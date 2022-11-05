Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Northwestern Wildcats

Live stats, information and analysis from Evanston as the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes travel to take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

EVANTSON, Il. — No. 2 Ohio State hits the road again as they travel to Illinois for a Big Ten showdown against Northwestern . The Wildcats have struggled throughout the 2022 season — losing seven consecutive games after winning the season-opener against Nebraska — but their underwhelming campaign hasn't impacted the Buckeyes' preparation for the matchup.

With inclement weather expected and a lackluster rushing defense on the Wildcats sideline (ranked 110th in the country), the game provides Ohio State's offense with an opportunity to mend their recent deficiencies on the ground.

Fourth Quarter

Final Stats:

Northwestern calls their final timeout with 2:31 remaining.

Williams runs for a gain of 6 on third down.

Miyan Williams rushes for 4 yards on first and second down, and the Buckeyes face 3rd-and-2 from the NW 48.

Ohio State takes over possession on downs with 3:34 remaining.

Brendan Sullivan is shaken up after a hit from Taron Vincent and exits the game.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES! Miyan Williams caps off the drive, which was pushed into scoring position by a 44-yard run from C.J. Stroud. OSU extends the lead, 21-7.

C.J. Stroud with WHEELS! A designed quarterback run goes for 44 yards down to the NW 5!

Miyan Williams wiggles his way for a 12-yard first down run to begin the drive for the Buckeyes.

Northwestern runs three plays in a row to open the drive, and their 3rd-and-4 attempt is stuffed. Three-and-out for the Wildcats.

C.J. Stroud's 3rd-and-2 rollout attempt for Marvin Harrison Jr. falls incomplete, and Jesse Mirco is on to punt again. Sixth three-and-out for the Buckeyes.

Sullivan looks for Donny Navarro on fourth down, but the pass is offline. Northwestern turns the ball over on downs at the OSU 36.

Northwestern is faced with their fourth third down of the drive, and Denzel Burke comes in to force an incompletion. 4th-and-8 upcoming, and the Wildcat offense is on the field.

After the measurement, Sullivan is given first down yardage inside the OSU 38.

On another 3rd-and-8 attempt, Sullivan takes off and is marked just short of the first down. There is an officials timeout for a measurement.

J.T. Tuimoloau comes up with another tackle for loss.

Brendan Sullivan scrambles around and eventually finds Cam Porter for first down yardage on 3rd-and-8. Northwestern is in Buckeye territory.

Sullivan fits it into a tight window to Malik Washington on 3rd-and-8, picking up the first down.

Denzel Burke just came off the field with an apparent injury.

On 3rd-and-2, Sullivan keeps it on the read option and breaks free for a big gain out to the 27.

Third Quarter

Third Quarter Stats:

Evan Hull takes a carry from his own ends zone and pushes the pile forward for a gain of 9.

A false start prior to first down puts Northwestern back at their own 2-yard line to begin the drive.

Jesse Mirco pins Northwestern inside their own five yard line on a 48-yard punt.

Miscommunication between Stroud and Harrison Jr. on 3rd-and-8 leads to an incompletion.

Marvin Harrison Jr. catches a quick screen on second down, but is stopped after a gain of two.

Cade Stover drops a low throw from C.J. Stroud on first down.

Miyan Williams with a strong second down run, gaining the first down near midfield.

C.J. Stroud takes a deep shot to Julian Fleming, but the wind carries the ball too far for the receiver.

Marvin Harrison Jr. with another third down target, and he makes the reception to convert.

Miyan Williams rushes on first down and Cade Stover makes a short reception on second, and the Buckeyes have a 3rd-and-3 upcoming.

Sullivan is pursued in the backfield and brought down at the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats will punt.

Zach Harrison makes a great play in the backfield on 2nd down, forcing a loss and a 3rd-and-9.

Sullivan improvises on 3rd-and-3, flipping the ball forward to Malik Washington to gain 9 and a first down past midfield.

Cam Porter gains 19 on the first play of the Northwestern drive.

Drive Summary: 6 plays, 45 yards, 2:01 TOP, Touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN MIYAN WILLIAMS! Williams finally finds open space on 3rd-and-3 from the NW 27, breaks tackles, and rumbles into the end zone to give Ohio State the lead. 14-7, Buckeyes.

Emeka Egbuka just dropped a walk-in touchdown.

Marvin Harrison Jr. gets the call on third down, stopping just past the first down marker and hauling in the reception. The Buckeyes move the sticks.

Stroud looks to Fleming again, but the pass is broken up. 3rd-and-11 for the Buckeyes.

Miyan Williams is stopped for a loss of one on Ohio State's first play of the half.

Hull takes another wildcat snap on fourth down, but the Buckeye defense holds firm and a crowd of white jerseys pull him down short of the marker. Ohio State's offense takes over at the NW 45.

Brendan Sullivan is stopped short of the first down near midfield. Northwestern is lining up to go for it.

That's now five consecutive wildcat snaps for Hull, and he busts forward for a gain of 9 on first down, but is stopped short on second down. 3rd-and-1 for Northwestern.

On third down, Hull takes another direct snap and converts for first down yardage.

Two straight runs from Evan Hull out of the wildcat net 7 yards to open the second half, and Northwestern faces 3rd-and-3.

Second Quarter

Halftime Stats:

Northwestern kneels to end the half.

Ohio State uses their final timeout of the half with 51 seconds remaining.

Brendan Sullivan keeps it on fourth down and picks up the first down on a gain of six.

Northwestern uses their final timeout of the half prior to 3rd-and-2 from their own 33. 1:36 remaining in second quarter.

Drive Summary: 6 plays, 46 yards, 2:29 TOP, Touchdown.

Noah Ruggles converts on the extra point, and we have a tie ball game, 7-7.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES! Emeka Egbuka gets a carry on the jet sweep, keeps his feet in on the sideline, and spins into the end zone to put Ohio State on the board.

Ohio State goes for it on fourth down, and a rare designed run for C.J. Stroud converts, gaining 16 on the play.

The Buckeyes hurry to the line of scrimmage on third down, and Miyan Williams is stopped short of first down yardage again.

Miyan Williams picks up two, then five on his first and second down carries, and Ohio State has a 3rd-and-3 upcoming.

A low punt into the wind is downed at the NW 46.

There is a stoppage of play as a Northwestern player is down on the field.

Steele Chambers comes on the blitz as a free rusher, and breaks into the backfield to force a loss of eight on third down.

The rain has picked up significantly at Ryan Field.

Northwestern calls their second timeout of the half prior to third down. 5:21 remaining in the half.

Northwestern fumbles on second down, but Sullivan jumps on the loose ball and the Wildcats face 3rd-and-8.

Ohio State calls their first timeout of the half following a 2-yard rush on first down. 6:08 remaining in the first half.

A career-long 77-yard punt from Jesse Mirco goes out of the end zone for a touchback.

Ohio State takes a delay of game prior to the punt.

C.J. Stroud looks for Emeka Egbuka on 3rd-and-long, who was bracketed on the play. The pass falls incomplete, and Jesse Mirco will punt for the fifth time today.

Stroud targets Harrison downfield, who was held on the play. The wind looked to carry the ball out of the play, and the pass was deemed uncatchable.

The timing on a touch pass to Emeka Egbuka looked to be off pre-snap, and he's dragged down in the backfield for a loss of one.

C.J. Stroud goes to Marvin Harrison Jr. off of play action on first down, gaining 11 and an Ohio State first down.

Northwestern punts it back to Ohio State, who will start their next possession from the 18.

Pat Fitzgerald calls timeout as the play clock expires on fourth down. It was their first of the half. 7:46 remaining in the second quarter.

Evan Hull gets a carry on 3rd-and-7, gaining 5 yards and crossing midfield. Northwestern is lining up to go for it on fourth down.

Hull gets another carry on third down, and busts free down the left sideline and is forced out by Denzel Burke after a gain of 17. Northwestern is out to their own 43.

Evan Hull rushes for gains 3 on first and second down. 3rd-and-4 for Northwestern.

C.J. Stroud is now 4-12 for 36 yards on the day.

Julian Fleming has seven targets so far, and the next highest target-share today is Cade Stover with two. Fleming has one reception for seven yards.

Jesse Mirco punts 64 yards for a touchback. That's his longest punt of the season.

On 3rd-and-10, C.J. Stroud fires a pass over the middle of the field to Cade Stover, who can't haul it in. Ohio State will punt again.

Stroud targets Fleming on first and second down, and both passes fall incomplete.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is into the action, and his first target of the day goes for a first down.

The Ohio State defense stands tall on Northwestern's opening series of the second quarter, forcing a turnover on downs. The Buckeye offense will be working with the wind at their backs.

First Quarter

First Quarter Stats:

On the final play of the first quarter, Brendan Sullivan breaks loose for first down yardage on a third down attempt. Northwestern will start the second quarter at the OSU 27 with a fresh set of downs.

Williams is stuffed again on fourth down, and the Wildcats will take over from the OSU 39.

Miyan Williams is stopped in the backfield on 3rd-and-1 again, and the Buckeyes are lining up to go for it from their own 39.

Emeka Egbuka with a nice 20-yard return to help Ohio State start their next drive with decent field position. They have it at their own 31.

A screen to Evan Hull on third down is read well by Tommy Eichenberg, who is in on the stop to force a Wildcat punt.

Brendan Sullivan rushes forward for three yards on 2nd-and-11.

A holding penalty on second down puts Northwestern behind the sticks.

Evan Hull gets a carry on the first play of the Wildcats drive, gaining 9 yards.

Miyan Williams is stuffed in the backfield on 3rd-and-1, and Ohio State fails to convert. Jesse Mirco is on for the third time in the first quarter.

Following a false start, Stroud completes short to Cade Stover. Buckeyes face a 3rd-and-1.

C.J. Stroud targets Julian Fleming again, and this time the two connect on a gain of 7 yards. That was Stroud's first completion.

Touchdown Wildcats. An impressive drive is capped off by a 16-yard Evan Hull wildcat keeper. Northwestern leads, 7-0.

Evan Hull comes in at running back for the Wildcats, and has gains of 8 and 3 to give Northwestern a first down inside the OSU 17.

Northwestern is mounting a quick drive, led by Brendan Sullivan and Cam Porter. They're already down to the OSU 31.

C.J. is forced to throw the ball away on 3rd-and-6, and Jesse Mirco comes on to punt into the wind again.

Stroud and Fleming can't connect again on first down. C.J. is now 0-4 on the day.

After review, the spot stood, but the Buckeyes elect to go for it anyways, and Miyan Williams easily picks up the first down past the midfield mark.

Stroud evades the rush on third down and takes off with it himself, appearing to pick up the first down before stepping out-of-bounds on the sideline. A poor spot from the official initially left the Buckeyes facing a 4th-and-1, but the play is under review.

C.J. Stroud rolls out and throws back to Gee Scott , but the pass is broken up on 2nd-and-8.

Northwestern's punt sails out of the end zone for a touchback, and 5 yards are tacked onto the end of the play for an illegal formation. OSU will start their second drive from the 15.

Northwestern attempted a wide receiver screen on third down, and J.T. Tuimoloau was all over it. He knocked the pass down and nearly held on for an interception.

Two-yard gains on the ground on first and second down lead to a 3rd-and-6 for the Wildcats.

Northwestern will start their first offensive possession from their own 40 following a low punt by Jesse Mirco.

C.J. Stroud's second and third down attempts to Julian Fleming fall incomplete, and Ohio State is forced to punt after a three-and-out on the Buckeyes' opening drive.

Emeka Egbuka gets a carry on first and long, gaining six yards.

Ohio State is called for holding on their first offensive play of the game, negating a solid 6-yard run from Miyan Williams.

Northwestern won the toss and deferred, to the second half. Ohio State will start the game on offense, setting up shop at the 35 after a short opening kickoff in the wind.

Pregame

Lot's of red in the small crowd in Evanston:

With TreVeyon Henderson unavailable for today's game, Chip Trayanum is taking snaps behind Miyan Williams as the Buckeyes' second running back. Dallan Hayden is also available.

Ohio State released a trailer for today's game, titled "The Fire":

Ohio State's players and coaches often say that championships are won and lost in November, but the first three weekends of the month should offer little to no resistance in the Buckeyes' pursuit of a Big Ten title.

So, with Northwestern, Indiana and Maryland – who are a combined 10-15 on the season – on the docket before the regular-season finale against undefeated Michigan on Nov. 26, how does the team remain focused?

“The first thing is that we’ve always said is it’s about us, so why does that change this week?” head coach Ryan Day said. “Let’s just focus on us and getting better. If you don’t, not only do you show weakness, but you set yourself up for problems down the road.

"When you have a problem or you lose a game, maybe it’s something you did that week, but maybe it’s something you did in the weeks leading up to it. For us, our goals are still our goals. If we don’t maximize every single minute of the day this week, then it doesn’t matter.”

With that said, Day wants the players to view the seven-loss Wildcats as if they're in first place in the Big Ten West and not a 38-point home underdog to the second-ranked team in the country.

“Listen, it’s a Big Ten matchup, it’s on the road,” Day said. “I know maybe they don’t have the record that they want, but we’ve got to go play football and we want to play at a high level. That’s the goal here, so it really shouldn’t matter who we’re playing against."

“I thought we had good practice last week, and that can’t change this week. It doesn’t matter. The focus has to be on us ... There’s a lot of things that happen in college football on a weekly basis and our guys are still 18 to 22 years old, so we need to have a great week of practice and keep building.”

General Info

Date : Nov. 5, 2022

Where : Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Expected Weather: 62 degrees, rain showers

Kickoff : 12 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-38)

O/U Total: 55.5

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ABC

Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter)

Series History

Ohio State leads Northwestern, 64-14-1

* OSU record on the road: 29-6-1

LAST TIME THEY MET

2020 : Ohio State 22, Northwestern 10 (Big Ten Championship)

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 42-4

* Overall: Same

* Record vs. Northwestern: 2-0

* Pat Fitzgerald

* At Northwestern: 17th Season, Record: 110-97

* Overall: Same

* Record vs. Ohio State: 0-8

