LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's rowing team closed out the fall season with a solid showing at the Head of the Lake. In the Champ Women's 8+ race, the Zags had two boats compete. The 1V8 boat finished second with a time of 18:11.208, right behind the University of Washington at 17:24.294. The 2V8 finished fourth with a time of 18:48.391 in the same race. A total of 10 boats competed in the race including Jacksonville University, Portland, Seattle Pacific, Seattle University, Puget Sound and Oregon.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO