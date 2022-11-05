Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Maggiano's Fall Features menu is available now
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the time of year for holiday gatherings. Maggiano's executive chef Karl Lenz shows some of their specials on the menu for the season.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo announces when new trio of manatees will be on display
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's three newest manatees will go on display to the public on November 9. Soleil, Calliope and Piccolina arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend from ZooTampa. When the manatees were rescued in Florida, they were very small. Soleil weighed 53lbs, Calliope 62 lbs and...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission to military on Veterans Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Members of the military can get into the Cincinnati Zoo for free on Veterans Day. Up to six immediate family members can also get in with discounted tickets. Military personnel who qualify for the free admission ticket and discount offer for family members include active military, retired...
WKRC
Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $9 specials all week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Pizza Week is back for another year. You can enjoy $9 specialty pizzas at dozens of restaurants all over the Tri-State. The special promotion starts Monday and continues through next Sunday. You can find a full list of restaurants here.
WKRC
New life coming to Lytle Park with a restoration project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's been years in the works and now the groundbreaking for the renovation of Lytle Park is set for next week. Those behind the work say the restoration project will bring new life to the underutilized park at the southeast corner of downtown. Work will include several...
WKRC
Streetspark mural finds a new home at a Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some original art finds a new, permanent home in Hamilton. Local artist and educator Brent Billingsley and his team created four portraits this past summer during the Streetspark Electricity event in June. Images of Ben Franklin, Hamilton native and musician Roger Troutman, scientist Marie Curie and...
WKRC
Total lunar eclipse appears over Cincinnati early Tuesday morning
Early risers got a special treat on Tuesday as a lunar eclipse made the moon turn a beautiful reddish hue. The total lunar eclipse lasted an hour and 25 minutes from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. The reason why the moon turns red goes back to the acronym "ROY-G-BIV", which...
WKRC
4 cars stolen from University of Cincinnati parking garage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A University of Cincinnati parking garage has become a magnet for thieves. According to UC police records, four cars have been stolen from the Calhoun Street garage since October 11. One happened between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday. In five other cases, cars were...
WKRC
Miami to wear special helmets, uniforms to honor relationship with Miami Tribe of Oklahoma
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Miami University football team looks to make it two wins in a row as it welcomes the Ohio Bobcats for a Tuesday night showdown in Oxford. The RedHawks will wear special helmets and uniforms that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the relationship between the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and Miami University.
WKRC
Bengals U.K. fan club travels across the pond to see a game in person
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you traveled halfway across the globe to see a Bengals game that victory Sunday against the Panthers would make for a good trip. This week, a group of die-hard Bengals fans from across the pond is here in Cincinnati. The head of the Bengals U.K. fan club Paul Hirons talks about the big trip, taking in a Bearcats game and how he became a fan of the team.
WKRC
Local artist uses box art to satirize political figures
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local artist has his own take on this election season. This exhibit is called "Trash Talk". Paul Kroner painted scowling faces of politicians on both sides of the aisle on cardboard boxes. He calls it "Box News". In all cases, the candidates' mouths are what you...
WKRC
Here's a guide to the issues and levies on the ballots in Ohio and Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Outside of the big candidate races dominating the headlines, there are other issues on the ballot in both Ohio and Kentucky that shouldn't be ignored. Several schools districts are sounding the financial alarm, plus, there are constitutional amendments to decide on both sides of the river. In...
WKRC
Man accused of stealing sheriff's pickup truck in Indiana
UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to track down a stolen Union County Sheriff's vehicle and the man believed to be behind the wheel. Indiana State Police says they're searching for Steven Lakes, 45. He's believed to be in a black Ford F-150 truck with...
WKRC
Average gas prices in Cincinnati up 14 cents per gallon, more than twice national average
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went up 14.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were still 10.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet 55.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRC
Dying Debate: New controversy surrounding donor organs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It will save hundreds of lives. But controversy surrounds a new way of keeping donor organs alive. Watch Thursday at 6 p.m. on Local 12 News.
WKRC
Traffic Alert: Two CSX railway crossings to be closed this week for repairs
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Two CSX railway crossings in Northern Kentucky will be shut down this week for repairs. One is on US-25 near KY-16 in the Walton area. The other is at 191 near KY-14 in southern Boone County. The closures start Monday and work should be finished...
WKRC
Landsman wins race for Ohio's First Congressional District
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The race for Ohio's First Congressional District ended with Democrat Greg Landsman winning over 13-term Republican Steve Chabot. Landsman has been elected to City Council twice and former teacher before going into public service. Chabot has represented the district for 26 of the past 28 years, his...
WKRC
Tech expert explains differences in TikTok for Chinese children and the rest of the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the saying goes, nothing in life is free. And most of us have accepted that when we are online, there is no such thing as true privacy. But one of the most popular apps is going beyond simply selling your data to marketers. Dave Hatter explains how there's a different version of TikTok just for Chinese children that's education and limits their use. And he says you should delete the app.
WKRC
Early voting up both nationally and in the Tri-State ahead of midterms
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Nationwide, it's estimated nearly 40 million Americans have already cast their ballot as of Sunday, and the numbers are up locally, too. With signs and sample ballots, supporters of candidates are keeping up the hard work leading up to Election Day. All week long, lines wrapped...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Former Bengals player's home on NKY golf course
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A former Cincinnati Bengals player is selling his Northern Kentucky home. Domata Peko, who played 11 seasons with the Bengals, is selling his home at 2515 Legends Way in Crestview Hills. Nicole Elliott with Keller Williams Realty Services is listing the home at just under $1.8 million.
Comments / 0