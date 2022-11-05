Read full article on original website
Ziya Sadr’s Arrest Shows Bitcoin Educators Could Be A Target
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. According to news reports, a well-known Iranian Bitcoin advocate Ziya Sadr was arrested in Tehran on September 19. There isn't much information about his arrest, but with the ongoing unrest in Iran, the government may have seen him as a threat to their system.
Britain’s Bitcoiners Are A Ray Of Hope In Bitcoin No Man’s Land
This is an opinion editorial by Bitcoms, a writer and British Bitcoiner. “I made the joke on stage that as far as Bitcoin goes, I don't think of myself as being from Edinburgh — I think myself as being from Twitter,” says writer Allen Farrington. “I have worried, looking forward, that Britain might be one of the last places to really take it seriously.”
What Was The Reaction Of The Bitcoin White Paper Upon Its Release?
This is a recording of a recent Twitter Spaces conversation about the Bitcoin white paper and what it means to the Bitcoin community. Dan Held: Let’s touch on some of your other bullets. The initial reception was kind of — I was always very curious about that. Just seeing people’s first reactions.
Fedimint Uses Trust To Change The Nature Of Bitcoin Self-Custody
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Obi Nwosu to talk about the difference between Fedimint and Fedi and how Chaumian Mints can be used to onboard millions of people onto bitcoin. Watch...
Bitcoin Will Empower The Youth Of Nigeria
This is an opinion editorial by Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful and cofounder of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation. My plane wheels touched the tarmac, the excitement took over me — it was my first visit to Nigeria in a year, and it felt good to be back. Anyone...
