Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Netflix Orders Two Additional Seasons Of ‘Monster’
Netflix has reportedly ordered two additional seasons of their newly launched series, Monster. Additionally, the streaming service has ordered a second season of its emerging series, The Watcher. “Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher,” Bela Bajaria of Netflix told Variety. “The creative team of...
How Much The Westworld Cast Is Still Getting Paid For Season 5 Despite HBO Canceling The Show
After Westworld was officially canceled ahead of what would have been a fifth season, how much is its cast getting paid?
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Posts Stunning Pics From Season 5 Premiere Party
Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is amping up for the show’s upcoming premiere episode in a huge way, taking to the “red carpet” in a stunning sheer dress at the season five premiere party. Check it out. Compared to her beloved character Monica Dutton, Kelsey Asbille chose jaw-dropping...
Kaylee Jones, who vanished nearly 5 months ago in Georgia, is found safe
Kaylee Jones, a 17-year-old teenager from Carrollton, Georgia, has been found safe by law enforcement after disappearing nearly five months ago, police say.
Maryland cop arrested over in-custody Kohl’s lot rape allegedly had more victims, history of misconduct
Steven Abreu, who was fired from a Maryland sheriff's office upon being charged with an in-custody rape of a woman in a Kohl's parking lot, had prior inappropriate conduct toward women.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes subtle jab at Lions after loss
Aaron Rodgers had three interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 15-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and still had shade for his NFC North rival.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Arkansas governor: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeats Chris Jones
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the Arkansas gubernatorial race, defeating Democrat Chris Jones.
Famed Television Producer Dead at 47
Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Burglars shatter window at Florida home, steal 19 French bulldogs worth thousands: police
Burglars in Florida broke into a home in Port St. Lucie and stole 19 French bulldogs, which are valued at over $100,000. Police are asking the public for help finding the thieves.
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
Nikki Haley says to 'deport' Warnock at rally for Walker: 'Legal immigrants are more patriotic'
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called to "deport" Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during Republican challenger Herschel Walker's bus tour Sunday while discussing Biden's border policies.
