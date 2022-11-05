A College Football Playoff-Caliber Showdown, Three Ranked Matchups in Primetime, and Marcus Freeman vs. Dabo Swinney

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Won And That's All That Matters, C.J. Stroud Can Run It and J.T. Tuimoloau Had a Good Follow Up to His Penn State Performance
Welcome to Indiana week. It's time for the Buckeyes to beat the Hoosiers (again). How would you like to start your day with the absolutely lovely voices of some players from the Ohio State football team?. Hand them a Grammy right now. Let's have a good Monday, shall we?. A...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has "Embraced" Running the Ball, Run Game "Isn't Good Enough," Ohio State Working Michigan Game "Every Day of the Year"
Ohio State has reached the final quarter of its regular season slate. With three games remaining before the postseason and Indiana next on tap as the Buckeyes return home this weekend, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addressed questions from media members at his weekly press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Remains in No. 2 Spot in AP Top 25, USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Even though the Buckeyes struggled a bit in a win at Northwestern, they kept their No. 2 spots in both polls yet again. Following a 21-7 win in a sloppy, rainy and windy game at Northwestern Saturday afternoon, Ohio State was able to remain in the second spot in the AP Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll after a chaotic Saturday across college football.
Eleven Warriors
Threat Level Isn't 100% Sure What a Great Team Looks Like Anymore, But a Very Good One is Much Easier to Identify
Arthur isn't a freaking aardvark. That kid is a damn lie. PBS clearly forced the original Arthur to undergo a series of painful plastic surgeries before ultimately replacing him with a different child actor. Last I heard, Classic Recipe Arthur was living in a bunker somewhere, trying to make a living selling tableware on Etsy with "Live Laugh Love" on printed on the side.
Jensen Beach tight end Ryland Hauser creating own legacy on football field
JENSEN BEACH —You might know Ryland Hauser’s last name, but that doesn’t mean you know Ryland Hauser. You don’t know hard he works. You don’t understand how hard he pushes himself. You don’t realize how much he wants to blaze his own path. And...
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
thecomeback.com
Son of 3-time NBA All-Star makes college commitment
Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojaković was one of the most underrated players of his generation, making three All-Star games in his NBA career. Peja’s son Andrej Stojaković is quite the high school basketball player himself, and Andrej made his college basketball commitment on Monday night. Stojaković...
HEY, WILLIE! TV sports, Ross Chastain, Smokey Yunick and even cornhole is on the table
HEY, WILLIE! Last weekend I was able to watch the World Series, college football, the NFL, NBA, NASCAR playoffs, MLS playoffs, NHL, boxing, MMA and PGA golf. These were all on basic cable and it boggles my mind to see the big contracts TV pays out while still having to compete with Pay-Per-View, Amazon Prime,...
