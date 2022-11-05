Read full article on original website
It’s Finally Election Day
From 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. it’s election day, and voters from across the state will decide the race for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, as well as several other races. Locally, Sheboygan County will determine the race for Sheboygan County Sheriff, and the Clerk of County Courts. Voters...
Voter Turnout In Sheboygan County At 76 Percent Tuesday Night
SHEBOYGAN, Wis, (WHBL) – Long lines were reported at polling places throughout Sheboygan County – and voters showed up to support every Republican Candidate on the ballot. The County voted to back Ron Johnson, Tim Michels, Eric Toney, and Amy Loudenbeck. Across the state, the counting continued well past midnight –
Military Absentee And Mail-In Ballots Under Scrutiny
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A conservative law firm has filed a lawsuit asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The Thomas More Society filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring elections officials to...
City Administrator Todd Wolf on Administrative Leave; DEIB Group Said to Be Behind Move
Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf was suspended by the Sheboygan Common Council on Monday night, saying in a statement following the meeting that: “Without any notice, details, allegations, or cause against me, I was suspended by the Council and escorted out of the City like a criminal.”. Wolf’s removal...
Evers Administration, Local Officials to Review Impact of Pandemic Recovery Efforts This Morning
Sheboygan’s Above and Beyond Children’s Museum typically hosts children excited about exploring exhibits and displays, but this morning the guests will be exploring economic recovery. Those guests will include Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld, Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers, Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson and others participating in...
DNR Request Ahead Of Wisconsin’s Gun-Deer Hunt
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease this fall. Jeff Pritzl is the agency’s Deer Program Director. “Chronic Wasting Disease is just that it’s chronic and it’s always fatal to the animals that are infected.”. Pritzl...
Beth Duginske
Beth Duginske was born on February 5, 1952 to Mike and Val Duginske in Wausau, WI. She. unexpectedly passed away on November 4, 2022 at the age of 70. She married Dan Dulmes on. June 2, 1973. Beth loved camping, hiking, and exploring new places with Dan during the early.
Delores Oldenburg
Delores A. Oldenburg, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. She was born in Sheboygan on August 6, 1933, to the late William and Mary (Petrauski) Kudirko. She. attended local school and graduated from Central High School, class of 1952. For several years, she.
Shirley Zerger
Shirley Lois Zerger nee Ayers, age 90, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, entered into Eternal Life on November 3, 2022, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Shirley was born on September 20, 1932 to Joseph and Helen Oldenburg Ayers of Sheboygan. She married Allan Roger Zerger on December 20, 1952. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Ayers. She is survived by her husband, Allan R. Zerger, to whom she has been married for almost 70 years, her children, Peter (Janet) Zerger, JoAnn (William) Peaslee, Judith (Carl) Swanson, Daniel (Maria) Zerger, as well as fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Cyr and brother, James (Betsy) Ayers along with sisters-in-law, Darlene Sonnenburg, Irmgard Zerger, and Dorothy Ayers, as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Joseph Blindauer
Joseph W. Blindauer, age 62, of Sheboygan passed away Friday November 4,. 2022. Joseph was born May 19, 1960, in Sheboygan to Kenneth and Mary. (Anderson) Blindauer. He was a 1978 graduate of North High School and then. furthered his education at DeVry University in Chicago. Joe married the love...
Salvatore Grasso
Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82, of Plymouth, WI, was welcomed into the kingdom. of heaven at Aurora Health Center in Sheboygan on November 4, 2022, after a brief. Sal graduated with the class of 1965 from Marquette University, Milwaukee, where he. met his wife Jacqueline Grasso (nee Rell)....
Delores Cain
Delores Marie Cain (nee Thielman) of Plymouth, WI passed away peacefully on. November 3, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, Sheboygan surrounded by her loving. family. She was born on July 14, 1936, in Chilton, WI, a daughter of the late Henry. and Antoinette Thielman. Delores attended school in Plymouth, WI...
Shots Fired in Sheboygan Sunday Night
No one was injured when gunshots rang out in a Sheboygan neighborhood on Sunday night. Sheboygan Police Department officers were sent to investigate reports of a disturbance in the 1900 block of North 11th Street shortly after 8:30 last night and were advised that shots were fired. Officers then located the 43-year-old woman they say was responsible for firing a round of ammunition into the air. The firearm was recovered and the woman taken into custody.
Carol Karls
Carol “Jeanie” Karls, 69, formerly of Sheboygan Falls, passed away, Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at Abridge Care Concepts in Chilton. She was born August 6, 1953, in Sheboygan to Donna (Kienberger) Lawrence. On February 10, 1973, she was united in marriage with James H. Karls Sr. in...
Crash Claims One Life in Manitowoc County Early This Morning
An early morning crash in the Township of Rockland in Manitowoc County claimed the life of a 20-year-old Green Bay Man today. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig expressed condolences to all affected by the accident that happened at about 4:35 on Tuesday. Investigators have determined that the Green Bay man was traveling southbound on County Highway “W” in his VW Jetta while at the same time, a 54-year-old Kiel man was northbound on that same road, attempting to pass another northbound vehicle in his Chevrolet Colorado pickup. He struck the southbound car head-on, killing the Green Bay man, and was later flighted for treatment by Theda Star. One of the vehicles became engulfed in flames. There were no other occupants involved.
Patricia Hornes
Patricia G. Hornes, age 85, of passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at. Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay. She was born on December 27, 1936, in Fond du Lac to the late James and Lenora (Grosse) Keenan. Patricia was confirmed and also a faithful member of...
Body Recovered from Submerged Car in Manitowoc
A man’s body has been pulled from a car seen entering the Manitowoc River on Friday night, but it took until Saturday to locate and extract him. Manitowoc Police Captain Jeremy Kronforst said witnesses saw a vehicle on Maritime Drive stopped for a red light at North 10th Street. When the light turned green, the vehicle entered 10th Street, hopped the curb, traveled down the embankment and into the Manitowoc River. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and State DNR staff searched until midnight when weather and water conditions forced a pause.
