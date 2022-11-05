Read full article on original website
Crude Oil Futures Bullish By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 5.18% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Monday, 7 November, Crude Oil (CL) is $92.56. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 152845, 99.99% below its average volume of 23019399458.27. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
Lumber Futures Went Down By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 27.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Lumber (LBS) is $441.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 57, 99.99% below its average volume of 23080620.42. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Is 4% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 4.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:07 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.56. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.802% up from its 52-week low and 1.217% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish By 9% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 9.35% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,584.30. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.61% up from its 52-week low and 35.59% down from its 52-week high.
Natural Gas: Potential For Additional Gains In The Near Term, Following 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest reversed two consecutive daily drops and increased by around 5.5K contracts on Friday. In the same line, volume went up by nearly 105K contracts also following two daily pullbacks in a row. According to...
AUD/USD Rallies Into Resistance Following 4% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The 50-Day EMA should be watched, given that there has been a lot volatility. There are many issues with the Australian dollar, including the fact that Australia’s Reserve Bank must address the housing crisis. Pay close attention to China, as lockdowns continue to create major problems....
NASDAQ 100 Slides By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 4.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 7 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,869.46. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 181286001, 94.78% below its average volume of 3472954329.46. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
China-linked Worries And Copper Bears: (HG) Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper price remains pressured around the intraday low, keeping the week-start pullback from a 2.5-month high, as China-inspired fears join downbeat smelting data for the industrial metal. As reported by FXStreet, the red metal drops 1.5% on the COMEX while printing the $3.68 mark whereas a three-month...
Palladium Futures Slides By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,901.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 653, 99.99% below its average volume of 6097763135.1. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,986.80. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.34% up from its 52-week low and 8.07%...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,022.45. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 52563024, 86.42% below its average volume of...
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:15 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.348% up from its 52-week low and 2.917% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Futu Holdings Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 25.61% in 10 sessions from $32.16 at 2022-10-24, to $40.39 at 14:42 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.31% to $10,507.70, following the last session’s upward trend.
Super Micro Computer Stock Over 38% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) rose by a staggering 38.72% in 21 sessions from $55.74 at 2022-10-11, to $77.32 at 11:43 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.03% to $10,471.89, following the last session’s upward trend.
CBOE Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.33% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, CBOE (VIX) is $25.16. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.34 and 1.99% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.67.
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) rose by a staggering 20.42% in 10 sessions from $22.63 at 2022-10-31, to $27.25 at 15:56 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.26% to $10,591.47, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Canopy Growth Stock Went Up By Over 35% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) rose by a staggering 35.15% in 21 sessions from $2.4 at 2022-10-21, to $3.24 at 11:47 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.03% to $10,471.89, following the last session’s upward trend.
Coupons.com Stock Bearish Momentum With A 17% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) slid by a staggering 17.71% in 5 sessions from $53.07 at -17.71, to $43.67 at 13:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.51% to $10,724.57, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. Coupons.com’s...
(PLTR) 10% Down At Session Start Today Following 1% Drop on Monday After EPS Misstep
(VIANEWS) – Palantir (PLTR), is down 1% at $7.85 on Monday’s premarket. The big data company reported a miss of 1 penniet adjusted earnings per share (EPS), and a revenue increase of $2.8 million. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of the Peter Thiel-backed firm was $0.01 on $478 million in revenue, an increase of 22% YoY.
USD/JPY Bearish Momentum: 0.786% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 0.7859% for the last session’s close. At 11:11 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $145.42. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.473% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $146.11 and 1.444% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.55.
