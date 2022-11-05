Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Alan Rickman fought to remove a pivotal line in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' calling it 'confusing and diluting'
Alan Rickman argued with producers to remove an important line at the end of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."
Tom Felton says he and some of the 'Harry Potter' cast were 'a bit jealous' of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman had
Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight "Harry Potter" films, spoke about his costars in his memoir titled "Beyond the Wand."
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton says there's footage of Draco throwing Harry his wand for the final duel against Voldemort, but it didn't end up in the movie
In his new memoir titled "Beyond the Wand," the Draco Malfoy actor said that "there were plenty of beats that didn't end up in the finished film."
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
Millie Bobby Brown says 'Enola Holmes 2' made her afraid of returning to 'Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown said she might have a hard time filming "Stranger Things" after playing Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." In the sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spin-off, Brown often breaks the fourth wall when addressing new developments in her case. Eleven, Brown's character in "Stranger Things," has no such knowing wink.
‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer
Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day. However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given...
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Emma Watson on Friendship with 'Soulmate' Tom Felton: 'We've Loved Each Other in a Special Way'
Emma Watson showers her former Harry Potter costar Tom Felton with love in his new book. In a foreword for Felton's memoir Beyond the Wand, out now, Watson, 32, praises 35-year-old Felton and their lasting friendship, touching on how she "always struggle(s) to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship."
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Leslie Phillips, Actor in ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Carry On’ Films, Dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor in the “Harry Potter” and “Carry On” films, has died following a long illness, according to the BBC. He was 98. Phillips, who was the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” films, starred in over 200 movies, TV and radio series during a career that spanned more than 80 years.
Enola Holmes 3 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the Enola Holmes 3 release date? Name a more iconic duo than Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. I’ll wait. Although the detective movie series had a rocky start (the first Enola Holmes Netflix movie was meant to be released theatrically before the pandemic hit), it has proven to be one of Netflix’s most popular IPs.
Daniel Kaluuya joins the cast of Into the Spider-Verse 2
Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya is joining the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Spider-Punk. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the most highly-acclaimed films of 2018, and it won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019. It sounds as though Kaluuya might get to use his...
New animated movie proves Jack Skellington is dead (like really dead)
Jack Skellington is possibly one of the most iconic animated movie characters of all time, particularly when it comes to that special time of year between Halloween and Christmas. Well, not to spoil the happy mood but Jack Skellington is officially, irredeemably dead now, and Henry Selick’s new film proves it.
Sean Connery once beat up a real mobster on a movie set
Before his time as James Bond, it turns out that Sean Connery was already fighting in tinsel town. According to Den of Geek, while filming the 1958 drama movie Another Time, Another Place, the legendary star ended up facing off against the well-known and real-life mob enforcer, Johnny Stompanato. Stompanato...
Wonka co-star praises “delicious” Timothée Chalamet
Hype is already starting to build for Paddington director Paul King’s Wonka musical, which is set for release in December 2023. The movie is of course based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – and Chalamet will be the third actor to take on the character of Willy Wonka on the big screen, after Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. And although this is a side we haven’t really seen from Timothée Chalamet yet – unless you’ve watched his Lil Timmy Tim YouTube videos, of course – he has seven musical numbers.
Disney Is Being Sued Over A Frozen 2 Song
Some things never change, including lawsuits against Disney. This time it's all about the music of Frozen II
