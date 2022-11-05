Manchester United star Fred recently opened up on facing Barcelona in the playoff of the UEFA Europa League. The Europa League draw, which took place earlier this week, presented perhaps the most enticing clash of the tournament when United were pitted against Barcelona. As a result of finishing second in the group stage, the Red Devils will now have to qualify for the Round of 16 via a playoff against the Catalans. Meanwhile, the Spanish side finished third in Group C of the UEFA Champions League behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, which resulted in automatic qualification into the Europa League.

4 HOURS AGO