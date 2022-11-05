ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Local Nicole impacts likely Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter-like conditions on the way for the end of the weekend!. First Alert: Tropical impacts likely Thursday-Friday. After a well above-average start to the work week, more seasonable conditions are on the way for our Wednesday. Anticipate a chilly start across the area with morning lows dropping into the 30s in the mountains and low-mid 40s for the rest of us. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the mid 60s. Dry conditions will last through Thursday morning!
WBTV

Widespread rain from Nicole expected late Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Wind gusts this afternoon could top 20 mph, so a jacket may be needed if you’ll be outdoors for any length of time. Mostly sunny and breezy for Election Day.
WBTV

Record-breaking heat today with a First Alert Weather Day for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record-breaking warmth is in the forecast for today with cooler days ahead. Also, we’re looking ahead to our next best chance for rain on Friday!. First Alert Weather Day Friday: Local impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. After a foggy start this morning, sunshine will persist...
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day for fog this morning, rain Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm conditions this afternoon. Charlotte will likely break its record for the day (79 degrees set in 2020) with a high of 81 degrees. Record-breaking warm weather today. Sunshine, breezy and cooler...
WBTV

Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: moments ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day final...
WBTV

Unusually high number of flue cases in York County

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 27 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
The Mint Hill Times

How Long Do Mums Live?

CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
WSOC Charlotte

Harmful algae found in Lake Wylie; here’s what you need to know

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two coves on Lake Wylie aren’t safe to swim in after harmful algae blooms were found, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services on Monday. Storm Water Services says “active harmful algae blooms” were detected Monday in a cove just north of Strollaway Road and another cove between Strollaway and Red Fez Club roads. Crews got a tip from a nearby resident about bright green water with surface scum in the coves.
WBTV

Election Day final push notes and countdown

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 44 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Possible heavy...
WBTV

Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Possible heavy rains, streets...
WBTV

Election Day Guide: Polls open across the Carolinas

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is Election Day, with 195 precincts in Mecklenburg County opening at 6:30 a.m. The polls will stay open until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and voters do not need an ID to cast a ballot. The general election follows nearly 30% of North Carolinians voting early.
charlottemagazine.com

A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte

NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
