Trump teases "very big announcement" after midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump is teasing a "very big announcement" later this month. Meanwhile, there are more than 300 GOP candidates in the midterm elections who have raised doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett discussed.
What to watch in the North Carolina midterm elections
North Carolina voters are deciding between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Rep. Tedd Budd, a Republican, for their next U.S. senator. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice gives an update on the tight race, and what matters most to voters.
J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race, CBS News projects
Republican J.D. Vance will win the 2022 Senate race in Ohio, CBS News projects. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto break down the numbers.
Republican Mike Lawler discusses New York House race
Republican Mike Lawler joins CBS News on Election Day to discuss his unexpectedly close House race against Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York's newly redrawn 17th District.
Michigan's secretary of state on reassuring voters of election integrity
Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is facing off against Republican Kristina Karamo, who has raised doubts about the integrity of the election process. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Battiste speak with Benson on her reaction to Karamo's claims and how to reassure people their vote will count.
John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race, CBS News projects
Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race, CBS News projects. The two had been locked in a tight battle for the key battleground state.
Live Updates: Polls close in key states as 2022 midterm election results come in
Washington — Polls have closed in more than 40 states, as one of the most contentious and divisive campaign seasons in recent memory nears its end. Control of Congress and critical offices around the country hang in the balance in this year's midterm elections. CBS News has characterized Senate...
Maxwell Frost projected to become first Democratic member of Gen Z elected to Congress
Capitol Hill is about to welcome a whole new generation. Maxwell Frost has won Florida's 10th Congressional District race, CBS News projected Tuesday, making him the first Democratic member of Gen Z, and the first Afro-Cubano, to head to Congress. Frost ran against Republican Calvin Wimbish for the seat vacated...
Key Pennsylvania Senate race reaches finish line
The country's most closely watched and most expensive Senate race is coming down to the wire in Pennsylvania. Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are in a dead heat, with control of the Senate hanging in the balance. Jericka Duncan has more.
What constitutes a political wave?
CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson, the host of "Prime Time," discussed what political waves are and the significance of Tuesday's elections.
Pulse of the Nation: How the uncertain economy is affecting midterm voters
The economy has been front and center in the minds of many voters and throughout the campaign season. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett looks at the issue of the economy by the numbers, with another dive into the "Pulse of the Nation."
Andrew Yang talks goals of Forward Party
While many Americans plan to cast their vote for one of two major political parties, there are growing efforts to change the status quo. Andrew Yang, co-chair of the Forward Party, joins CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Battiste on the push for alternatives to Democrats and Republicans.
America Decides: CBS News 2022 Election Update
Norah O'Donnell anchors CBS News coverage of the latest results from battleground states in the race to control the U.S. House and Senate, and expert analysis on the issues behind the vote.
Democrat Seth Magaziner wins Rhode Island House District 2 race, CBS News projects
Democrat Seth Magaziner will win the race for Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, CBS News projects. Republicans had been hopeful they could flip the seat red.
Nevada Senate race critical to Democrats' hopes of keeping power in Congress
Nevada has emerged as a key state for Senate Democrats as they hope to maintain control of the chamber. CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez has more on how Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, and GOP challenger Adam Laxalt are making their final pitches to voters.
Arizona results likely to be delayed
Polls have closed in Arizona after a judge rejected a GOP lawsuit asking to extend the deadline. Results still may not be known until Wednesday, due to a delay in vote counting, Kris Van Cleave reports. Then, CBS News election law contributor David Becker discusses why the tally could take so long.
Democratic National Committee spends historic figure in paid media
The Democratic National Committee says it has spent a historic amount on ads ahead of Election Day -- and a big chunk of that targeted Black and Latino voters specifically. Brad Woodhouse, a senior adviser for the DNC, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the committee's efforts to sway voters.
New York governor's race is closer than anticipated
The New York gubernatorial race is closer than anyone initially anticipated. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin saw a late surge in voter support in the historically blue state. He is challenging Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul for her seat. Marcia Kramer, chief political correspondent for CBS News New York, joined CBS News to discuss the race.
When will we know the 2022 midterm election results? Here's why some states take longer to tally votes
The last polls in America in the hotly-contested midterm elections closed at 1 a.m. ET Wednesday in Alaska. But there are still races to be called. As of early Wednesday, CBS New projected that control of the Senate remained a toss-up, with five contests yet to be called: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin and Alaska. CBS News projected that House control, meanwhile, leaned Republican but several key races had not been called.
Colorado Senate candidate Jim O'Dea discusses race
In Colorado, incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet is facing off against a Republican businessman Joe O'Dea, who joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on his race.
