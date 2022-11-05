ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Sees GM Minasian Making a Run at Two-Way Catcher

The Angels are looking to make upgrades this offseason on a team that disappointed in 2022, going 73-89, and missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season. One insider, The Athletic's Sam Blum, said the team's biggest need is solidifying the depth in their lineup. Another insider has a pretty good idea of where they can do that.
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Max & Kellie Muncy Expecting Second Child

Just as his Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy is due to become a father of two. Muncy’s wife, Kellie, announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting their second child together. The gender reveal has the Muncys due to become parents to their first son in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
True Blue LA

Dodger Greats, Then and Now: Freddie Freeman and Gil Hodges

Welcome to an offseason series we’re calling Dodger Greats, Then and Now. Many of this year’s Dodgers had excellent individual seasons (with a few exceptions, of course) despite the dramatic ending, so we’re taking a look at how their historical counterparts performed in banner seasons of their own. This exercise isn’t meant to declare a winner at each position and crown anyone “the best” — it’s more of a look at how the game has changed over the decades, and a preview of who we might expect to see in future conversations of Dodger legends. Here we go, and feel free to drop suggestions for a future article in the comments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option, per reports

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline 2023 options for Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined their club option for 2023 on utility man Hanser Alberto, who is now a free agent. Alberto will receive a $250,000 buyout in lieu of what would have been a $2-million salary for 2023, part of the one-year contract signed in March that paid the infielder $1.6 million in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy