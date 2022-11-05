ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette girls, Liberty North boys win Missouri Class 5 cross country titles

By Cody Thorn
 3 days ago

By Cody Thorn | Photos by Sophia Scheller

COLUMBIA — The first two races at the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships on Friday had some parallels in the girls and boys races.

The fourth year at the Gans Creek Cross Country course in Columbia, the Class 5 girls competition featured the state championship team also having the state championship runner.

The same was true for the Class 5 boys race.

Lafayette (Wildwood) senior Grace Tyson repeated as the champion in the Class 5 girls race – becoming the first girl to do so, though the classification is only three years old.

Tyson is the first girl to repeat in MSHSAA’s largest classification since Anna West of Eureka won the 2013-14 titles.

The Indiana commit didn’t lose a race this year but she only ran in four races due to a foot injury suffered while winning the Forest Park XC Invitational on Sept. 10.

She’s been out since but returned to win the individual title, one of three Lancers in the top five – which paved the way for the team championship.

“I’m so proud of my team for getting me here; I didn’t even race in districts,” Tyson said. “My foot is not 100 percent right now but I needed to come back and I’m so happy today and I’m so proud of these girls.”

Tyson ran 18:10.6 to win, holding off teammate Natalie Barnard, a junior who crossed in 18:24.8. Her older sister, Elissa Barnard, followed in fifth place in 18:38.6.

Those finishes gave the Lancers their second title in three years and fourth overall.

The rehab process for Tyson included a lot of pool work and mental work. She led from the start to finish from the 1K mark to 5K and every kilometer was finished in less than 4 minutes.

Ray-Pec was second in the standings with 80, with four all-staters that was led by junior Ashlyn Smith, who was eighth.

Blue Springs South brought home its sixth straight trophy by placing third, following a title run last fall. Cor Jesu Academy took fourth, a third straight trophy for the St. Louis school.

Liberty North runs Wilde in Class 5 boys race

Sage Wilde has been consistently one of the best runners all season and the Liberty North junior won his first state title.

He finished first or second in every race this season and his only losses have come against Southern Boone County’s Connor Burns, an Oregon commit.

Wilde ran 15:05.9 – about three seconds ahead of Rock Bridge’s Ian Kemey. Wilde battled with Kemey, Kickapoo’s Tyler Harris and Rock Bridge’s Andrew Hauser throughout the race.

Like Tyson, Wilde led from the start and never relinquished his advantage.

“It is really emotional, it is something I want for a really long time,” said Wilde, sporting a black cowboy hat after the win. “It's just awesome to do with the team and individually. I knew if I ran my own race from the start, I didn’t want to worry about them (competitors) and I wanted to run my own race and if I did that, I could probably break them in the end.”

Wilde will come back with a chance to repeat – something that hasn’t happened in the largest classification since Hickman’s Tim Cornell accomplished it in 2003-2004.

Liberty North’s Grayson Tapp (11th) and Collin Kleinhen (22nd) also earned all-state honors. The Eagles finished with 77 points – 12 points ahead of runner-up Rock Bridge. Last year’s champions, Kickapoo, placed third and Jackson won a tiebreaker with Ray-Pec for the fourth-place trophy.

Jackson is bringing home only its second-ever trophy and first since 1977, when MSHSAA had only two classes.

Missouri Class 5 cross country championships

Photos from Sophia Scheller

