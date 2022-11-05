ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Commercial Building Improvement Program Offers Assistance to Building Owners

EDWARDSVILLE – The City has launched a Commercial Building Improvement Program to help encourage safety and accessibility improvements by offering financial assistance to building and business owners. Improvement projects that meet the program requirements will be eligible to receive 25% of applicable costs. Reimbursements cannot exceed $25,000. The Commercial...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Engineering Students Place First in Regional Blackbox Competition

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville engineering students saw great success at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers St. Louis Section Blackbox regional competition held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Washington University in St. Louis. Students competed in teams of two to analyze a mystery circuit and were tasked with figuring out the circuit details.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Pride Takes Reservations For Annual Local Celebrity Roast

ALTON - Tammy Iskarous, founder and executive director of Riverbend Family Ministries, has recorded some incredible community achievements during her 10 years as executive director of Riverbend Family Ministries. She will be the person roasted and toasted at this year's Ninth Annual Local Celebrity Roast for Pride, Inc. Pride, Inc....
ALTON, IL
missouribusinessalert.com

Alderwoman wants $5M in ARPA funds for universal basic income in St. Louis

Some members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen want to use $5 million of the city’s remaining pot of COVID relief funds to set up a universal basic income. Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard of the 26th Ward introduced the measure on Friday. It’s part of a bill appropriating $52.2 million of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Exact details of implementation, including who would be eligible and how much they would receive, are still being worked out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Ardent Mills Is Major Business For Alton and Riverbend

ALTON - Some say it is the backbone of Alton. It welcomes you when you make the left turn from Clark Bridge into the city. It welcomes you when you enter Alton from the Great River Road. It towers at the bottom of State Street. The giant wheat silo emblazoned with the American flag bids one and all a hearty welcome to a hard-working river town.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Winery Owners, Staff Receive Illinois Governor's Cup Award

MARYVILLE - Angela and Steve Gorazd, owners of Bella Vista Winery in Maryville and Hidden Lake Winery in Aviston, had an exciting Friday evening. Angela, Steve, and son and grape grower Matt Gorazd and winemaker Cory Kunkle, were on hand to receive the Illinois State Governor's Cup Award for their wine Off-Duty.
MARYVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Velman Luther “Val” Stark

Velman Luther “Val” Stark, 98, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:16 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. He was born May 14, 1924 in Granite City, a son of the late Fred and Evelyn (McDonald) Stark. Val married the love of his life,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Fiber Cement Maker to Add 240 Jobs in Missouri with New Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global building materials maker plans to...
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Career Central: Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Monday, Nov. 7

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — This week’s Career Central has something for every job seeker. From job fairs to youth hiring programs, we have the links you need to pre-register. Dates announced for second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair. SLATE Missouri Job Center announces the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
edglentoday.com

Fredrick Cecil Laird

Fredrick Cecil Laird, 77, passed away 3:45 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at his residence. Born September 27, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Taylor and Stella (Grigsby) Laird. A U.S. army Vietnam veteran, he had worked as a boilermaker for Local 363 before retiring. He then served...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties

ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
ILLINOIS STATE

