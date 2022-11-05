ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)

 3 days ago

According to the Houston Police, a pedestrian accident occurred in Houston on Wednesday.

The crash happened at 8300 Telephone Road at around 6:55 a.m.

According to the Crimes Division Sergeant L.Ross, a man was struck by a black

Jeep Renegade traveling southbound.

The pedestrian suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead following the collision.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as a 24-year-old male who remained at the scene and cooperated with the police.

The Houston Police did not reveal the identity of the unknown deceased pedestrian.

The Police provided no additional information regarding the fatal crash.

November 5, 2022

Source: City of Houston

