Shirley Lois Zerger nee Ayers, age 90, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, entered into Eternal Life on November 3, 2022, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Shirley was born on September 20, 1932 to Joseph and Helen Oldenburg Ayers of Sheboygan. She married Allan Roger Zerger on December 20, 1952. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Ayers. She is survived by her husband, Allan R. Zerger, to whom she has been married for almost 70 years, her children, Peter (Janet) Zerger, JoAnn (William) Peaslee, Judith (Carl) Swanson, Daniel (Maria) Zerger, as well as fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Cyr and brother, James (Betsy) Ayers along with sisters-in-law, Darlene Sonnenburg, Irmgard Zerger, and Dorothy Ayers, as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO