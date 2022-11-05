ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 5

Related
WIBX 950

CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say

A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Do You Live Near One Of The 15 Prisons In New York State With Most Dangerous Prisoners?

Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?

Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
96.1 The Breeze

A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns

In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Syracuse.com

Another Syracuse-area Burger King closes

Salina, N.Y. – Another Burger King, this one at 104 Elwood Davis Road in Salina, has closed its doors. The fast-food restaurant closed about a week ago. The property is owned by Emmi Development LLC, according to Onondaga County property tax records.
SALINA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week, New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
96.1 The Breeze

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
96.1 The Breeze

New York Judge Makes History On Election Night

Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

There Were 22 Secondary Powerball Winners In New York

The Powerball Jackpot has finally been won by someone. Unfortunately, it was a person in California, but we had secondary winners here in New York too. It was the largest jackpot ever in the United States. The Powerball was up at around $2.04 billion for Monday night's drawing. Unfortunately, it's a drawing that didn't take place until late this morning. They said it was a technical difficulty that kept the numbers from being called, but this morning they came up with these numbers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy