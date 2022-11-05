ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What constitutes a political wave?

CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson, the host of "Prime Time," discussed what political waves are and the significance of Tuesday's elections.
Andrew Yang talks goals of Forward Party

While many Americans plan to cast their vote for one of two major political parties, there are growing efforts to change the status quo. Andrew Yang, co-chair of the Forward Party, joins CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Battiste on the push for alternatives to Democrats and Republicans.
Arizona results likely to be delayed

Polls have closed in Arizona after a judge rejected a GOP lawsuit asking to extend the deadline. Results still may not be known until Wednesday, due to a delay in vote counting, Kris Van Cleave reports. Then, CBS News election law contributor David Becker discusses why the tally could take so long.
ARIZONA STATE
Democratic National Committee spends historic figure in paid media

The Democratic National Committee says it has spent a historic amount on ads ahead of Election Day -- and a big chunk of that targeted Black and Latino voters specifically. Brad Woodhouse, a senior adviser for the DNC, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the committee's efforts to sway voters.
New York governor's race is closer than anticipated

The New York gubernatorial race is closer than anyone initially anticipated. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin saw a late surge in voter support in the historically blue state. He is challenging Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul for her seat. Marcia Kramer, chief political correspondent for CBS News New York, joined CBS News to discuss the race.
NEW YORK STATE
When will we know the 2022 midterm election results? Here's why some states take longer to tally votes

The last polls in America in the hotly-contested midterm elections closed at 1 a.m. ET Wednesday in Alaska. But there are still races to be called. As of early Wednesday, CBS New projected that control of the Senate remained a toss-up, with five contests yet to be called: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin and Alaska. CBS News projected that House control, meanwhile, leaned Republican but several key races had not been called.
ARIZONA STATE
