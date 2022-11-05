Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC forecast: autumn chill returns, remnants of Nicole to arrive later in week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After going through the summer-like warmth on Monday, autumn has made a return as temperatures topped out in the upper 50s on Tuesday. While it is a dramatic cool down from the previous day, Tuesday’s high of 58 degrees is only a degree off from where we should be at this time of year. We do warm up for the latter part of the week, but we will have to deal with what will be the remnants of Nicole starting on Friday.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Dip in temperature closer to fall norms
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will bring colder air in from Canada on Tuesday, making it feel more seasonable for much of the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures that will be much cooler than Monday’s. The high will be 56 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
Warm Monday, fall-like temperatures return to New Jersey midweek
Storm Watch meteorologist James Gregorio says there will be one more day of warm temperatures before seasonal temperatures return.
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
N.J. weather: Nicole could strengthen to hurricane. Heavy rain, high winds in forecast.
Forecasters are growing more confident that New Jersey could see heavy rain and high winds later this week from after the soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida — possibly at hurricane strength — and makes its way up the East Coast. Though the projected long-term path...
Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
NYC Forecast: More warm November weather
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another spring-like autumn day as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area. That made it the eighth day in a row in which afternoon high temperatures were above average. Several record highs were set again: Islip warmed to 74...
Lunar Eclipse Seen Over New Jersey This Morning
November 8, 2022 A total lunar eclipse was seen over New Jersey early this morning. According to NASA a lunar…
‘Surprisingly Savannah’ pop-up event in New York shows why this coastal town is a top destination for New Yorkers
Savannah, Georgia is consistently named one of the “World’s friendliest cities.”. The coastal town has so much to offer from amazing food, to natural beauty and lots of southern charm. Joseph Marinelli and Angela Westerfield from Visit Savannah share why Savannah is a top vacation destination for many...
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
Your Thanksgiving turkey will cost more this year
The turkey at Thanksgiving is front and center on dinner tables during the holiday, but this year it may be harder to have the main bird as part of the meal. The turkey at Thanksgiving is front and center on dinner tables during the holiday, but this year it may be harder to have the main bird as part of the meal.
Watch the ‘beaver moon’ lunar eclipse in NJ
If you're someone who pays close attention to the moon, you may notice something a little different this Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last full lunar eclipse until the spring of 2025 will appear in the early morning and is being called the “beaver moon.”. This moon will appear a...
Start a side hustle
A side hustle could help you make some extra cash, or even become your new full time job. Terry Rice has tips on where to begin. A side hustle could help you make some extra cash, or even become your new full time job. Terry Rice has tips on where to begin.
In a remote corner of N.J., a watch is kept on climate change, rising seas…and sometimes hurricanes
The Rutgers Marine Field Station rises on weathered pilings overlooking a fragile wetland, surrounded by a sea of tall salt grass brushed here and there into sweeping hypnotic patterns by the wind. White herring gulls dot the brown marsh as they stand over dark, brackish tidal pools, hunting for fiddler crabs.
How to help friends in a tough relationship
Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers tips to help navigate the tricky conversation with a friend who is involved with a toxic partner. Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers tips to help navigate the tricky conversation with a friend who is involved with a toxic partner. NYC forecast: autumn chill returns, remnants of Nicole...
Daylight Saving Time 2022 has ended: Did you remember to fall back?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- How was that extra hour of sleep last night? Daylight Saving Time officially ended at 2 a.m. Sunday, and while all clocks should now be set back one hour, it’s time for our mindy and body to adjust. The most noticeable change? It will get...
New Jersey's Market Is Cooling Down Fast. Here's Where People Are Seeing The Biggest Hits
(Rodnae Productions/Pexels) If you were hoping to sell a home in the near future, the Fed rates might have hurt you more than you think. In a (somewhat) shocking turn of events, the seemingly perennially-hot real estate market that is New Jersey is starting to cool down.
Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD
An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. NYC forecast: autumn chill returns, remnants...
NYC brunch spot celebrates Mediterranean flavors
Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Jets hit bye at 6-3 with playoffs a realistic expectation. Six wins is just about what many people expected for the New York Jets....
Hoops star creates tech program to help Brooklyn kids
Steam Champs is a science and technology program created by former WNBA star Niesha Butler. It helps New York City kids learn about math, science and engineering. Hoops star creates tech program to help Brooklyn …. Steam Champs is a science and technology program created by former WNBA star Niesha...
