Web3 is facing an ‘identity crisis’. Due to the prevalence of bots and sybillers, a core component that ties decentralized communities together is being lost: trust. Through the use of blockchain technology, Decentralized identities (DIDs) have the potential to solve this issue once and for all. INTO plans to address this problem by incorporating soulbound hash values and zero-knowledge proofs into DIDs to create an identity system that is immutable, permissionless, private, and unique.

1 DAY AGO