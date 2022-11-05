Read full article on original website
Hornell get ready for “Hush”
Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society Sells Limited Edition Ornament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society is continuing its tradition of selling its annual Christmas ornament. The organization revealed its new ornament for 2022 - a turtle from the Turtle Chaser Kiddie Ride. "The ornament is one of our major fundraisers for the association 501c3 non-profit....
Newest Wall of Stars Inductee
DeMauro's paintings have been shown at over 50 national exhibits, including the Whitney Museum of Art and the national portrait gallery at the Smithsonian Institute.
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
First Ever STIC Craft Fair
Some people got a head start on their holiday shopping in Binghamton. The Southern Tier Independence Center held its first ever Holiday Craft Fair at its Frederick Street location. The organization helps people with disabilities and the money raised today will help STIC pay for expenses like advocacy work, which...
New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
Meet Cora, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Cora, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Cora is a six-month-old Labrador retriever/mix who loves a good snuggle time. She also has a lot of energy, so she will need an owner or family that can find an output for that energy like playing ball and taking her on walks. They also would need to train her with obedience skills.
NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow
This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
34 impaired drivers removed from roads in October
SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - New York State Police Troop C removed 34 impaired drivers from local roads in the month of October.
Fire damages home in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
Two Dead in Sayre House Fire
Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
Voters cast their ballots in Chemung Co.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- People in Chemung County told WENY News Tuesday afternoon they came out to vote because they want to see change. Voters lined up to cast their ballot in Chemung County, all with their own reasons for coming out to vote. Some voters say the rise in inflation and soaring gas prices over this past year are weighing on their minds.
Greenway Work to Delay Binghamton, Vestal Traffic for Weeks
People who travel on Route 434 between Vestal and downtown Binghamton should brace for traffic tie-ups continuing into next month. Eastbound and westbound motorists have faced lengthy delays along the Vestal Parkway near the city line in recent months due to construction work on a bike and pedestrian pathway. Traffic...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home
No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
The Agency agrees to buy land near airport for $1.5 million
The local Industrial Development Agency is looking to spend nearly $1.5 million buying more than 290 acres of land on the way to the Greater Binghamton Airport.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
Fire Damages Endicott Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
