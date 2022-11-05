Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Circle’s chain of decisions around Euro Coin could have EUROC go either way
Circle, the company behind USDC, the second largest stablecoin on the market, announced its ambitions to expand the use of its Euro-backed stablecoin, EUROC. Circle offered a Euro-backed token in addition to its US Dollar-backed USDC token. Adding support for another chain was part of the plan to broaden the...
ambcrypto.com
Bank of Korea successfully tests remittances with CBDC Test
The Bank of Korea, the central bank of South Korea, has successfully tested a program facilitating remittances across countries by linking central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) from different countries. The central bank also tested the national CBDC for buying NFTs. The bank had previously established a money laundering and terrorism...
ambcrypto.com
European Commission to soon propose legislation on a digital Euro
The European Commission is soon going to bring out legislation on the digital Euro, said European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. Lagarde was addressing the “Towards a legislative framework enabling a digital euro for citizens and businesses” conference when she made these remarks. “The timely adoption of...
There’s one big subject our leaders at Cop27 won’t touch: livestock farming | George Monbiot
It’s on course to guzzle half the world’s carbon budget, so why are governments so afraid to discuss it?, says Guardian columnist George Monbiot
ambcrypto.com
Gate.io Proof-of-Reserves attestation shows user asset reserves exceed 100%
The global cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has proven that it holds 108% of total user BTC assets in its reserves, according to the independent third-party firm Armanino LLP, which released the findings in a report following the completion of a proof-of-reserves assessment. In addition, the report found that 104% of users’...
ambcrypto.com
INTO Web3: Revolutionizing digital identity
Web3 is facing an ‘identity crisis’. Due to the prevalence of bots and sybillers, a core component that ties decentralized communities together is being lost: trust. Through the use of blockchain technology, Decentralized identities (DIDs) have the potential to solve this issue once and for all. INTO plans to address this problem by incorporating soulbound hash values and zero-knowledge proofs into DIDs to create an identity system that is immutable, permissionless, private, and unique.
Comments / 0