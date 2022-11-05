Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Commercial Building Improvement Program Offers Assistance to Building Owners
EDWARDSVILLE – The City has launched a Commercial Building Improvement Program to help encourage safety and accessibility improvements by offering financial assistance to building and business owners. Improvement projects that meet the program requirements will be eligible to receive 25% of applicable costs. Reimbursements cannot exceed $25,000. The Commercial...
edglentoday.com
SIUE Engineering Students Place First in Regional Blackbox Competition
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville engineering students saw great success at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers St. Louis Section Blackbox regional competition held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Washington University in St. Louis. Students competed in teams of two to analyze a mystery circuit and were tasked with figuring out the circuit details.
edglentoday.com
Pride Takes Reservations For Annual Local Celebrity Roast
ALTON - Tammy Iskarous, founder and executive director of Riverbend Family Ministries, has recorded some incredible community achievements during her 10 years as executive director of Riverbend Family Ministries. She will be the person roasted and toasted at this year's Ninth Annual Local Celebrity Roast for Pride, Inc. Pride, Inc....
missouribusinessalert.com
Alderwoman wants $5M in ARPA funds for universal basic income in St. Louis
Some members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen want to use $5 million of the city’s remaining pot of COVID relief funds to set up a universal basic income. Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard of the 26th Ward introduced the measure on Friday. It’s part of a bill appropriating $52.2 million of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Exact details of implementation, including who would be eligible and how much they would receive, are still being worked out.
edglentoday.com
Ardent Mills Is Major Business For Alton and Riverbend
ALTON - Some say it is the backbone of Alton. It welcomes you when you make the left turn from Clark Bridge into the city. It welcomes you when you enter Alton from the Great River Road. It towers at the bottom of State Street. The giant wheat silo emblazoned with the American flag bids one and all a hearty welcome to a hard-working river town.
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
edglentoday.com
Winery Owners, Staff Receive Illinois Governor's Cup Award
MARYVILLE - Angela and Steve Gorazd, owners of Bella Vista Winery in Maryville and Hidden Lake Winery in Aviston, had an exciting Friday evening. Angela, Steve, and son and grape grower Matt Gorazd and winemaker Cory Kunkle, were on hand to receive the Illinois State Governor's Cup Award for their wine Off-Duty.
edglentoday.com
Velman Luther “Val” Stark
Velman Luther “Val” Stark, 98, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:16 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. He was born May 14, 1924 in Granite City, a son of the late Fred and Evelyn (McDonald) Stark. Val married the love of his life,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Fiber Cement Maker to Add 240 Jobs in Missouri with New Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global building materials maker plans to...
KSDK
Career Central: Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Monday, Nov. 7
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — This week’s Career Central has something for every job seeker. From job fairs to youth hiring programs, we have the links you need to pre-register. Dates announced for second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair. SLATE Missouri Job Center announces the...
labortribune.com
Teachers, Service Employees unions respond to school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis
St. Louis – A gunman opened fire Oct. 24 at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, killing health teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alex Bell and injuring seven others before he was killed in a shootout with police. “Our prayers and concern are with the students, their...
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
$188M industrial park would add to the sector's boom in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A developer is proposing a $188 million industrial park, adding to that use in the area and continuing the building boom for the sector in St. Louis County. NorthPoint Development, the most prolific industrial developer in St. Louis, is asking for feedback on conceptual...
Man admits to stealing dozens of catalytic converters in St. Louis area
An East St. Louis man admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters from truck and vans around the St. Louis area.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
While Missourians can’t buy Powerball tickets online, our neighbors to the east can
With Monday’s record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot, more and more people around St. Louis are getting lottery tickets without leaving home. You can buy them on your phone with the Illinois Lottery app, but you have to physically be in Illinois to use it.
edglentoday.com
Tigers' Athletic Trainers Make Large Difference In Performance Of EHS Athletes
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School athletic trainers Katie Hamilton and Rylie Murray are key reasons that the Tigers are able to stay healthy and have the success they do in each sport. Hamilton is the head athletic trainer. "I have been at Edwardsville high school since November 2010," Hamilton said....
edglentoday.com
Annual Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade to Kick Off on North Main Street With Larger Lineup
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 is once again hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade through the streets of downtown Edwardsville to honor all those who served in the military. The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11, the official federal holiday.
edglentoday.com
Fredrick Cecil Laird
Fredrick Cecil Laird, 77, passed away 3:45 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at his residence. Born September 27, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Taylor and Stella (Grigsby) Laird. A U.S. army Vietnam veteran, he had worked as a boilermaker for Local 363 before retiring. He then served...
edglentoday.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties
ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
