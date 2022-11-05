ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

rocklandreport.com

North Rockland HS Rockland County and League Cross-Country Champions

THIELLS, NY – North Rockland High School won the boys and girls team cross-country championship. The boys cross country team didn’t just win, they made history as well. Two freshmen boys bucked the odds to finish 1-2 in a sport in which, at least on the boys’ side, upperclassmen traditionally dominate. In fact, with the boys county race being run since 1909, Thursday marked the first varsity win ever by a freshman boy.
THIELLS, NY
myrye.com

Rye Cheerleader Receives All League Award, a Program First

Rye Varsity Cheerleading eighth grader Elle Talbott won the All League Award on Sunday at the Section One Game Day Championship in New Rochelle. The achievement is a program first. “The team put on another amazing performance with added skills and difficulty from the previous week,” said Rye Varsity Cheerleading...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Dredge of Milton Harbor Begins

The dredge of Rye’s Milton Harbor began on Tuesday morning. The dredge will be conducted by H&L Contracting, LLC. of Hauppauge. The area of work in this phase of the dredge is from the American Yacht Club to the Harbor House. The dredged silt will be dumped in deep water in Connecticut. The City is requesting users of the boat basin and channel observe added caution and patience while navigating the area.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: Andrew (“Andy”) Planten Gaillard, Age 62

Andrew (“Andy”) Planten Gaillard passed away on November 3 at his home in Wilton, CT surrounded by his immediate family. A passionate outdoorsman, athlete, and attorney, Andy is survived by his wife Kendal Kerrigan Gaillard, children Lex and Gerrit, parents Bill and Kassie, and brothers Tom and Jeff. His brother David predeceased him. Andy was 62 years old.
WILTON, CT
myrye.com

Rye Senior Walking Club Steps Out

Last Friday, the Rye Senior Walking Club, consisting of walkers from The Osborn, Rye Seniors (Rye Recreation), SPRYE and the Rye Y gathered at The Osborn for a beautiful autumn walk. All walkers were able to choose their desired length walk, starting at ¼ mile up to a full mile....
RYE, NY
rocklandreport.com

Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River

Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
NEW CITY, NY
PIX11

Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing became Tuesday’s drawing after a delay left lottery players waiting to find out if they’d won the billion-dollar jackpot. Ahead of the drawing, Powerball estimated the jackpot would be worth $1.9 billion, but it ended up being a massive $2.04 billion. The numbers for the drawing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Another Dump Truck Overturns, Causing Delays in Part of the Hudson Valley

For the second time in less than a week, a dump truck has crashed in the area leading to long backups and delays. The Yonkers Police Department posted on their Facebook page last Thursday, showing a large overturned dump truck that overturned, causing northbound traffic on Central Park Avenue to shut down for hours. Now, offcials say yet another truck has overturned,
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $199,999

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $199,999. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 
BRONX, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You

There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

