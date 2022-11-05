Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Related
Man rescued from entrapment after car crash in Hartford: Firefighters
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was taken to the hospital after being trapped in a car that was involved in a three-car collision in Hartford Tuesday evening, firefighters said. At around 6:20 p.m., the Hartford Fire Department was dispatched to the corner of Cornwall Street and Tower Avenue for a car crash involving three cars and reports of someone trapped inside.
Man Killed After Losing Control Of ATV On In Waterbury, Police Say
Police have released the identity of a man killed in an ATV crash. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 in Waterbury. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, Jose Albino-Mirabal, age 29, of Waterbury was driving an ATV in the area of 21 East Farms St., when he lost control of the vehicle and landed on his head in the roadway.
West Hartford Man Found Shot To Death On Porch Of Hartford Home, Police Say
Police are searching for a suspect after a Connecticut man was found shot to death on the porch of a second-floor home. The shooting took place in Hartford around 5:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at 135 Nelson St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to...
Victim in deadly weekend hit and run in Waterbury identified
Police in Waterbury have identifed the victim of a weekend hit-and-run crash. According to investigators, Jose Medina, 78, of Waterbury, was struck by a vehicle on East Main Street Saturday night.
New Britain Herald
Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say
NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
Waterbury woman killed in fight at apartment, suspects arrested: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Two women are accused of killing a Waterbury woman during a fight last month and taking her credit cards to buy stuff, according to police. Police were called to an apartment on Newbury Street on the evening of Oct. 29, for a medical assist complaint. Responding officers found an unresponsive woman on the floor of her apartment. The woman, identified as Shelley Stamp, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden
A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
NBC Connecticut
Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington
The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
2 women charged with murdering another woman in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two women have been charged with murder in connection to the death of another woman in Waterbury last month. Waterbury police said on Oct. 29 just after 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying unresponsive on the floor. The victim, […]
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in New Haven
Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Whalley Avenue around 6 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they said they found 27-year-old Shanice Reyes, of New Haven, in...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Crash At Mt. Grove and Fairfield Avenue
2022-11-07@4:38pm– Another crash on Fairfield Avenue at Mountain Grove Street. This has been the sight of numerous crashes recently.
Eyewitness News
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
Man killed in Hartford hotel room: Police
HARTFORD, Conn — A man died after being found shot in a hotel room in Hartford late Sunday morning. Police were called to The Travel Inn on the corner of Weston Street and Jennings Road at 11:15 am Sunday for a report of an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Eyewitness News
14 adults, 1 child forced out of their home due to fire at Hartford apartment complex
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 5:23 pm at an apartment building on Jefferson Street. Firefighters saw fire on the second floor of the building. Officials say five of the...
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
Man shot at Church Corners Inn
EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From CT
Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old boy from Connecticut who has been missing for days. Aiden Cavanagh left his New Haven County home in the town of Guilford on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a report from the Guilford Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Police said Aiden...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0