Waterbury, CT

FOX 61

Man rescued from entrapment after car crash in Hartford: Firefighters

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was taken to the hospital after being trapped in a car that was involved in a three-car collision in Hartford Tuesday evening, firefighters said. At around 6:20 p.m., the Hartford Fire Department was dispatched to the corner of Cornwall Street and Tower Avenue for a car crash involving three cars and reports of someone trapped inside.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Killed After Losing Control Of ATV On In Waterbury, Police Say

Police have released the identity of a man killed in an ATV crash. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 in Waterbury. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, Jose Albino-Mirabal, age 29, of Waterbury was driving an ATV in the area of 21 East Farms St., when he lost control of the vehicle and landed on his head in the roadway.
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say

NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury woman killed in fight at apartment, suspects arrested: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two women are accused of killing a Waterbury woman during a fight last month and taking her credit cards to buy stuff, according to police. Police were called to an apartment on Newbury Street on the evening of Oct. 29, for a medical assist complaint. Responding officers found an unresponsive woman on the floor of her apartment. The woman, identified as Shelley Stamp, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington

The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

Police ID Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Whalley Avenue around 6 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they said they found 27-year-old Shanice Reyes, of New Haven, in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Man killed in Hartford hotel room: Police

HARTFORD, Conn — A man died after being found shot in a hotel room in Hartford late Sunday morning. Police were called to The Travel Inn on the corner of Weston Street and Jennings Road at 11:15 am Sunday for a report of an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man shot at Church Corners Inn

EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From CT

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old boy from Connecticut who has been missing for days. Aiden Cavanagh left his New Haven County home in the town of Guilford on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a report from the Guilford Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Police said Aiden...
GUILFORD, CT
