PC Magazine
TickTalk 4 Review
The TickTalk 4 ($189.99) is an all-in-one smartwatch, phone, and GPS tracking device that works best for children between the ages of five and 12. With it, your child can make calls, compose texts, and send digital greeting cards to a list of approved contacts. Notable improvements over its predecessor include a free iHeartRadio Family subscription, activity tracking, better battery performance, and enhanced parental controls. The TickTalk 4's design is a little too bulky, however, and we wished it offered geofencing features like many competitors. Ultimately, the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 ($99.99) and the Jiobit ($129.99) remain our Editors' Choice winners in this category thanks to their cheaper upfront costs and more advanced tracking capabilities.
makeuseof.com
Upgrade Your Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W to a Pi 3 or 4 With One Adapter
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Raspberry Pi is, arguably, the most popular SBC (single-board computer) available to electronic enthusiasts, but it's not easy to get hold of one right now. Although you may have developed a perfect system of websites and email notifications to be ready for new product alerts, someone else always seems to be a bit faster at obtaining that perfect Raspberry Pi.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $250, Get a EufyCam 2 Pro 2K Wireless 2-Camera Security System (Renewed) for $139.99 Shipped
The EufyCam 2 Pro 2K Wireless 2-Camera Security System (Renewed) can be setup in minutes and doesn’t require any monthly subscription fees, all for $139.99 shipped, today only, originally $249.99. AI technology automatically identifies and focuses in on human subjects, so you won’t miss a thing when the instant mobile alerts are sent straight to your mobile device. Product page.
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022
The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
PC Magazine
GoPro Hero11 Black Review
GoPro updates its flagship Hero Black action camera on an annual schedule, so we've come to expect game-changing models to be followed with a few years of iterative updates. This year's Hero11 Black is the third version to use the current body style (it debuted with the Hero9), but there are plenty of changes inside. Its sensor is nearly square so you can pull out vertical or horizontal frames from the same clips, and the camera now supports horizon leveling without the need for an add-on lens. Other features include 5.3K60 and 4K120 video, rugged, waterproof construction, and tight integration with GoPro's cloud service. The Hero11 Black is a bit more capable all around than last year's model, and is our new Editors' Choice for action cams.
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar With Built-In Subwoofer Is Great for Small Spaces
The Sony soundbar HT-A3000 is overflowing with features, but with a premium price and no dedicated subwoofer, who is it for?
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Android Authority
Is your iPhone not connecting to Wi-Fi? Here's what to do
It can be really annoying when your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi. Especially if you’re in the middle of something extremely important, like binge-watching Game of Thrones. There are many possibilities as to why your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi — so many, in fact, that when we put them all together, we came up with a list of 13 different Wi-Fi troubleshooting options. We’ve gone from the easiest to the hardest, so hopefully, you won’t have to get to the end of the list and smash your Wi-Fi router with a hammer.
notebookcheck.net
LILYGO T7 S3 ESP32-S3: New ESP32-based board arrives with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LiPo battery support within a tiny profile
LILYGO has introduced the T7 S3 ESP32-S3, a new developer board that measures just 39 x 31 x 6 mm. According to the company, the board features 8 MB PSRAM, 16 MB SPI flash storage and twin 20-pin headers for ADC, GPIO, SPI, touch interface and UART expansion, among other things. Additionally, the developer board has a USB Type-C port that supplies 5V power and a 2-pin JST connector for adding a LiPo battery.
iOS 16.1.1 tipped to launch soon to fix this major Wi-Fi bug
iOS 16.1.1 could be arriving in the near future and potentially provide a fix for several iPhone bugs.
technewstoday.com
How to Change HDMI Output to Input on Laptop
High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is the standard interface used for transferring HD video and audio through a single cable in today’s computing. The HDMI cable is bidirectional, which means it can transmit data in both ways. However, the HDMI input and output ports are not bidirectional. An HDMI output...
PC Magazine
Daily Deals: $40 Off Apple Watch Series 8, $150 Off Dyson Air Purifier, More
Whether you voted early or are heading to the polls after work, treat yourself to a new piece of tech to celebrate today's US midterm elections. Game like a pro with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Measuring just 0.7 by 12.8 by 8.7 inches (HWD), this machine packs an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, not to mention a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCle SSD storage—all wrapped up in a 3.53-pound chassis. Add to that a backlit keyboard and lithium-ion battery, and you'll be playing all day, every day.
Wireless Soundbars Raise Your TV’s Audio Game Without the Mess
If you’ve been interested in upgrading your TV sound but don’t want to invest in a full surround-sound system, a soundbar is a great alternative. Traditionally, most soundbars are connected to our TVs with digital optical and HDMI connections in order to send sound from our favorite movies and TV shows directly to our ears. And while this is still the tried and true way for wiring your soundbar up for TV audio, it’s also cool to have some wireless capabilities. But consider a wireless soundbar. Typically, a wireless soundbar connects not just to your TV (with an optical or HDMI...
PC Magazine
Google's November Pixel Software Update Improves Battery Life
Google just released the November 2022 software update for its Pixel smartphones, with the main benefit being better battery life on the more recent Pixel handsets. The 50MB download includes a number of fixes for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones. For the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a, there's a bug fix for an issue which caused power consumption to increase while certain apps are installed. Which apps isn't stated, but chances are this fix will improve battery life for the majority of owners.
This noise-activated recorder is small enough to fit in your wallet and is now only $39.99
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Sometimes writing down an idea or jotting down notes from a meeting won’t cut it—there may be too much left out or forgotten. This Mini Voice Activated 64GB Recorder helps capture in-the-moment recordings or brainstorming sessions without clogging up your phone data. Even better, it’s thin enough to fit in your wallet.
PC Magazine
Sync Review
Sync will remind you of Dropbox back in its earlier, simpler days. Whereas Dropbox keeps adding features and then has to beg people to use them, Sync is focused on one thing: syncing files. This app works quietly in the background, without any notifications or constant prompts to upgrade. Every cloud storage and backup service on the market can learn from this approach. Sync does its job in the background and stays out of your way, which is what a syncing service should do.
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
PC Magazine
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 5G Chipset Offers Big Battery, Performance Gains
MediaTek today unveiled the Dimensity 9200 5G chipset built using TSMC's 2nd-generation 4nm process. The chipset consists of an ARM Cortex-X3 core running at 3.05GHz, a trio of ARM Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.85GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores running at 1.8GHz. MediaTek combined the CPU with LPDDR5X RAM capable of achieving 8,533Mbps data transfer speeds, and each Cortex-A510 core has direct access to storage thanks to UFS 4.0 with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ) support. There's also support for Full HD+ resolution up to 240Hz, WHQD resolution up to 144Hz, and 5K resolution up to 60Hz.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the Mobile Hotspot Remote Access Feature in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Windows operating system has a feature called "Mobile Hotspot" which lets you share your internet connection with other devices. If you have this feature turned on, anyone with the right password can connect to your hotspot.
