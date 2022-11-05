Read full article on original website
European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
European Markets Muted as Investors Await U.S. Midterm Results
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors await the results of the U.S. midterm elections. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was fractionally lower in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks shedding 1% while utilities added 0.6%. The midterm elections will...
Binance Offers to Buy FTX's Non-U.S. Operations to Fix ‘Liquidity Crunch'
Binance has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the crypto exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after FTX asked for Binance's help, they "signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lyft, Tripadvisor, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Shares of Lyft plummeted 22.9% after the company's earnings report showed mixed results in the last quarter. The rideshare company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday
Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
Jim Cramer Says These 10 ‘Old Guard' Stocks Are Making a Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Indonesia's Economy Saw Robust Growth in the Third Quarter, But This Could Be ‘as Good as It Gets'
On Monday, Indonesia posted year-on-year GDP growth of 5.72% for the July to September quarter, higher than last quarter's growth of 5.44%. "Economic growth in Indonesia accelerated in the third quarter, but this is likely to be as good as it gets. We expect lower commodity prices, tighter monetary policy and elevated inflation to drag on growth over the coming quarters," Capital Economics senior economist Gareth Leather said.
Palantir Stock Falls After Slight Earnings Miss
Shares of Palantir fell Monday after the company released third-quarter earnings before the bell that missed analyst estimates for earnings but beat on revenue. Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 22% year over year, and its US commercial revenue grew 53%. Shares of Palantir closed down more than 11% Monday...
Twitter Exec Says There Will Soon Be Three Types of Accounts: Official, Paid and Unlabeled
Some originally verified accounts will soon sport an "official" label, said exec Esther Crawford, while users who pay $7.99 per month for Twitter Blue will get a blue check mark. The Twitter Blue subscription service has become a major focus for Musk, who wants the platform to become less reliant...
Bitcoin Drops 12%, FTX Token Cut by More Than Half in Broad Crypto Selloff
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance and FTX, came to a merger agreement to fix the latest "liquidity crunch." Bitcoin was last lower by 12% and trading at $18,064.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the afternoon it fell to...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
Disney Wants You to Focus on Revenue and Profit Instead of Streaming Subscribers — Just Not This Quarter
Disney added 12.1 million Disney+ subscribers and 14.6 million total direct-to-consumer customers in its fiscal fourth quarter. But Disney's streaming operating losses more than doubled in the quarter. Shares slumped as investors viewed lower-than-expected profit and revenue as more bearish than better-than-expected streaming subscriber growth. The biggest companies in media...
Boeing's Aircraft Deliveries Slipped in October on 737 Fuselage Flaw
Boeing delivered 35 planes in October, down from 51 in September. The manufacturer said a flaw in 737 Max fuselages hurt deliveries last month. Boeing last week laid out its goals to return to around $100 billion in annual sales by the middle of the decade. Boeing's aircraft deliveries in...
Jim Cramer Says to ‘Hope for the Best, Prepare for the Worst' Ahead of October CPI Report
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors his expectations for the October CPI report. Investors will be watching for any signs that inflation is cooling down in the report, which is set to be released Thursday morning. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors his expectations for October's consumer price...
Twitter Early Investor Chris Sacca Says Elon Musk Is ‘Alone Right Now and Winging This'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
‘Organizations Are Scrambling': How HR Is Balancing Pay Transparency, a Volatile Job Market and Executive Demands
A lot has changed since Cassandra Rose first started working in HR 20 years ago. Until recently, it was common practice to ask applicants how much they currently earn in order to set their pay at a new company. Rose remembers being asked those questions as a job applicant herself.
This 22-Year-Old Survives Lebanon With a Bitcoin Mining Business That's Been Earning $20,000 a Month
Ahmad Abu Daher, 22, says he and his team of more than 40 Lebanese and Syrian employees are working around the clock to man thousands of machines across the country. He got into the business after graduating from university into an environment of financial chaos, as the country's banking system collapses and hyperinflation takes root.
Here's How We Chose the Companies on CNBC's First-Ever Top Startups for the Enterprise List
Digital transformation is the CNBC Technology Executive Council's reason for being – CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs from industries across the economy share ideas about the latest technology to meet customer needs, improve employee productivity and mitigate risk. The idea for a list of enterprise-focused, technology-driven startups powering digital transformation,...
Stock futures turn positive as election results are tallied
Stock futures were mixed in the early hours of Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
