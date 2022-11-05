Read full article on original website
WNEM
Cooler than last week, but very pleasant Tuesday & Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It hasn’t been quite as warm as last week today, but we’ve still seen a beautiful start to the workweek by November standards!. The sun has been shining today and to the delight of many, the wind has finally come down from where it was over the weekend, especially on Saturday. As for the next couple of days, plan for the bright skies to stick around most of the time before eventually the bottom falls out this weekend.
WNEM
Staying bright & warming up Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it’s been a bit cooler, the sun has been nice through the first half of this workweek. Considering the extended forecast, be sure to enjoy all of the time outdoors that you can as we work through the rest of this week. Signs continue pointing to a pattern change this upcoming weekend, and our run of above-average temperatures appears to be coming to an end. Before we get there, we have a wonderful couple of days to enjoy!
WNEM
Cool, but bright Monday with a quiet week ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a windy weekend which saw many residents lose power, the weather will be much quieter heading into the new week. The week starts off cooler than last week, and although there’s a breeze, that will slow down too. We’ll track one more blast of warmth this week, but that will likely come to an end during the upcoming weekend.
WNEM
Cool Monday with lots of sunshine before a warm up mid-late week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An active weekend becomes a quite start to the work, here is a look at your forecast:. Temperatures will fall out of the 50s this evening down into the low 40s and upper 30s but early tomorrow morning. Skies will continue to clear and winds will generally remain a tad breezy (10-20 mph gusts). We will also remain dry!
WNEM
TV5 Evening News Update: Monday, Nov. 7
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Monday evening forecast. Grand Blanc students sent home early over Snapchat threat. Students at Grand Blanc High School were sent home early today because of a threat on Snapchat. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 7. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look...
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 7
Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Here are the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, November 6. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
WNEM
Skills testing will create heavy first responder presence, residents should not be alarmed
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland wants residents to be informed about the fire department skills testing, which will result in a heavy first responder presence. The Midland Fire Department (MFD) will be conducting a structural collapse emergency training exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Currie Stadium in Emerson Park.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
WNEM
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial.
MLive
LIVE: Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
Wind tears off section of roof at Lansing apartment
Powerful winds ripped a section of the roof off at Cedar Place Apartments on Jolly Road.
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
WNEM
United Bridge Partners’ contracts with Bay City in limbo
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - They are the troubled two among Bay City’s four bridges, the Liberty Bridge and the Independent Bridge. As work continues on Liberty towards its eventual full reopening contract changes were on the table at the city’s commissioners meeting Monday evening. Almost immediately after...
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Mid-Michigan dirt bike crash that killed one, injured another
An investigation is underway after a dirt bike crash in Mid-Michigan on Saturday left a 52-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man seriously injured near Portland.
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc High School goes into secure mode after alleged threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc High School went into secure mode this morning after an alleged threat through Snapchat. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to confirm more details. Students are expected to be dismissed early, according to the school's front office. A parent in the school district sent Mid-Michigan NOW...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Peck man ejected, airlifted following Elk Twp. single-vehicle crash
A Peck man required transport by Lifenet Helicopter following a Sunday accident in Elk Township. It was around 1:30 p.m. that Sanilac County Sheriff deputies were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Harrington Road near Farr Road. They were accompanied to the scene by Elk Township Fire Department and Sanilac EMS.
How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?
Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
Plans for new Independence Bridge scrapped, bridge will instead be rehabilitated
BAY CITY, MI - It’s no secret that inflation is hitting hard and making everything more expensive. While the cost of getting groceries and gas has skyrocketed, inflation has also made the prospect of building a brand new bridge in Bay City hard to swallow. United Bridge Partners and...
