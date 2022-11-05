Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
KRQE News 13
Celtics, Grizzlies meet with hot hands from 3-point range
Celtics, Grizzlies meet with hot hands from 3-point range. When the Grizzlies battle the visiting Boston Celtics on Monday night, Memphis will face a team that’s been sizzling hot from behind the perimeter. Boston set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a game by tossing in 27 of its...
KRQE News 13
Grizzlies, Spurs put close losses behind them ahead of tilt
The Memphis Grizzlies and host San Antonio Spurs will both look to get back on the winning track after last-minute losses when the two Southwest Division rivals square off on Wednesday. The Grizzlies travel to Texas after a 109-106 loss to Boston at home on Monday. It was the third...
KRQE News 13
Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went...
KRQE News 13
Trail Blazers put solid start against struggling Hornets
Frustrations are building for the Charlotte Hornets, and positive feelings might be the defining trait for the Portland Trail Blazers. Just a few weeks into the NBA season, trends might be emerging. It seems like a crucial time for the Hornets, while the Blazers will try to build more momentum...
KRQE News 13
Tight-knit Nuggets continue road-heavy stretch at Pacers
The Denver Nuggets are finding out how to bond early in the season. With a majority of their games on the road, the Nuggets have spent a lot of time together on planes and in hotels. It hasn’t hurt them in the standings. Denver is riding a three-game winning...
KRQE News 13
LeBron-less Lakers seek revenge vs. streaking Jazz
LeBron-less Lakers seek revenge vs. streaking Jazz. In an interesting scheduling quirk, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers will meet Monday night in Salt Lake City after the two teams both played a pair of games in L.A. over the weekend. The Lakers are without LeBron James, who is...
KRQE News 13
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
KRQE News 13
Raptors back home to face improved Rockets
The Houston Rockets ended a six-game losing streak Monday against the Orlando Magic and will try to build on that Wednesday night when they visit the Toronto Raptors. The Rockets defeated the Magic 134-127 for their first road win of the season and only their second victory overall. The Raptors...
KRQE News 13
Mavs build lead in 4th quarter, hang on to edge Nets
Luka Doncic scored 36 points and teammate Dwight Powell got the decisive steal in the final seconds for the Dallas Mavericks, who appeared to take control midway through the fourth but had to hold on for a 96-94 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Doncic reached 30...
KRQE News 13
Suns pay visit to struggling Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns will continue a four-game road swing on Wednesday, traveling to Minneapolis to face a sputtering Minnesota Timberwolves bunch. Minnesota fell to 1-2 on its current four-game homestand with a 120-107 loss on Monday to the New York Knicks. The Timberwolves surrendered 76 first-half points and trailed by as many as 27 points in a game more lopsided than the final score indicated.
KRQE News 13
Clippers come off of thrilling win, host Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers have dominated their roommates, the Los Angeles Lakers, of late and another victory is up for grabs when the two teams meet in their shared downtown building. The Clippers will take an eight-game winning streak over the Lakers into Wednesday’s second meeting of the season. This...
KRQE News 13
Stars on the mend as Bulls face Pelicans
Zach LaVine is one member of the Chicago Bulls who is especially happy not to have another set of back-to-back games until Dec. 10-11. “We’ve had a tough schedule to start off,” LaVine said. “Now we have a day or two off between every game. I’m happy with that because you’ll see me in the lineup.”
Broncos vs. Titans series history: Denver looks to make up ground
The Denver Broncos are coming off a week’s worth of R&R and an additional week of preparation in face of their Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. This series has some amazing history behind it, going back to the Titan’s days as the Houston Oilers. On January 4, 1992, Broncos quarterback John Elway engineered a game-winning drive against the Oilers from his own 2-yard line. The scenario was dubbed “The Drive, Part II.” During that sequence of events, Elway converted two 4th downs of five or more yards.
KRQE News 13
AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver
NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
HEY, WILLIE! TV sports, Ross Chastain, Smokey Yunick and even cornhole is on the table
HEY, WILLIE! Last weekend I was able to watch the World Series, college football, the NFL, NBA, NASCAR playoffs, MLS playoffs, NHL, boxing, MMA and PGA golf. These were all on basic cable and it boggles my mind to see the big contracts TV pays out while still having to compete with Pay-Per-View, Amazon Prime,...
