Michael Valva faces 25 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in the death of his son

A jury found former NYPD officer Michael Valva guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his 8-year-old autistic son Thomas.

The jury reached its unanimous verdict after about seven hours of deliberations.

During the five-week trial, prosecutors presented gut-wrenching evidence and testimony from witnesses to show Valva had physically and verbally abused two of his sons for years before Jan. 17, 2020, when Thomas, who went into cardiac arrest at his home in Center Moriches and died from hypothermia.

In the months leading up to his death, prosecutors say Thomas endured heinous abuse, including starvation, beatings and banishment to an ice-cold garage.

“What happened in the courtroom does not change the unbelievable tragedy of this case. But thanks in large part to the great work of the DA's office and our police department working together, we can give Thomas and Anthony Valva a small, small measure of justice,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Valva's defense team had asked jurors to consider lesser homicide and manslaughter charges, saying Valva did not want his son to die and tried to save his life.

Valva faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder conviction.

He was also convicted of four counts of endangering the welfare of a child for starving and beating Thomas and his brother Anthony.

The Safe Center, a nonprofit victim service center in Nassau County responded to the verdict in a statement:

“This verdict is justice for Thomas and a critical step in the healing process. However, this verdict does not make other children safer from abuse, and it is possible that the next Thomas is out there somewhere. It is imperative that we continue to work to change the system of how we address alleged abuses early, ensure the safety of children.” Joshua Hanson, associate executive director of the Safe Center

Valva's ex-fiancee Angela Polina is expected to stand trial for her role in Thomas' murder.

