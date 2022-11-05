Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps spike tomorrow, cold front brings big changes
Warm and cloudy will be the story for the rest of the day as our morning showers continue to track off to the east. Temperatures will be above average, with highs in the 60s for central Kansas and 70s out west. Strong winds out of the south will help keep...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: A potent season changing system on the horizon
Any sign of the hit or miss showers tracking through central and eastern Kansas will be history by the time polls close early this evening. Clouds will stay in place overnight trapping in much of the warmth as winds remain gusty. Elevated to critical fire danger levels will brush up...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers attached to warm-up, much colder air lurking
Winds are turning around from the milder direction. A warm front will lift across the region over the next 24 hours allowing temperatures to catch up and become unseasonably warm for a few days. Clouds will also thicken as sprinkles and rain showers track northeast. They will favor areas farther...
KSN.com
Quiet start to the week before two disturbances
Expect a typical fall feel for the day ahead as we get the new week started. It will also be breezy and you will notice a few more clouds building into the area. A gradual increase in cloud cover will lead to our next chance of rain late tonight and tomorrow. Election Day will not be a washout but a spotty shower or storm could slow you down as you head to the polls. The best chance of rain will be between Central and Eastern Kansas. Unfortunately, it is looking like much of Western Kansas will miss out completely.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool comfort today, temperature roller coaster coming
A standard fall feel carried us through Saturday and it will do it again on Sunday. Expect a good deal of sunshine with a few high level clouds. Those to the northwest will be a touch cooler. Winds pick up a little at times, especially to the southwest. Keeping those...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperature whiplash, spotty rain chances this week
Calm and clear will be the story overnight, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a breeze out of the south. Sunday will feature a wide spread of temperatures from the upper 50s in northwestern Kansas to the mid-60s for areas in southern Kansas. Sunshine will be the trend as we finish up the weekend.
KWCH.com
Overnight snow but history by Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s northwest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop hoping to open before year’s end
The third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is hoping to be open before the end of the year. Wichita’s latest Fuzzy’s is located at 10728 W. 21st St. Readers have noticed that signs have gone up and the paint job is pretty much done. It’s been a...
A new IV hydration franchise is opening with two sites on either side of Wichita
Following a national trend, another new IV hydration business is opening in Wichita with two sites on either side of the city.
KWCH.com
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
Bridge repair causes rural Reno Co. road closure
RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works announced Monday that Castleton Road between Kent Road and Willison Road, approximately two miles southwest of Haven, will be closed to all traffic for bridge repair until further notice. If you have questions about this or any other Reno County Public Works...
Two have serious injuries after crash in downtown Wichita
Two people have potentially serious injuries after a crash in downtown Wichita Monday morning.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita
See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
WIBW
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
Shop Local, Give Local Wednesday in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way of Reno County is holding their Shop Local, Give Local event tomorrow, November 9th. The event will have 13 local boutiques and stores and attendees will be able to enjoy shopping from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall. There is a...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Gorditas Rodeo
The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
KAKE TV
Police: Wrong-way teenage driver causes fiery crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Both lanes are now open. The crash has been cleared for your morning commute. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two-car crash in west Wichita began a series of events that included a myriad of crashes and a semi catching on fire. The inciting crash was a...
kfdi.com
Police investigating discovery of body along Canal Route in south Wichita
Wichita police are working to identify a body that was found in the drainage canal along I-135 in south Wichita. Officers were called to a report of a submersion around 9:45 a.m. Sunday near Lincoln and I-135. They found a man unresponsive in the canal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man’s body found in Kansas canal
A man's body was found in a south Wichita canal Sunday morning.
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
