Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Cooler than last week, but very pleasant Tuesday & Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It hasn’t been quite as warm as last week today, but we’ve still seen a beautiful start to the workweek by November standards!. The sun has been shining today and to the delight of many, the wind has finally come down from where it was over the weekend, especially on Saturday. As for the next couple of days, plan for the bright skies to stick around most of the time before eventually the bottom falls out this weekend.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Staying bright & warming up Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it’s been a bit cooler, the sun has been nice through the first half of this workweek. Considering the extended forecast, be sure to enjoy all of the time outdoors that you can as we work through the rest of this week. Signs continue pointing to a pattern change this upcoming weekend, and our run of above-average temperatures appears to be coming to an end. Before we get there, we have a wonderful couple of days to enjoy!
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Cool, but bright Monday with a quiet week ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a windy weekend which saw many residents lose power, the weather will be much quieter heading into the new week. The week starts off cooler than last week, and although there’s a breeze, that will slow down too. We’ll track one more blast of warmth this week, but that will likely come to an end during the upcoming weekend.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Cool Monday with lots of sunshine before a warm up mid-late week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An active weekend becomes a quite start to the work, here is a look at your forecast:. Temperatures will fall out of the 50s this evening down into the low 40s and upper 30s but early tomorrow morning. Skies will continue to clear and winds will generally remain a tad breezy (10-20 mph gusts). We will also remain dry!
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 Evening News Update: Monday, Nov. 7

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Monday evening forecast. Grand Blanc students sent home early over Snapchat threat. Students at Grand Blanc High School were sent home early today because of a threat on Snapchat. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 7. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 7

Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Here are the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, November 6. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
WNEM

Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

LIVE: Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)

Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

United Bridge Partners’ contracts with Bay City in limbo

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - They are the troubled two among Bay City’s four bridges, the Liberty Bridge and the Independent Bridge. As work continues on Liberty towards its eventual full reopening contract changes were on the table at the city’s commissioners meeting Monday evening. Almost immediately after...
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc High School goes into secure mode after alleged threat

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc High School went into secure mode this morning after an alleged threat through Snapchat. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to confirm more details. Students are expected to be dismissed early, according to the school's front office. A parent in the school district sent Mid-Michigan NOW...
GRAND BLANC, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Peck man ejected, airlifted following Elk Twp. single-vehicle crash

A Peck man required transport by Lifenet Helicopter following a Sunday accident in Elk Township. It was around 1:30 p.m. that Sanilac County Sheriff deputies were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Harrington Road near Farr Road. They were accompanied to the scene by Elk Township Fire Department and Sanilac EMS.
PECK, MI
100.5 The River

How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?

Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
FRANKENMUTH, MI

