The last polls in America in the hotly-contested midterm elections closed at 1 a.m. ET Wednesday in Alaska. But there are still races to be called. As of early Wednesday, CBS New projected that control of the Senate remained a toss-up, with five contests yet to be called: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin and Alaska. CBS News projected that House control, meanwhile, leaned Republican but several key races had not been called.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO