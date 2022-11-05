Read full article on original website
Related
kenosha.com
New road names revealed at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. The two roads...
wpr.org
Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election
More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assembly District 64: McGuire vs. Hibsch rematch
RACINE AND KENOSHA — The 2022 general election race for the 64th Assembly District is a rematch between Democrat Tip McGuire and Republican Ed Hibsch. The election is this Tuesday (Nov. 8). The 64th District straddles Racine and Kenosha Counties. The Racine County portion includes portions of the City...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Get out the vote efforts are active from Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood to Waukesha | WUWM 89.7 FM
Get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing ahead of Tuesday’s election. Not just by the various campaigns in Wisconsin but also by grass-roots groups and even individuals. Over the weekend, the Working Families Party was one of the groups spreading out across Milwaukee, urging people to vote early, or on Tuesday, for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Washington County voting referendum
Washington County residents will have the below question on their ballot on Nov. 8. Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable?. Yes/No. A similar referendum is on...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe
Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Brian Moeller Strangled, Beat Mother to Death With Bat | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #60
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Brian Moeller was one of them. His release was discretionary. 60th in the...
milwaukeeindependent.com
State law for counting absentee ballots means full results from Election Day voting could take time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on November 8, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks cannot start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Leaders of Kenosha educates the community ahead of the midterm elections | WUWM 89.7 FM
The midterm elections are here, and there is an organization in Kenosha working to engage Black and Brown voters. Leaders of Kenosha (LOK) aims to be a conduit for transformative social justice. They do this by empowering and engaging Black Americans and their communities. The organization emerged two years ago...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. – A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April...
ABC7 Chicago
Former Milwaukee elections official charged for falsely obtaining military absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Prosecutors have charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in office after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to a Republican state lawmaker who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories. "I'm deeply disappointed in this individual's actions," said Meagan Wolfe, the Wisconsin...
empowerwisconsin.org
Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal
MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
CBS 58
Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility
DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County unlocked vehicles entered; thieves stole firearms, tools
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is urging its residents to be vigilant in locking up their vehicles – and removing all valuables including firearms. The warning comes because over the past two weeks, officials noted multiple entries into unlock vehicles in the Village of Vernon, the...
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Before Wisconsin’s Midterms, Anxiety and Hope About Democracy
On a recent autumn afternoon, Greta Neubauer picked up a stack of campaign flyers and signs at the Democratic Party headquarters in Kenosha and drove her car, loaded with election paraphernalia, to a middle-class street with neatly trimmed lawns and no sidewalks. Neubauer is a Wisconsin state legislator and the leader of the Democratic minority in the State Assembly. That day, she wasn’t campaigning in her own district. She was knocking on doors for Tip McGuire, an incumbent Democrat, whose seat the Party almost certainly must hold if it hopes to prevent Republicans from winning a super-majority in the state legislature on Tuesday.
MSNBC
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
The deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission was fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots using a state website. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and charges are likely to be filed. Nov. 3, 2022.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
Comments / 0