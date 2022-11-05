ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
kenosha.com

New road names revealed at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. The two roads...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election

More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Assembly District 64: McGuire vs. Hibsch rematch

RACINE AND KENOSHA — The 2022 general election race for the 64th Assembly District is a rematch between Democrat Tip McGuire and Republican Ed Hibsch. The election is this Tuesday (Nov. 8). The 64th District straddles Racine and Kenosha Counties. The Racine County portion includes portions of the City...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Get out the vote efforts are active from Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood to Waukesha | WUWM 89.7 FM

Get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing ahead of Tuesday’s election. Not just by the various campaigns in Wisconsin but also by grass-roots groups and even individuals. Over the weekend, the Working Families Party was one of the groups spreading out across Milwaukee, urging people to vote early, or on Tuesday, for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wording of Nov. 2022 Washington County voting referendum

Washington County residents will have the below question on their ballot on Nov. 8. Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable?. Yes/No. A similar referendum is on...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. – A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April...
KENOSHA, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal

MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility

DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
DELAFIELD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Before Wisconsin’s Midterms, Anxiety and Hope About Democracy

On a recent autumn afternoon, Greta Neubauer picked up a stack of campaign flyers and signs at the Democratic Party headquarters in Kenosha and drove her car, loaded with election paraphernalia, to a middle-class street with neatly trimmed lawns and no sidewalks. Neubauer is a Wisconsin state legislator and the leader of the Democratic minority in the State Assembly. That day, she wasn’t campaigning in her own district. She was knocking on doors for Tip McGuire, an incumbent Democrat, whose seat the Party almost certainly must hold if it hopes to prevent Republicans from winning a super-majority in the state legislature on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy