GoPro updates its flagship Hero Black action camera on an annual schedule, so we've come to expect game-changing models to be followed with a few years of iterative updates. This year's Hero11 Black is the third version to use the current body style (it debuted with the Hero9), but there are plenty of changes inside. Its sensor is nearly square so you can pull out vertical or horizontal frames from the same clips, and the camera now supports horizon leveling without the need for an add-on lens. Other features include 5.3K60 and 4K120 video, rugged, waterproof construction, and tight integration with GoPro's cloud service. The Hero11 Black is a bit more capable all around than last year's model, and is our new Editors' Choice for action cams.

1 DAY AGO