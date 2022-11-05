ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN

State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh

A man is dead after being fatally shot in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said Zone 3 officers were dispatched for two Shotspotter alerts shortly after 8:30 p.m. One alert was along the 200 block of Wilbur Street, and the other was along the 1000 block...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOR TWO INCIDENTS OF RETAIL THEFT

State police have charged an Indiana woman for two incidents of retail theft that happened at the White Township Walmart. Troopers say at 2:49 p.m. on September 29, 22-year-old Dionna Herrington under rang several grocery items totaling $37.86 and left the store. Herrington then returned to the store around 1:25 p.m. on October 17 and under rang more items, totaling $86.81.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

1 hurt in McKeesport shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in McKeesport that left at least one man injured Monday morning. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. First responders found a man suffering “from several gunshot wounds,” Allegheny County Police said. The victim was...
MCKEESPORT, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in McKeesport.First responders were called just after 6 a.m. Monday to Beacon Street, Allegheny County police said.The victim, who hasn't been identified, was shot several times and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Man dies in police chase in Pittsburgh

A chase involving Pittsburgh police turned deadly early Sunday morning. One man died after fleeing the police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and crashing into a wall. The events began when officers responded to a crash scene at Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue around 6:40 a.m. They saw a car...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Everett man shoots, kills mother before setting fire and killing himself

UPDATE: State police have released new information in their homicide investigation in Bedford County, which has led them to believe this was an apparent murder-suicide. On Nov. 8 around 3 a.m., troopers were initially dispatched to an active fire at the 200 block of West Main Street in Everett Borough. There, firefighters found 89-year-old Laverne […]
EVERETT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg police buying back guns on Saturday

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Wilkinsburg police are hosting a gun buyback on Saturday.Police will buy back guns with Giant Eagle and Save-a-Lot gift cards. Handguns will sell for $50 and rifles for $25, no questions asked. Police said they'll also collect ammunition, knives and brass knuckles, but they won't pay for those.  The event, sponsored by the police department and Wilkinsburg Sanctuary Project for Peace, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Wilkinsburg Borough building on Ross Avenue.Participants have to be at least 21 years old and masks are required. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Male found shot to death in vehicle in Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH — One person was found dead inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street following reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m. Officers found a male with multiple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE

One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
INDIANA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy