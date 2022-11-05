ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Some voting sites have been moved for Tuesday’s election. Here’s how to know if it’s yours.

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

When you head to the polls Tuesday, make sure you’re going to the right place.

Elections officials have made dozens of changes to voting locales in Broward since the August primary. The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections said no polling places have been removed or added.

Among the Broward voters with a new place is Barbra Nightingale, of Hollywood.

When the elections office mailed out giant voter information cards over the summer, she got notice her polling place was being moved from an elementary school across the street from her home to another school.

When the elections office sent out new wallet-sized voting cards a month later, she got moved again to “some church, a different place, I never heard of it,” and voted there in the primaries. After the August election came another card in time for Tuesday’s election, this time moved back to the reassigned elementary school.

“I thought it was odd I got three different cards with three different places,” she said. “I thought it was just to confuse us. We just bantered at dinner, ‘Who else has been jerked around like this?’”

But Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said he’s trying to find that sweet spot to accommodate voters. His office has been adjusting precincts, such as previously changing polling locations that were tucked away behind gates .

Ivan Castro, elections spokesman, said 10 precincts have been added to the roster after the August election, bringing the total to 355 precincts in 276 voting locations. Of those, 33 precincts were moved to a different location since August. There were 262 voting locations in August.

Scott said he realizes there can be confusion, so there will also be about a dozen voter information booths located throughout the county “in places we expect people to show up because they were previously early voting sites” and direct them to where they need to go vote, he said.

If voters are unsure of their election day polling site, Broward voters can check the supervisor’s website browardvotes.gov then click on Election Day Precincts .

Scott said more changes are coming for future elections, likely to be announced in the spring or summer.

After this election, there will be a “more in-depth review,” he said, of what changes are needed. He said of the feedback: “Plenty of folks are critical. Some of it’s valid, some of it isn’t.”

But he vowed to only add precincts, not remove any of the sites.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Polls open for Election Day: Here’s how to cast your ballot for 2022 midterm elections

Many voters have begun heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections, showing up to their neighborhood precincts to cast their ballots across South Florida on Election Day. For some, there’s a sense of pride to stand in line on Election Day. They’ll be weighing in on the many seats up from grabs, from the Florida governor’s race to the Senate to many city and county commission ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Only about 30% turnout to vote early in Broward

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, about 32% of registered voters in Broward County had cast their ballots before Election Day on Tuesday. More than 200,000 voted by mail and about 188,000 voted early. From the election headquarters in Lauderhill, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward County School Board member suspended by governor loses re-election

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship. But certainly not in Broward County in this midterm election. One of the four school board members suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens as hurricane warning and evacuations issued for parts of Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday, and Palm Beach County ordered coastal communities and vulnerable areas to evacuate in preparation for a possible direct hit. Nicole’s winds strengthened to 70 mph Tuesday night, and the storm is expected to reach Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday night or early Thursday, according to the 10 ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘We were scared’: Election workers recall 2018 Broward protest that’s now under federal review

A Broward elections official is criticized by former President Trump and others in 2018, and a large protest ensues with fears that election workers would be harassed and harmed. The crowd of Donald Trump-supporting protesters converged that year on an elections office in Lauderhill, pressing against the building entrance at times. Over several days, as ballots were tallied, they shouted about ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

All of West Palm Beach is under a hurricane warning and is in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and could make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Titusville, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, which included inland, flood-prone areas ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach schools become a front line in the culture war | Editorial

The Palm Beach County School District finds itself caught in the crossfire of the state’s culture wars. In July, the LGBTQ advocacy group Lambda Legal and others sued the Palm Beach district and three others over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, known among critics as “don’t say gay.” The federal lawsuit alleges that the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendment because of its ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Read this before Nicole makes us sad

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy