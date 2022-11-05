Read full article on original website
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Barcelona is a Match for the Ages
With the Champions League round of sixteen draw in the book, the Europa League follows from Nyon, Switzerland. The final will take place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, but the route to get there is very different to years gone by. The third-placed teams from the UCL will be taking part in this round and they will meet the UEL runners-up. Here is the run-down from today’s UEFA Europa League draw!
Three Players Score 2/10: Manchester United Player Ratings After Embarrassment vs Aston Villa
Manchester United looked to close the gap on their top-four rivals as they visited Aston Villa in the latest Premier League matchweek. Erik ten Hag’s side have been on a streak of good form since their defeat at the hands of Manchester City. One major blow ahead of the game was that star midfielder and stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes was suspended following the accumulation of five yellow cards. Youngster Alejandro Garnacho retained his place in the starting 11 after his match-winning goal against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.
Manchester United and Chelsea Defenders Favoured Over Arsenal Star in Brazil Squad Announcement
Earlier on Monday, the 26-man Brazil squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was announced, and from a Premier League perspective, there are a number of familiar faces who made the cut. Brazil Squad Announcement – Manchester United and Arsenal Stars Favoured Over Roberto Firmino. Goalkeepers. Unsurprisingly, both Alisson...
Juventus and Mystery Club Both Showed Interest in Arsenal Star
Gabriel Magalhaes has been a stalwart in the Arsenal defence ever since his arrival from LOSC Lille in 2020. This season, in particular, the defender has been a revelation, forming an immense partnership with teammate William Saliba, which has been an integral part of the Gunners’ success so far this campaign and the 24-year-old is unfortunate to not be included in Brazil’s 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Predictions and Best Odds for Cup Clash
Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Leeds United to the Molyneux on November 9 in a Carabao Cup third-round clash. Both sides could look to make the most of a cup run to add some encouragement to what has been a difficult season for both sides, including the Whites’ board. Read on to learn Last Word on Football’s predictions and best odds for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United.
Oxford United Weekly Round-Up: Fleetwood Town Stalemate and FA Cup Postponement
Oxford United were due to kick off their FA Cup campaign this week with a trip to Woking but the match was postponed. Also in the last seven days, Karl Robinson’s side drew against Fleetwood Town in League One and the club appointed a new academy manager. Oxford United...
Manchester United Women Face First Test With European Qualification Targeted
Manchester United Women will learn if their Women’s Super League title credentials are real on Sunday evening when they host Chelsea Women at Leigh Sports Village. The game will see United, league leaders, take on three-time consecutive and defending champions Chelsea in a real test of their chances of maintaining an impressive start to the season.
Manchester United Have Plans to Replace £50 Million Defender
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future at Manchester United has been under question ever since the arrival of Erik ten Hag earlier this year. The 24-year-old has struggled for game time this season, and James Ducker of The Telegraph has reported that “Ten Hag will look to sign a right back in January if Manchester United are able to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka”.
‘Prepared for This Game’ – Manchester United Midfielder Speaks About Facing Barcelona
Manchester United star Fred recently opened up on facing Barcelona in the playoff of the UEFA Europa League. The Europa League draw, which took place earlier this week, presented perhaps the most enticing clash of the tournament when United were pitted against Barcelona. As a result of finishing second in the group stage, the Red Devils will now have to qualify for the Round of 16 via a playoff against the Catalans. Meanwhile, the Spanish side finished third in Group C of the UEFA Champions League behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, which resulted in automatic qualification into the Europa League.
‘Secret Meeting’: Fabrizio Romano Issues Update on Manchester United Chase for ‘Ronaldo Replacement’
Manchester United held a “secret meeting” with PSV Eindhoven over the possibility of signing forward Cody Gakpo in the summer, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils were really interested in a move for the Dutchman before proceeding to sign Antony from Ajax. Manchester United Held Secret Meeting Over...
Sunderland Weekly Round-Up: Poor Performances and January Transfer Rumours Begin
The latest edition of the Sunderland weekly round-up takes a look at the latest news from the Stadium of Light. With the January transfer window getting closer, the rumour mill is begging to gather pace. The Black Cats have been linked in the past week with a Premier League midfielder...
UEFA Europa Conference League Draw: Lazio and Fiorentina are Amongst the Favourites
For the third and final time today, attention turned to Nyon in Switzerland. The UEFA Europa Conference League Draw beckoned this time and, after Jose Mourinho led AS Roma to win the inaugural tournament, there is a chance for another side to follow suit and make history. Here is how the draw went, featuring the second-placed Conference League teams and the third-placed Europa League teams.
Leeds United Player Ratings After Bonfire Night Fireworks Against Bournemouth
Leeds United‘s win against Bournemouth was an incredibly tight affair, leaving a packed Elland Road bouncing under a blanket of fireworks blazing across the night sky. Find out the Leeds United player ratings from the fans after an incredible duel against the Cherries. Leeds United Player Ratings vs Bournemouth.
Expected to Leave in January: Journalist Issues Major Update on Manchester United Star
Manchester United are now expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Pletternburg. The Red Devils are already looking for someone to potentially replace him after the Qatar World Cup. Manchester United Poised for Cristiano Ronaldo Departure After World...
Fabrizio Romano Gives Arsenal Transfer Update: ‘They Are Not Finished’
To the surprise of many, Arsenal have so far been the team to beat in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, and the Gunners are currently top of the table, with their closest rivals, Manchester City, two points behind them. However, the question mark that remains is whether or not Mikel...
‘Conversations Progressing Well’: Manchester United Dealt Blow in Pursuit of ‘Incredible Defender’
Manchester United target Milan Skriniar is having positive conversations with Inter Milan over the prospect of signing a new long-term contract, as per their vice president Javier Zanetti. The centre-back was also linked with a summer move to PSG but appears to be happy to stay with the Italian side.
FSG Put Liverpool Up For Sale – Have Received “Expressions of Interest”
According to a recent article by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put Liverpool up for sale. This stands in direct opposition to a statement in May, in which chairman Tom Werner stated that the conglomerate saw the club as a “long-term project”. FSG...
Manchester United’s ‘Eye-Catching’ Target Caught up in Serious FA Investigation
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is reportedly being investigated by the Football Association for allegations that he has gambled on football games over the last seven months. The Englishman – is also a rumoured transfer target for Manchester United. Manchester United Target Ivan Toney Being Investigated Over Gambling Allegations. Toney...
