Boston, MA

bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Homicide at Orlando Street in Mattapan

At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Arrest Made Following Violent Night in Boston That Left 1 Dead, 5 Others Hurt

An outburst of gun violence Sunday night in Boston left one person dead and five others injured after three separate shootings happened around the city in the span of an hour. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox called it a "pretty terrible evening" in the city after the shootings happened between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested for Operating Under the Influence

On Monday, November 7, 2022, Christopher Long, a Boston Police Officer, was arrested by Officers from the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs. Commissioner Michael Cox stated “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested, held without bail in connection with Sunday shooting in Dorchester

A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a shooting in Dorchester last night, one of three across the city. According to Boston Police, Aquan Hudson, 24, is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges after allegedly shooting at a driver that collided with him at Dorchester intersection Sunday night.
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting That Happened in the Area of 92 Westview Street In Dorchester

At about 9:40 PM, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a shot spotter activation at 92 Westview Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. This victim was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were originally considered life-threatening. Homicide and...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury

At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Six People Shot at Three Separate Incidents in Mattapan, Dorchester and Hyde Park

At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where one adult male victim was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

1 dead, 5 wounded in 3 shootings within an hour in Boston

BOSTON -- Six people were shot in three separate shootings within an hour in Boston late Sunday night. One man died.It started in Mattapan, when police said two people were shot on Orlando Street around 9:10 p.m. Both were taken to a hospital and one died. The other person suffered what police said were "non-life-threatening injuries."Shortly after that in Dorchester, Police said a person was shot just past 9:30 p.m. on Westview Street. That man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.And in Hyde Park at 9:45 p.m., a man was shot on Rosa Street. He was taken to...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA

