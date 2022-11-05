Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Two Salty Dogs donates $1,914 to Action for Animals
A Two Salty Dogs charitable donation is receiving massive applause from household pet owners and pets. Since 2014, Two Salty Dogs owner Don Kingsbury has sold donated used tennis balls for $1 apiece with all proceeds given to charity. This year, the fundraiser garnered $1,914 which he donated to Action for Animals’ Lincoln County chapter.
boothbayregister.com
Trevett Column: Potluck supper, holidays and more
Soups on for the Nov. 16 BICA potluck. This is always a popular potluck providing the opportunity to try and enjoy several varieties of soups prepared by your neighbors. Hosts Lou and Irene would like you to bring either a bread or a dessert to complete the meal. Please bring your beverage of choice and BICA will have coffee and water available.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Halloween kudos
A Very Southport Halloween was once again a wonderful community event filled with family fun and most importantly the sense of community that is part of what makes this region so beautiful. The Southport Island Association, and event organizers, wanted to publicly thank Robinson's Wharf and Tugs Pub, Rachel Leeman,...
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Halloween, a memorable cruise and more
The Halloween party was a great success with many people turning up at Robinson’s Wharf for homemake chili, mac and cheese, and hot dogs before setting out to trick or treat around the island. Eden Climo won the chili cook off contest with her butternut squash chili. Perhaps she will share the recipe. Organizers Ashlea Tibbetts and the Southport Island Association thank Robinson’s Wharf, especially Rachel for their flexibility and help in setting up and cleaning up.
boothbayregister.com
The 1944 Honor Roll at Boothbay Center
I wrote much of this article as a speech for the dedication of the Boothbay new town office at Boothbay Center in 1994. The first English attempt to settle Boothbay in the 17th century did not succeed and we date the permanent settlement of our region, continuing to this day, to Scotch-Irish immigrants in 1729/1730. The settlement was called Townsend, named for an English lord, “Champagne Charlie” Townshend, who was well-known for his lively lifestyle. It was described as "without the bounds of any town"—in other words, unorganized territory. It is doubtful that what is now Boothbay Center played a significant role back then for traffic was by water and the Center is about as far away from navigable saltwater as you can get. But it was fair for all townspeople to gather there.
boothbayregister.com
Artisans lined up for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s Holiday Gift Shop, a pop-up in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn on Federal Street, has become a Christmas season tradition in Wiscasset. For several years now, the old barn is transformed into a cheery and inviting shop full of artisan wares, antique items for ambiance like old skis discovered in the loft, and a happy place to find unique, useful and one-of-a-kind gifts. The Holiday Gift Shop will be opened during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest from Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
boothbayregister.com
Arthur C. Demers
Arthur Cyrille Demers, 93, of Gorham Road, Wiscasset died Nov. 6, 2022, at Miles Memorial Hospital. He was born in Chisholm, Maine on Aug. 16, 1929, a son of George and Armance (Cote) Demers. Arthur graduated from Jay High School and entered the U.S. Marines, serving during the Korean War....
boothbayregister.com
This week at Lincoln Theater
In 1922 one film changed cinema and defined screen terror ... “Nosferatu” – 100th Anniversary (1922; 1 hour, 5 minutes) - In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Skidompha librarians will be presenting a talk back following the 2 p.m. showing of Nosferatu, discussing the differences between Dracula and Nosferatu as well as some of the history of the film’s controversial production. Playing for two screenings only – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2 and 7 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
Meet Dan Gardner, new EMS chief and leader of BRAS
Boothbay Region Ambulance Service is excited to introduce Dan Gardner, the new EMS Chief and leader of Boothbay Region Ambulance Service. Dan started in EMS in 1989 in a rural town in Rhode Island before 911 existed in the town. This is where he learned the core skills that would help him grow in his career. In 1998 Dan moved to Cape Canaveral, Florida where he worked as a shipboard paramedic on a casino cruise ship. He was in charge of the onboard medical program which was a great learning experience because there wasn’t a medical director. Dan worked directly with the captain of the ship to develop medical protocols and emergency procedures. In 2001, Dan was asked by a friend who had secured a job in Las Vegas as a casino security chief, if he would consider moving out there to help him out. The larger casinos out there have their own in-house medical teams, and his friend didn’t know how to run that type of program. So, off he went to Las Vegas!
boothbayregister.com
Ellen Hutcheson
Ellen Hutcheson, 79 years young and a long time resident of Boothbay, moved on peacefully and joyfully to her next life after life on Nov. 7, 2022. Her life’s work, which she developed and called The Emotional Cleansing Process, was her life’s passion and purpose. It involved body centered emotional release work and was deeply resolving to many experiencing trauma.
boothbayregister.com
Bernard A. Meader Jr.
Bernard “Bernie” Alfred Meader Jr. of Boothbay Harbor passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough after a short illness. Bernie was born on Sept. 10, 1970 to Bernard Meader and Nina (Rogers) Meader of Byfield, Massachusetts. He grew up in Byfield and attended local schools where his love of sports began. He was a multi-sport athlete and this love of sports carried through his entire life.
boothbayregister.com
Veterans Day 2022
Honor Flight trips are over for another year but let us never forget to honor our most important people “daily,” our veterans. It has been 81 years since Pearl Harbor and around 50 since Vietnam. Never forget the sacrifices our veterans and their families made to keep our country safe.
boothbayregister.com
American Legion Post 36
The American Legion theme for Veterans Day 2022 is “Honor.” “Veterans are proud of their military service in defending our Nation. Honor reflects the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty. There is distinct honor in serving to protect our way of life and the Constitution of the United States of America.”
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
boothbayregister.com
Valuing volunteers
One of the wonderful hallmarks of this community is the willingness of people to pitch in. There are so many organizations that rely on volunteers and just as many who answer the call. The Boothbay Region YMCA is very lucky to be one of the local organizations who have devoted,...
boothbayregister.com
Nov. 8 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
boothbayregister.com
Say no to blood money
New England Aqua Ventus (NEAV), a joint venture between Diamond Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Corporation, and RWE Renewables, the second largest company in offshore wind globally, was formed to develop UMaine’s floating offshore wind technology demonstration project. This floating windmill, secured to the ocean bottom, will be located 2 miles south of Monhegan Island and 14 miles from the Maine coast. While Port Clyde and Bristol said “no” to allowing NEAV to bring this windmill power ashore, in 2021, Bigelow Laboratories signed an easement that allows this power to be brought onto the Boothbay peninsula through their campus and then connecting to underground power easements to the CMP substation at the corner of Routes 27 and 96. Our towns have no say in this matter.
boothbayregister.com
Brian W. Chubbuck
Brian Warren Chubbuck, 83, of Langdon Road, Wiscasset died Oct. 28, 2022. He was born in Gardiner on May 16, 1939, a son of Kenneth and Thelma (Warren) Chubbuck. He graduated from Wiscasset High School and married Elizabeth Garnet Rankin on July 2, 1960 and joined the U.S. Marines. They returned to Wiscasset, and he was employed at Bath Iron Works, retiring in 2004 as a safety officer.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
Comments / 0