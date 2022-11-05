ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Dave Butz, who led Washington to pair of Super Bowl titles, dead at 72

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CSkc_0izr4I7S00

Dave Butz, who led Washington to win Super Bowl titles twice, dead at 72 “Every quarterback I hit knows I hit him,” Dave Butz said when he retired after the 1988 season, news outlets reported. (NCD)

Dave Butz, a defensive lineman who led Washington to two Super Bowl titles during the 1980s, has died, the team announced on Friday. He was 72.

No cause of death was listed for Butz, who anchored the team’s defensive line during a span in which Washington won two Super Bowls and played in a third, The Washington Post reported. He is a member of the team’s Ring of Fame and this year was selected as one of its 90 greatest players when Washington commemorated the franchise’s 90th anniversary, according to The Associated Press.

Butz had 64 sacks in 216 regular-season games during his 16-year career in the NFL, 14 of them in Washington. He played his first two seasons in St. Louis after the Cardinals made him their first-round pick (and fifth overall) in the 1973 NFL draft out of Purdue, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

“Every quarterback I hit knows I hit him,” Butz said when he retired after the 1988 season, the Post reported.

Butz, who was 6-foot-8 and weighed nearly 300 pounds, was one of the NFL’s biggest players when he played. He was an All-Pro selection in 1983 and finished second in voting for AP Defensive Player of the Year when he started all 16 games for Washington and had 11½ sacks, according to The Associated Press.

During the 1987 season, Butz checked himself out of a hospital in Arlington, Virginia, after suffering an intestinal virus to play in Washington’s game against the New York Jets in Week 7, the team said in a statement. He delivered a game-saving sack on Ken O’Brien and got a game ball in Washington’s 17-16 win, the Post reported.

He lost 26 pounds because of the virus.

“It was the first time in 15 years that I’ve weighed under 300,” Butz said after the game.

In a tweet, former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann called Butz “a true gentle giant.”

Butz missed only four games during his career and was named to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade team, according to Sports Illustrated.

He played two seasons in St. Louis before a contract glitch made him a free agent for the 1975 season. At the time, NFL rules stated that any team signing a free agent had to compensate the player’s former team, the Post reported.

Washington gave the Cardinals its first-round picks for 1977 and 1978, plus a second-round pick in 1978, according to the newspaper. It was the largest compensation package for a free agent in NFL history, the Post reported.

His performance during the 1983 season dispelled the notion that Butz was not intense or lacked a “mean streak.”

“If you mean do I have the ability to blindside a quarterback or hit him in the middle of the back as he’s throwing the ball, I have absolutely no problem with that whatsoever,” Butz said. “To hit him with 300 pounds, plus another 30 pounds of equipment.

“Because my problem is I’m immense. Once I’m there, I’m going to hit him. But if I had to hit that quarterback -- and I could take his legs out from under him, break his legs or whatever -- I wouldn’t do it. I’d still hit him high,” Butz added. “I’ve broken collarbones, dislocated a few shoulders on some quarterbacks. On one quarterback, I heard the bone break, when (teammate Karl Lorch) and I hit him. He was trying to get up and I said, ‘Stay down; you’re hurt.’”

Butz is a member of Purdue’s all-time football team and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award in 1982. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady achieves a six-figure statistic. Is it unprecedented?

TAMPA — When you’re 45 and owner of enough NFL records to clutter an entire wing in Canton, Ohio, every game poses the opportunity to achieve the unprecedented. Tom Brady did it again Sunday. In addition to orchestrating his first fourth-quarter comeback since last January’s road win against the Jets, the Bucs quarterback achieved what is believed to be the first six-figure statistic in major sports history.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady stepped to the podium and reiterated how good it felt to stop his longest losing streak in 20 years. “That was awesome,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion exclaimed Sunday. “That was (expletive) awesome!”. Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass...
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Several teams reportedly want NFL to push trade deadline back to Week 10 or 12

The NFL is finally catching on that fans love active and chaotic trade deadlines. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, several NFL teams have asked the league to move the trade deadline back two to four weeks, so it would coincide with Week 10 or Week 12, past the halfway point of the season. The goal, Schefter reported, would be to increase the amount of activity that takes place around the trade deadline.
Action News Jax

Colts fire Reich as stagnant offense continues to sputter

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Frank Reich kept trying to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense. When nothing worked, it cost him his job. Less than one day after one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history, the Colts announced Monday they fired Reich after 4 1/2 seasons. Team officials are expected to address the decision later Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia

MOSCOW — (AP) — The jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday. A Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month. “Brittney was transferred from the detention center in...
ESPN

Inside the Ravens-49ers 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl blackout

NEW ORLEANS -- There was fear about a terrorist attack, an anxious sprint down 280 feet of stairs and uncertainty about a mysterious guy in a dark uniform who questioned referees on the field about what's going to happen next. Super Bowl XLVII was supposed to be remembered for being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Action News Jax

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” on its anti-slavery ballot initiative was leading, but was too early to call.
TENNESSEE STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy