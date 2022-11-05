Expect a typical fall feel for the day ahead as we get the new week started. It will also be breezy and you will notice a few more clouds building into the area. A gradual increase in cloud cover will lead to our next chance of rain late tonight and tomorrow. Election Day will not be a washout but a spotty shower or storm could slow you down as you head to the polls. The best chance of rain will be between Central and Eastern Kansas. Unfortunately, it is looking like much of Western Kansas will miss out completely.

