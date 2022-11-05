ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022

As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
Netflix Orders Two Additional Seasons Of ‘Monster’

Netflix has reportedly ordered two additional seasons of their newly launched series, Monster. Additionally, the streaming service has ordered a second season of its emerging series, The Watcher. “Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher,” Bela Bajaria of Netflix told Variety. “The creative team of...
Famed Television Producer Dead at 47

Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
