The final lineup of the World Tennis League has been announced with players such as Kyrgios, Swiatek, Zverev and Thiem among those taking part. While the season is coming to a conclusion, the next one is not far away. As usual, it starts before the year concludes and for a very solid group of players, it will start in Dubai from December 19th till the 24th. The World Tennis League is a team event consisting of teams that have both ATP and WTA players fighting it out in round-robin groups.

1 DAY AGO