pix11.com

NYC forecast: autumn chill returns, remnants of Nicole to arrive later in week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After going through the summer-like warmth on Monday, autumn has made a return as temperatures topped out in the upper 50s on Tuesday. While it is a dramatic cool down from the previous day, Tuesday’s high of 58 degrees is only a degree off from where we should be at this time of year. We do warm up for the latter part of the week, but we will have to deal with what will be the remnants of Nicole starting on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Dip in temperature closer to fall norms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will bring colder air in from Canada on Tuesday, making it feel more seasonable for much of the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures that will be much cooler than Monday’s. The high will be 56 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
2 On Your Side

Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
BUFFALO, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: More warm November weather

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another spring-like autumn day as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area. That made it the eighth day in a row in which afternoon high temperatures were above average. Several record highs were set again: Islip warmed to 74...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ
pix11.com

Your Thanksgiving turkey will cost more this year

The turkey at Thanksgiving is front and center on dinner tables during the holiday, but this year it may be harder to have the main bird as part of the meal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Start a side hustle

A side hustle could help you make some extra cash, or even become your new full time job. Terry Rice has tips on where to begin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How to help friends in a tough relationship

Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers tips to help navigate the tricky conversation with a friend who is involved with a toxic partner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC brunch spot celebrates Mediterranean flavors

Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Hoops star creates tech program to help Brooklyn kids

Steam Champs is a science and technology program created by former WNBA star Niesha Butler. It helps New York City kids learn about math, science and engineering.
