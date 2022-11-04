ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

gozags.com

MTEN: Zags Clinch Three Championship in Finale of the Gonzaga Invitational

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga men's tennis team concluded their 2022 fall tournament season with their performance in the final day of the Gonzaga Invitational earlier today. This was the second consecutive season that the Zags clinched three championships in their respective brackets. In the most competitive doubles competition of...
gozags.com

Women's Rowing Closes Fall Season at Head of the Lake

LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's rowing team closed out the fall season with a solid showing at the Head of the Lake. In the Champ Women's 8+ race, the Zags had two boats compete. The 1V8 boat finished second with a time of 18:11.208, right behind the University of Washington at 17:24.294. The 2V8 finished fourth with a time of 18:48.391 in the same race. A total of 10 boats competed in the race including Jacksonville University, Portland, Seattle Pacific, Seattle University, Puget Sound and Oregon.
