CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter-like conditions on the way for the end of the weekend!. First Alert: Tropical impacts likely Thursday-Friday. After a well above-average start to the work week, more seasonable conditions are on the way for our Wednesday. Anticipate a chilly start across the area with morning lows dropping into the 30s in the mountains and low-mid 40s for the rest of us. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the mid 60s. Dry conditions will last through Thursday morning!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO