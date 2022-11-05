Sergeant Kevin Farrell is Giants' 2022 Salute to Service nominee

New York Giants Club staff member, Sergeant Kevin Farrell, who serves as a member of the team’s security, has been named a nominee for the 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The annual award, which is presented by USAA and the NFL, “honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.”

Sergeant Kevin Farrell, New York Giants Security, embodies the NFL’s Salute to Service campaign to honor, connect and empower service members, veterans, and their families. Farrell honors the sacrifices made by military personnel and veterans by sharing his own experiences through short stories. While deployed in 2012 to Kabul, Afghanistan with the 508th Military Police Company, his first story about his relationship while in the military was published in the New York Times. After his second deployment in 2015 with the 328th Military Police Company to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Farrell became a member of the New York University’s Iraq/Afghanistan Creative Writing Group and was featured three times in Cornell University’s Literary Magazine, EPOCH, for his stories about military life. Sharing these stories speaks to the incredible sacrifice he’s made for our country and how his service changed his life. After all, it was books written by his favorite authors that inspired him to enlist in the first place. After his seven years serving in the U.S. Army were over, Farrell found a way to continue his work in the military community. In 2016, he volunteered with a nonprofit called Stand Down of North Jersey, which connects homeless military veterans and their families with service providers that address their physical, educational, employment and personal needs. He was also a volunteer firefighter and medical first responder from 2007-2011 and volunteered with the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps in 2009. Farrell recently ran the Army Ten Miler race, which serves to empower service members, promote the Army and support community relations, and he ran the Tunnel to Towers 5K to honor those lives lost during 9/11. Giving back to the community, especially the military community, is extremely important to him and he hopes his experiences inspire others to do the same.

Finalists for the award will be named in January with the recipient to be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show, which airs the week of the Super Bowl.

Previous winners include Andrew Beck (2022), Steve Cannon (2021), Dan Quinn (2020), Donnie Edwards (2019), Ben Garland (2018), Andre Roberts (2017), Dan Quinn (2016), Vincent Jackson (2015), Jared Allen (2014), John Harbaugh (2013), Charles Tillman (2012), and the late Tennessee Titans owner, K.S. “Bud” Adams, who was a WWII veteran (2011).