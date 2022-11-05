ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Quiet start to the week before two disturbances

Expect a typical fall feel for the day ahead as we get the new week started. It will also be breezy and you will notice a few more clouds building into the area. A gradual increase in cloud cover will lead to our next chance of rain late tonight and tomorrow. Election Day will not be a washout but a spotty shower or storm could slow you down as you head to the polls. The best chance of rain will be between Central and Eastern Kansas. Unfortunately, it is looking like much of Western Kansas will miss out completely.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Bridge repair causes rural Reno Co. road closure

RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works announced Monday that Castleton Road between Kent Road and Willison Road, approximately two miles southwest of Haven, will be closed to all traffic for bridge repair until further notice. If you have questions about this or any other Reno County Public Works...
RENO COUNTY, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita

See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas

MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Shop Local, Give Local Wednesday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way of Reno County is holding their Shop Local, Give Local event tomorrow, November 9th. The event will have 13 local boutiques and stores and attendees will be able to enjoy shopping from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall. There is a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Gorditas Rodeo

The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
WICHITA, KS

