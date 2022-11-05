Read full article on original website
Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters
PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane took his chance on the next, whipping a forehand into Djokovic’s feet that he could only volley back into the net.
"If Nadal's team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master
Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
Look: Novak Djokovic's Team Caught On Video In Bizarre Move
It was mostly a good week for Novak Djokovic in Paris. The 20-time grand slam champion got all the way to the final before losing to Holger Rune in three sets. It was Rune's first Master's 1,000 title of his career. That said, there's been some controversy regarding the behavior...
Butterbean – The sad career ending of a knockout phenomenon
Punching legend Butterbean remains a top-drawer attraction for boxing fans who reminisce about the 1990s boxing era. Esch holds cult status in the sport. Many years into his retirement, WBN remembers the extraordinary career of ‘The King of the Four Rounders.’. The overweight wonder, real name Eric Esch, campaign...
Teams confirmed for World Tennis League including Swiatek, Bouchard, Zverev, Thiem, Djokovic, Kyrgios and Andreescu
The final lineup of the World Tennis League has been announced with players such as Kyrgios, Swiatek, Zverev and Thiem among those taking part. While the season is coming to a conclusion, the next one is not far away. As usual, it starts before the year concludes and for a very solid group of players, it will start in Dubai from December 19th till the 24th. The World Tennis League is a team event consisting of teams that have both ATP and WTA players fighting it out in round-robin groups.
'Losing sucks': How Pegula, Gauff hope to bounce back from WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- For Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Daria Kasatkina, their 2022 campaigns were the best seasons of their careers. Just making it to the WTA Finals is a phenomenal achievement and reward for an outstanding season. But each of the four found it difficult to...
Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title
Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes.But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serbian, 35, early on in the second to take the showpiece to a decider.The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovic’s serve in the 11th game and fending off six break points, to take his maiden Masters title 3-6 6-3 7-5 in...
Novak Djokovic: Wife Jelena says 'nothing dodgy' about Paris Masters drink
There was nothing "dodgy" about a drink prepared for Novak Djokovic during Saturday's Paris Masters semi-final win, says his wife Jelena. A video showing Djokovic's physio Ulises Badio mixing a drink while being shielded by his team has been viewed 15 million times on social media. Jelena Djokovic wrote on...
WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to take title
France's Caroline Garcia claimed the biggest singles title of her career with a straight-set win against Aryna Sabalenka in the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas. The 29-year-old won 7-6 6-4 against the Belarusian seventh seed, 24. Garcia was outside the top 70 in June but will rise to a career-high...
Magic's game vs. Mavs moved up due to tropical storm
Wednesday's game between the host Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks will tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET instead of its originally scheduled time of 7 p.m. ET due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Doors to the Amway Center will open to fans one hour before tip. Orlando enters the contest with...
"Nadal and Djokovic, I think they have two seasons left" - Paris Masters tournament director on Next Gen stars taking over
The tournament director of the Paris Masters Pioline believes Djokovic and Nadal have two seasons left at the top of the game. Cedric Pioline got a pretty good look at many of the best young players competing at the Paris Masters this week. He also got to watch Holger Rune defeat Novak Djokovic in the final to give the Serbian only his second-ever defeat in the Paris Masters final.
When Djokovic allowed Rune to win 1 game to avoid 6-0 loss
Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune will meet in the 2022 Paris Masters final but they met also last year at the last Grand Slam of the season. Back then, Rune was ranked outside of Top 100 of the ATP Rankings and played in his first main draw of a major. Unfortunately for him, he got to play the first-seeded Djokovic in the first round of the event.
"One of the greatest challenges is consistency" - Djokovic breaks down his career ahead of ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest of all time because he has been one of the most consistent performers over the years. He has undoubtedly been among the greatest for more than a decade, which is a must to be regarded as one of the best. When Djokovic won his first ATP Finals, then known as the Tennis Masters Cup, back in 2008, everything changed:
VIDEO: Spellbinding rally between Djokovic and Rune during Paris Masters Final
Novak Djokovic was beaten by a superb Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final but the Serbian won the most memorable rally of the match. It happened fairly late in the match when Rune was serving for the match and it gave Djokovic one of many break points he had in that final match. It was a crazy rally with many shots played brilliantly by both players showing just how high the level was at that time.
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek's 2022 season
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
"The level of tennis that I'm playing is high, and I like my chances" - Djokovic plays down injury concerns and looks forward to ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic admitted after the Paris Masters final that he had some tightness here and there but played down any injury concerns. Djokovic had a similar thing last year when he had some sort of minor injury before the ATP Finals but played the event and played it well. He experienced some minor physical issues in this match as well but played it down because he doesn't want to make excuses for losing a match:
"I was not myself and a long year and getting sick hit me hard" - Pegula gutted not give fans more in WTA Finals exit
Jessica Pegula went winless at the WTA Finals just like her compatriot Coco Gauff and it's left her visibly disappointed by it. Overall it's been a very positive year for Pegula because she established herself as the 3rd best player in the world with her consistent performances. Those consistent performances were missing from this year's WTA Finals as Pegula was unable to win one single match playing very poorly in all of them.
Kvitova reveals delight with sharing Wimbledon wins with Djokovic: "Luckily we didn't dance, that tradition was abandoned earlier"
Petra Kvitova won Wimbledon twice and both times it was Novak Djokovic who won the event on the men's side. The Czech player has had some amazing Wimbledon tournaments winning the event twice. Her name will always be present in the history books whenever Wimbledo comes up and she was glad to see Djokovic being the second winner.
Watch: Winter League fight looks more like the Royal Rumble than baseball
Unless you've got a family member player or you're just a huge baseball nerd -- which more power too you if so -- there's not a ton of reason to watch Winter League baseball. Well, there's the occasional dinger that gets mashed 500 yards into an empty parking lot somewhere or a sandlot web gem, but more often than not -- shareworthy baseball highlights are usually confined to MLB games or occasionally minor league, NCAA or high school ball.
