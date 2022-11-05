Talking the Tropics With Mike: Slow developing low pressure over the SW Atlantic

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

*** High rip current risk at NE Fl./SE Ga. area beaches this weekend... increasing impacts - wind, seas/surf, rip currents & rain through next week *** ....

Low pressure over the Caribbean was upgraded Mon. morning to tropical storm Lisa & then to a hurricane early Wed. with a landfall just southwest of Belize City late Wed. afternoon about 5:20pm EDT as a Cat. 1 with winds near 85 mph. Lisa rapidly weakened over land but has now re-emerged over the Bay of Campeche as a tropical depression & will soon dissipate as mid & upper level winds (shear) are strong & there’s a good deal of dry mid & upper level air.

Low pressure will be developing over the SW Atlantic over the next few days & will be a major “weather maker” & talker for at least a week. This will be a long process: slow to develop... may begin as nontropical or subtropical before becoming purely tropical (”Nicole”)... will move erratically but in a general west or southwest direction once established (deeper/stronger).

One thing for sure: there will be an extended period - 5+ days - of strong to very strong onshore flow... rough seas & surf with double digit breakers at the beaches... gusty & - at times - strong winds... rain, heavy at times. It appears *at this time* that the peak of these impacts will be from Tue. through Sat. The exact details remain fuzzy & there will some changes to the forecast as to the exact extent & timing of impacts but there will undoubtedly be significant impacts on the east coast from Florida to at least the Carolina’s. Indications are that the low will eventually drift as far west as the Eastern Gulf of Mexico before feeling the effects & pull of an upper level trough which will then draw the low (tropical system) north &/or northeast late in the week/next weekend.

Stay up to date across all of Fl. & much of the Southeast U.S. coast, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Hispaniola & Cuba.

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) along with “bands” of higher moisture near & ahead of fronts - common as we get deeper into autumn:

November tropical cyclone origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through November:

Wind shear:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

2022 names..... “Nicole” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

The East Pacific:

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:

