Florida State

Florida Midterm Elections: Race for governor

The race for Florida governor is now up to the voters as polls opened Tuesday for the midterm elections. Democrat Charlie Crist spoke to Good Day Orlando about why he wants your vote. (The same invitation was extended to Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak with FOX 35, however, we did not get a response.)
FLORIDA STATE
Tropical Storm Nicole could be the first November hurricane to hit Florida since 1985

ORLANDO, Fla. - If Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane as projected, it would be the first November hurricane to hit the U.S. in 37 years. The last hurricane to make landfall in the month of November was Hurricane Kate, when the storm hit the Florida panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985 as a Category 2 hurricane. Kate came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida with winds of 100 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues

Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
ORLANDO, FL
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
MARION COUNTY, FL

