Georgia State

A College Football Playoff-Caliber Showdown, Three Ranked Matchups in Primetime, and Marcus Freeman vs. Dabo Swinney

By George Eisner
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has "Embraced" Running the Ball, Run Game "Isn't Good Enough," Ohio State Working Michigan Game "Every Day of the Year"

Ohio State has reached the final quarter of its regular season slate. With three games remaining before the postseason and Indiana next on tap as the Buckeyes return home this weekend, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addressed questions from media members at his weekly press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Remains in No. 2 Spot in AP Top 25, USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Even though the Buckeyes struggled a bit in a win at Northwestern, they kept their No. 2 spots in both polls yet again. Following a 21-7 win in a sloppy, rainy and windy game at Northwestern Saturday afternoon, Ohio State was able to remain in the second spot in the AP Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll after a chaotic Saturday across college football.
Eleven Warriors

Threat Level Isn't 100% Sure What a Great Team Looks Like Anymore, But a Very Good One is Much Easier to Identify

Arthur isn't a freaking aardvark. That kid is a damn lie. PBS clearly forced the original Arthur to undergo a series of painful plastic surgeries before ultimately replacing him with a different child actor. Last I heard, Classic Recipe Arthur was living in a bunker somewhere, trying to make a living selling tableware on Etsy with "Live Laugh Love" on printed on the side.
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
thecomeback.com

Son of 3-time NBA All-Star makes college commitment

Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojaković was one of the most underrated players of his generation, making three All-Star games in his NBA career. Peja’s son Andrej Stojaković is quite the high school basketball player himself, and Andrej made his college basketball commitment on Monday night. Stojaković...
