Delaware County, PA

DELCO.Today

DCMH Owners Criticized After Health Department Intervention

Frances Sheehan, president of The Foundation for Delaware County, outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital. The owners of Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) were taken to task Monday afternoon, hours after the Pennsylvania Department of Health closed the hospital’s emergency room and ordered hospital admissions to end Monday morning. The...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Talleyville shopping center fire quickly controlled

The cause of a smoky fire in a restaurant at the Concord Gallery Shopping Center on Concord Pike in Talleyville is under investigation. Talleyville firefighters arrived at the complex at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and reported smoky conditions in the building and an active fire in the rear of the structure.
TALLEYVILLE, DE
WGAL

Update: Missing man from Delaware County found safe

UPDATE: James McGarvey was found safe. Police in Delaware County are searching for a missing man. The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County is searching for 61-year-old James Leo McGarvey who is described as a:. White male. 5 feet, 9 inches. 188 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Last...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle-area pedestrian fatality under investigation

A 74-year-old woman has died in a hospital, days after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across New Castle Avenue. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina was struck last Wednesday night, November 2nd. She was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue near Rodney Drive away from the crosswalk when a northbound Jeep struck her on the vehicle's passenger side.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarepublic.org

Justice of the Peace Court location limits operation due to statewide staffing shortages

Starting this week, Justice of the Peace Court 9 in Middletown will be limiting operations to twice a week. The court will operate normally only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, though there will be a drop box, which will be processed daily, available at JP Court 9 for people to drop off civil filings. Court officials expect the change to remain in place until early next year.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic

The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Newark approves budget based on property tax, parking rate increases

Newark residents will face a 5% property tax increase and visitors will pay nearly double to park after City Council approved a $111.5 million dollar operating budget Monday night. The budget is a 12% increase over 2022, and will see cost increases in several areas for Newark residents. The city...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Wednesday evening of last week. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., a gray 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on New Castle Avenue approaching the intersection at Rodney Drive. At the same time, a 74-year-old female, later identified as Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina, was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue away from the crosswalk. As Mathis crossed the roadway, she was struck by the front passenger side of the Jeep, leading to her sustaining critical injuries. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and was not injured. No other vehicles were involved in this incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
phillyvoice.com

Delaware woman claims 2 lottery prizes totaling $400,000 in one day

In an incredible stroke of luck, a 70-year-old Newark woman recently purchased two Delaware lottery tickets, each worth six figures, that she was able to claim in the same day. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, first won $100,000 after scratching two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets that...
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
DOVER, DE

