ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Comments / 29

Mike Bishop
3d ago

Yet more astounding reporting by this site. No more bullet proof vets allowed in NY indeed. SMH. (Were they refering to veterinarians or military veterans?) As for VESTS - with all the shootings in downtown Rochester every week - I would think the public might like the idea of having a bullet proof vest.

Reply(1)
8
Pete Werner
3d ago

I wear a vest as a licensed security guard. I work in very high crime and violence areas in rochester ny. is she saying I cannot protect myself in my job ?

Reply(1)
5
Nobody
3d ago

She’ll do anything and everything she can to make us less safe

Reply(1)
18
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Do You Live Near One Of The 15 Prisons In New York State With Most Dangerous Prisoners?

Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is.
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office

Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared multiple portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who […]
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
pv-magazine-usa.com

New York Governor Hochul announces $319 million dry pump facility

This week New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that Edwards Vacuum has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for their new $319 million, U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to have positive cascading effects...
94.3 Lite FM

What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?

If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them. In addition to specific education,...
Hot 99.1

This Obscure New York Town Doesn’t Exist! Or Does it?

There is a town in New York State that, at one time, was made up! Not like a town created for a movie or even a ghost town. This town had no stores, restaurants or street lights. Heck, this town didn't even have streets! Even though it appeared on maps of New York State, it simply did not exist.
mynbc5.com

Kathy Hochul declared winner of NY Governor race, NBC reports

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul has made history after becoming the first woman elected as governor of New York. NBC News called Hochul as the projected winner of the closely-watched race, in which Hochul was running for her first full term against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. Zeldin, a staunch...
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?

Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State

Flu cases have been surging this year across Western New York and the number of cases so far this year is alarming. New York State has developed a Flu Tracker website and you can see that the amount of positive flu cases is much higher so far in 2022 than it was last year.
NEWS10 ABC

New York: What to expect on election night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy