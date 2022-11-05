Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Announces Another Permanent ClosureBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
1 person dead in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 1000 block of Brownsville Road at 6:35 p.m. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that units also responded to Wilbur Street and Reifert...
wccsradio.com
SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN
State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh
A man is dead after being fatally shot in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said Zone 3 officers were dispatched for two Shotspotter alerts shortly after 8:30 p.m. One alert was along the 200 block of Wilbur Street, and the other was along the 1000 block...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOR TWO INCIDENTS OF RETAIL THEFT
State police have charged an Indiana woman for two incidents of retail theft that happened at the White Township Walmart. Troopers say at 2:49 p.m. on September 29, 22-year-old Dionna Herrington under rang several grocery items totaling $37.86 and left the store. Herrington then returned to the store around 1:25 p.m. on October 17 and under rang more items, totaling $86.81.
Four shot over 10 hours in Allegheny County
A man is in critical condition after being shot this morning in McKeesport. Allegheny County Police say 911 was notified just after 6 a.m. of gunfire in the 2100 block of Beacon Street.
Woman Shot In Both Legs Over Parking Spot In Pennsylvania: Police
A woman was shot in both of her legs during a dispute over a parking spot in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 5, police say. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Goettmann Street in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood just after midnight, according to a release by City police.
1 hurt in McKeesport shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in McKeesport that left at least one man injured Monday morning. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. First responders found a man suffering “from several gunshot wounds,” Allegheny County Police said. The victim was...
Woman charged with public drunkenness, punching cop at Greensburg bar
A woman is accused of punching a Greensburg police officer Thursday night after becoming intoxicated and refusing to leave a downtown bar. Valeri Renee Price, 30, of Greensburg, is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated and simple assault, defiant trespass and public drunkenness at Hugo’s Taproom on West Pittsburgh Street.
Person found shot to death inside vehicle in Pa. neighborhood
A dead body was found inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night, according to a story from WPXI. Police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street after receiving reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety told the news outlet.
Female driver in critical condition after crash in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — All lanes were closed on a busy road in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood after a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of West Liberty Avenue at 12:35 p.m. According to Pittsburgh...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
McKeesport shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in McKeesport.First responders were called just after 6 a.m. Monday to Beacon Street, Allegheny County police said.The victim, who hasn't been identified, was shot several times and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar
BUTLER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar. According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.
Man dies in police chase in Pittsburgh
A chase involving Pittsburgh police turned deadly early Sunday morning. One man died after fleeing the police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and crashing into a wall. The events began when officers responded to a crash scene at Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue around 6:40 a.m. They saw a car...
Everett man shoots, kills mother before setting fire and killing himself
UPDATE: State police have released new information in their homicide investigation in Bedford County, which has led them to believe this was an apparent murder-suicide. On Nov. 8 around 3 a.m., troopers were initially dispatched to an active fire at the 200 block of West Main Street in Everett Borough. There, firefighters found 89-year-old Laverne […]
Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified
The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
Wilkinsburg police buying back guns on Saturday
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Wilkinsburg police are hosting a gun buyback on Saturday.Police will buy back guns with Giant Eagle and Save-a-Lot gift cards. Handguns will sell for $50 and rifles for $25, no questions asked. Police said they'll also collect ammunition, knives and brass knuckles, but they won't pay for those. The event, sponsored by the police department and Wilkinsburg Sanctuary Project for Peace, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Wilkinsburg Borough building on Ross Avenue.Participants have to be at least 21 years old and masks are required.
Male found shot to death in vehicle in Stanton Heights
PITTSBURGH — One person was found dead inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street following reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m. Officers found a male with multiple...
wtae.com
Gunshot victim flown to hospital after shooting outside Walmart in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in custody and another man was flown to a hospital Sunday night after a shooting outside the Walmart in Center Township in Beaver County, according to Center Township police. Yeshua Bratcher, 23, of Aliquippa, has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault,...
wccsradio.com
MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE
One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
Comments / 0