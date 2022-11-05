Boothbay Region Ambulance Service is excited to introduce Dan Gardner, the new EMS Chief and leader of Boothbay Region Ambulance Service. Dan started in EMS in 1989 in a rural town in Rhode Island before 911 existed in the town. This is where he learned the core skills that would help him grow in his career. In 1998 Dan moved to Cape Canaveral, Florida where he worked as a shipboard paramedic on a casino cruise ship. He was in charge of the onboard medical program which was a great learning experience because there wasn’t a medical director. Dan worked directly with the captain of the ship to develop medical protocols and emergency procedures. In 2001, Dan was asked by a friend who had secured a job in Las Vegas as a casino security chief, if he would consider moving out there to help him out. The larger casinos out there have their own in-house medical teams, and his friend didn’t know how to run that type of program. So, off he went to Las Vegas!

