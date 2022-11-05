Read full article on original website
Florida Midterm Elections: Race for governor
The race for Florida governor is now up to the voters as polls opened Tuesday for the midterm elections. Democrat Charlie Crist spoke to Good Day Orlando about why he wants your vote. (The same invitation was extended to Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak with FOX 35, however, we did not get a response.)
Tropical Storm Nicole could be the first November hurricane to hit Florida since 1985
ORLANDO, Fla. - If Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane as projected, it would be the first November hurricane to hit the U.S. in 37 years. The last hurricane to make landfall in the month of November was Hurricane Kate, when the storm hit the Florida panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985 as a Category 2 hurricane. Kate came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida with winds of 100 mph.
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
Powerball jackpot: 26 winning lottery tickets sold in Florida, including one worth $2 million
LAKE MARY, Fla. - One person in California won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday night - but 26 Floridians are holding winning tickets for ‘smaller’ prizes, with some worth $2 million and $1 million!. Lottery officials announced on Tuesday that the sole jackpot winning ticket...
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
Weary Central Florida residents prepare for another possible hurricane
Osceola County residents are filling sandbags to protect their homes from flooding. Many were already making repairs because of damage from Hurricane Ian.
Will Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld close because of Tropical Storm Nicole?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is projected to impact Florida and make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane this week. Some area attractions and theme parks, and other businesses are keeping a close watch on the storm that could impact operating hours. WALT DISNEY WORLD. Walt Disney World Theme...
Tropical Storm Nicole timeline: What to expect when tropical storm makes landfall
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Florida as a strong and dangerous storm – possibly a category 1 hurricane – bringing with it heavy rainfall, flooding, dangerous storm surge, and damaging winds. The storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday....
Mandatory evacuations ordered along Central Florida's east coast ahead of Nicole
At Surfside Estates, people are taking precautions. Homes at this mobile home park were already damaged by both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Irma. So residents aren’t taking any chances with Nicole and plan to evacuate.
Volusia County neighborhood rebuilding after Ian flooding now prepares for Nicole
Ian devastated the neighborhood near Ellison Avenue in New Smyrna Beach. Some debris still is not cleared from the street. People who live there said they came together to rebuild, and the thought of another storm is almost traumatizing.
An inside look at the National Weather Service Forecast Center in Melbourne
There’s a lot of work that goes into meteorologists’ predictions for major storms, and that doesn’t just mean the path the storm could take. Scientists with the National Weather Service (NWS) are working around the clock to figure out what type of damage could occur in what areas.
Orlo Vista residents, still recovering from Hurricane Ian, worry about damage from Nicole
Orlo Vista residents feel defeated because they’re still in the process of cleaning up damage from Hurricane Ian. And now they're worried about Nicole. Some residents have been renovating their homes. There are lots of supplies outside as well.
