Simone Ashley Reveals Kate Sharma Is Changing in Season 3 of Bridgerton

 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Simone Ashley is giving us the inside scoop on what we're going to see from her character, Kate Sharma, in season 3 of Bridgerton!

According to E! News, Simone told British Vogue, "Even though she comes across as fierce, people like that are sometimes the softest on the inside... They develop that skin because they're vulnerable. You see her insecurities and fears. She's f--king nervous and I think there's strength in admitting that."

She said viewers will get a softer side of the Viscountess, "We're filming a dance this week and tonally, it's so different. Sweet, endearing and light, compared to the heaviness of their story last season."

No official premiere date for season 3...yet!

For more on this story, CLICK HERE!

KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

