Jennifer Hamilton
3d ago
its a $2100 property tax hike🙄 remember when your rent goes up to blame the people who didn't bother to find out what this bill is REALLY about
LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 10:39 p.m. – Jonathan Ojeda (R) has conceded the race for State Representative of the 68th […]
Washington Examiner
Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law
If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
Pritzker wins second term as Illinois Governor, defeating Bailey
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Incumbent Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has defeated Republican challenger Sen. Darren Bailey to win a second term, according to the Associated Press. Pritzker, a Democrat who hadn’t held political office before his gubernatorial victory in 2018, won a second term buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. He […]
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Judge’s ruling on Illinois SAFE-T Act could come on December 15th
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sixty-two state’s attorneys throughout Illinois, both Democrat and Republican, have filed suit to block the implementation of a new law that would abolish cash bail on January 1st, 2023. In a joint statement, released Monday, the undersigned state’s attorneys call the law unconstitutional and should be overturned, saying it alters the […]
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
KFVS12
Illinois reopens housing assistance program
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is more help available for Illinois homeowners who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Nov. 1, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) reopened the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF). The program uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help with mortgage...
What is the Workers' Rights Amendment? What it Means, Who Supports it and More
Illinois voters will decide this November election on a potential change to the state's constitution, which centers on workers rights. Known as the workers' rights amendment, or Amendment 1, voters will be asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
videtteonline.com
Editorial: We should support Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment, fight for workers across the state
Workers across Illinois have always been at the forefront of business. They manufacture our products, they make our food, they take care of the public and so much more. It can be easy to associate those products and services with a company or brand, but it is important to remember that it is individual workers who make our world go round.
As Illinois Election Day 2022 approaches, here's what to know before voting
There are several important races on the Illinois election ballot.
New stimulus check for many Illinois residents
photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
ourquadcities.com
LIVE: 2022 election results
Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
Candidates for Illinois Governor, Secretary of State Make Final Pushes to Sway Voters
Prominent politicians stopped in Illinois this past weekend in an attempt to build support for candidates in key races - with Election Day drawing near by day. President Joe Biden stumped for Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten and spoke at an event in Joliet regarding Medicare and Social Security. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who's being challenged by Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey, didn't attend the event.
KFVS12
State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act
(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act. A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:. “As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law....
What time do the polls close in Illinois?
Polling places throughout the state of Illinois are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. To find your assigned polling place you can input your home address here. If you’re unsure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can check that status here by […]
kbsi23.com
Races to Look forward to in the Illinois midterm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – With elections in just a few days, here at KBSI, we went through Illinois races to see the ones you should keep your eye on. Governor and incumbent, democrat J.B Pritzker, is favored over, Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. A proposed amendment...
Illinois sees reduction in median household income
(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tripledemic, Masking Recommendations
With concerns over a so-called "tripledemic" hitting the U.S., including in Illinois, what can you do to protect yourself?. Cases of RSV and flu are rising in many places, including the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID, Flu, RSV: Here...
