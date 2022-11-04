Read full article on original website
MTEN: Zags Clinch Three Championship in Finale of the Gonzaga Invitational
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga men's tennis team concluded their 2022 fall tournament season with their performance in the final day of the Gonzaga Invitational earlier today. This was the second consecutive season that the Zags clinched three championships in their respective brackets. In the most competitive doubles competition of...
Women's Rowing Closes Fall Season at Head of the Lake
LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's rowing team closed out the fall season with a solid showing at the Head of the Lake. In the Champ Women's 8+ race, the Zags had two boats compete. The 1V8 boat finished second with a time of 18:11.208, right behind the University of Washington at 17:24.294. The 2V8 finished fourth with a time of 18:48.391 in the same race. A total of 10 boats competed in the race including Jacksonville University, Portland, Seattle Pacific, Seattle University, Puget Sound and Oregon.
Men's Rowing Finishes Competition at Princeton Chase and Head of the Lake
PRINCETON, N.J./LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. – The men's rowing team concluded the fall season at two different regattas this morning. The 1V8 boat competed at the Princeton Chase while the 2V8, 3V8 and NV8, competed at the Head of the Lake. At the Princeton Chase, the Zags finished 21st out...
