WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo announces when new trio of manatees will be on display

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's three newest manatees will go on display to the public on November 9. Soleil, Calliope and Piccolina arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend from ZooTampa. When the manatees were rescued in Florida, they were very small. Soleil weighed 53lbs, Calliope 62 lbs and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission to military on Veterans Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Members of the military can get into the Cincinnati Zoo for free on Veterans Day. Up to six immediate family members can also get in with discounted tickets. Military personnel who qualify for the free admission ticket and discount offer for family members include active military, retired...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $9 specials all week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Pizza Week is back for another year. You can enjoy $9 specialty pizzas at dozens of restaurants all over the Tri-State. The special promotion starts Monday and continues through next Sunday. You can find a full list of restaurants here.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New life coming to Lytle Park with a restoration project

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's been years in the works and now the groundbreaking for the renovation of Lytle Park is set for next week. Those behind the work say the restoration project will bring new life to the underutilized park at the southeast corner of downtown. Work will include several...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Streetspark mural finds a new home at a Hamilton school

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some original art finds a new, permanent home in Hamilton. Local artist and educator Brent Billingsley and his team created four portraits this past summer during the Streetspark Electricity event in June. Images of Ben Franklin, Hamilton native and musician Roger Troutman, scientist Marie Curie and...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

4 cars stolen from University of Cincinnati parking garage

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A University of Cincinnati parking garage has become a magnet for thieves. According to UC police records, four cars have been stolen from the Calhoun Street garage since October 11. One happened between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday. In five other cases, cars were...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals U.K. fan club travels across the pond to see a game in person

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you traveled halfway across the globe to see a Bengals game that victory Sunday against the Panthers would make for a good trip. This week, a group of die-hard Bengals fans from across the pond is here in Cincinnati. The head of the Bengals U.K. fan club Paul Hirons talks about the big trip, taking in a Bearcats game and how he became a fan of the team.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local artist uses box art to satirize political figures

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local artist has his own take on this election season. This exhibit is called "Trash Talk". Paul Kroner painted scowling faces of politicians on both sides of the aisle on cardboard boxes. He calls it "Box News". In all cases, the candidates' mouths are what you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of stealing sheriff's pickup truck in Indiana

UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to track down a stolen Union County Sheriff's vehicle and the man believed to be behind the wheel. Indiana State Police says they're searching for Steven Lakes, 45. He's believed to be in a black Ford F-150 truck with...
UNION COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Landsman wins race for Ohio's First Congressional District

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The race for Ohio's First Congressional District ended with Democrat Greg Landsman winning over 13-term Republican Steve Chabot. Landsman has been elected to City Council twice and former teacher before going into public service. Chabot has represented the district for 26 of the past 28 years, his...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Tech expert explains differences in TikTok for Chinese children and the rest of the world

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the saying goes, nothing in life is free. And most of us have accepted that when we are online, there is no such thing as true privacy. But one of the most popular apps is going beyond simply selling your data to marketers. Dave Hatter explains how there's a different version of TikTok just for Chinese children that's education and limits their use. And he says you should delete the app.
