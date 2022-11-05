ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
thedigitalfix.com

Enola Holmes 3 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Enola Holmes 3 release date? Name a more iconic duo than Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. I’ll wait. Although the detective movie series had a rocky start (the first Enola Holmes Netflix movie was meant to be released theatrically before the pandemic hit), it has proven to be one of Netflix’s most popular IPs.
thedigitalfix.com

Daniel Kaluuya joins the cast of Into the Spider-Verse 2

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya is joining the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Spider-Punk. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the most highly-acclaimed films of 2018, and it won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019. It sounds as though Kaluuya might get to use his...
thedigitalfix.com

New animated movie proves Jack Skellington is dead (like really dead)

Jack Skellington is possibly one of the most iconic animated movie characters of all time, particularly when it comes to that special time of year between Halloween and Christmas. Well, not to spoil the happy mood but Jack Skellington is officially, irredeemably dead now, and Henry Selick’s new film proves it.
thedigitalfix.com

Sean Connery once beat up a real mobster on a movie set

Before his time as James Bond, it turns out that Sean Connery was already fighting in tinsel town. According to Den of Geek, while filming the 1958 drama movie Another Time, Another Place, the legendary star ended up facing off against the well-known and real-life mob enforcer, Johnny Stompanato. Stompanato...
thedigitalfix.com

Wonka co-star praises “delicious” Timothée Chalamet

Hype is already starting to build for Paddington director Paul King’s Wonka musical, which is set for release in December 2023. The movie is of course based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – and Chalamet will be the third actor to take on the character of Willy Wonka on the big screen, after Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. And although this is a side we haven’t really seen from Timothée Chalamet yet – unless you’ve watched his Lil Timmy Tim YouTube videos, of course – he has seven musical numbers.

