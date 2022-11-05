Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
rocklandreport.com
North Rockland HS Rockland County and League Cross-Country Champions
THIELLS, NY – North Rockland High School won the boys and girls team cross-country championship. The boys cross country team didn’t just win, they made history as well. Two freshmen boys bucked the odds to finish 1-2 in a sport in which, at least on the boys’ side, upperclassmen traditionally dominate. In fact, with the boys county race being run since 1909, Thursday marked the first varsity win ever by a freshman boy.
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
myrye.com
Rye Cheerleader Receives All League Award, a Program First
Rye Varsity Cheerleading eighth grader Elle Talbott won the All League Award on Sunday at the Section One Game Day Championship in New Rochelle. The achievement is a program first. “The team put on another amazing performance with added skills and difficulty from the previous week,” said Rye Varsity Cheerleading...
myrye.com
Dredge of Milton Harbor Begins
The dredge of Rye’s Milton Harbor began on Tuesday morning. The dredge will be conducted by H&L Contracting, LLC. of Hauppauge. The area of work in this phase of the dredge is from the American Yacht Club to the Harbor House. The dredged silt will be dumped in deep water in Connecticut. The City is requesting users of the boat basin and channel observe added caution and patience while navigating the area.
myrye.com
In Memory: Andrew (“Andy”) Planten Gaillard, Age 62
Andrew (“Andy”) Planten Gaillard passed away on November 3 at his home in Wilton, CT surrounded by his immediate family. A passionate outdoorsman, athlete, and attorney, Andy is survived by his wife Kendal Kerrigan Gaillard, children Lex and Gerrit, parents Bill and Kassie, and brothers Tom and Jeff. His brother David predeceased him. Andy was 62 years old.
myrye.com
Rye Senior Walking Club Steps Out
Last Friday, the Rye Senior Walking Club, consisting of walkers from The Osborn, Rye Seniors (Rye Recreation), SPRYE and the Rye Y gathered at The Osborn for a beautiful autumn walk. All walkers were able to choose their desired length walk, starting at ¼ mile up to a full mile....
School bus carrying students careens off Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point
News 12's Diane Caruso was on the scene of the accident, which happened southbound near mile marker 29.9.
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Car accident shuts down Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park
Police say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. by the Massapequa Park LIRR Station.
rocklandreport.com
Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River
Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing became Tuesday’s drawing after a delay left lottery players waiting to find out if they’d won the billion-dollar jackpot. Ahead of the drawing, Powerball estimated the jackpot would be worth $1.9 billion, but it ended up being a massive $2.04 billion. The numbers for the drawing […]
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000
NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows Stewart's...
Another Dump Truck Overturns, Causing Delays in Part of the Hudson Valley
For the second time in less than a week, a dump truck has crashed in the area leading to long backups and delays. The Yonkers Police Department posted on their Facebook page last Thursday, showing a large overturned dump truck that overturned, causing northbound traffic on Central Park Avenue to shut down for hours. Now, offcials say yet another truck has overturned,
3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $199,999
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $199,999. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
18-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Southern State Parkway Crash In Oyster Bay
Police are investigating an overnight crash on Long Island that left an 18-year-old dead and two others critically injured. State Police received multiple calls of the crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound just west of exit 32 in the town of Oyster Bay at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.
Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx
NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
