Related
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Homicide at Orlando Street in Mattapan
At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
whdh.com
Community members remember victim of deadly Mattapan shooting, decry spike in violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends of Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting in the neighborhood Sunday night mourned him on Monday as community leaders spoke out against a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend...
NECN
1 Arrest Made Following Violent Night in Boston That Left 1 Dead, 5 Others Hurt
An outburst of gun violence Sunday night in Boston left one person dead and five others injured after three separate shootings happened around the city in the span of an hour. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox called it a "pretty terrible evening" in the city after the shootings happened between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park.
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: Repeat Offender in Custody In Under Two Hours After Brazen Franklin Field Shooting
At approximately 21:40 hours, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 10 rounds at 4 Ames Street inside of the Franklin Field Projects in Dorchester. As officers responded to the ShotSpotter, the dispatcher updated that they had begun receiving calls that a person was shot at that location.
‘I take it personally’: BPD Commissioner responds to safety concerns in city
Boston – Boston leaders are assuring the public that they’re hearing all of the community concerns on the heels of a particularly violent weekend. Six people were shot at three separate scenes in Boston in less than an hour time frame on Sunday night. Boston Police Commissioner Michael...
whdh.com
Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Edwin Pizarro identified as victim in fatal Sunday night shooting in Mattapan
Boston police have identified Edwin Pizarro as the victim of a fatal shooting in Mattapan Sunday night, one of several shootings that occurred over the weekend. Minutes after 9 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to reports of two people being shot near 10 Orlando St. in Mattapan, according to a statement from the department.
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested for Operating Under the Influence
On Monday, November 7, 2022, Christopher Long, a Boston Police Officer, was arrested by Officers from the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs. Commissioner Michael Cox stated “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We...
Brockton man arrested, held without bail in connection with Sunday shooting in Dorchester
A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a shooting in Dorchester last night, one of three across the city. According to Boston Police, Aquan Hudson, 24, is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges after allegedly shooting at a driver that collided with him at Dorchester intersection Sunday night.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting That Happened in the Area of 92 Westview Street In Dorchester
At about 9:40 PM, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a shot spotter activation at 92 Westview Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. This victim was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were originally considered life-threatening. Homicide and...
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
Police: 1 person dead, 5 injured in 3 separate shootings across Boston
BOSTON — Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said. First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men, Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan, died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
bpdnews.com
Six People Shot at Three Separate Incidents in Mattapan, Dorchester and Hyde Park
At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where one adult male victim was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
1 dead, 5 wounded in 3 shootings within an hour in Boston
BOSTON -- Six people were shot in three separate shootings within an hour in Boston late Sunday night. One man died.It started in Mattapan, when police said two people were shot on Orlando Street around 9:10 p.m. Both were taken to a hospital and one died. The other person suffered what police said were "non-life-threatening injuries."Shortly after that in Dorchester, Police said a person was shot just past 9:30 p.m. on Westview Street. That man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.And in Hyde Park at 9:45 p.m., a man was shot on Rosa Street. He was taken to...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
universalhub.com
Brockton man with a gun blasted away at driver who rear-ended him in Franklin Field, DA says
Live Boston reports a man who pumped several bullets into another driver for rear-ending him last night on Westview Street in Dorchester's Franklin Field development was arrested less than two hours later after he showed back up in his hometown of Brockton, where State Police were looking for him .
Federal agents intercept crystal meth delivery, arrest Mass. man
Hector Gonzalez Michel, 31, of Lawrence, Mass. was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in excess of 500 hundred grams and distribution of controlled substances in excess of 500 grams.
