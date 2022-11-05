Yet more astounding reporting by this site. No more bullet proof vets allowed in NY indeed. SMH. (Were they refering to veterinarians or military veterans?) As for VESTS - with all the shootings in downtown Rochester every week - I would think the public might like the idea of having a bullet proof vest.
I wear a vest as a licensed security guard. I work in very high crime and violence areas in rochester ny. is she saying I cannot protect myself in my job ?
She’ll do anything and everything she can to make us less safe
Related
Do You Live Near One Of The 15 Prisons In New York State With Most Dangerous Prisoners?
NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Here Are The 13 Other Places Named New York Around The World
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
New York Election Results for Governor Made History
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
New York Governor Hochul announces $319 million dry pump facility
Voters to decide on New York State Environmental Bond Act
Analyzing NYS Governor race
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
This Obscure New York Town Doesn’t Exist! Or Does it?
Kathy Hochul declared winner of NY Governor race, NBC reports
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
All about turnout as race for governor in New York comes down to the wire
Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State
New York: What to expect on election night
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 29