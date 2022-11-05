Read full article on original website
Related
Cop27: protests in Sharm el-Sheikh as negotiations over crucial climate deal begin – live
After two days of speeches from world leaders, Wednesday’s discussions will focus on climate finance
Bringing up Bibi: inside the 11 November Guardian Weekly
Benjamin Netanyahu is nothing if not a fighter. Having been ousted as Israel’s prime minister a year ago by an alliance of political foes and now embroiled in a corruption trial (he denies all charges), one might have thought the 73-year-old’s career was up. But no: after Israel’s fifth election in four years, he is poised to return to power – this time at the head of the most extreme rightwing coalition the country has ever seen.
New Zealand v Pakistan: T20 World Cup semi-final – live!
Over-by-over report: Will Pakistan continue their resurgence and book a place in Sunday’s final? Join Tim de Lisle to find out
SFGate
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was...
Comments / 0