Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
NME
‘GTA 6’ publisher says leak “won’t have any influence on development”
The massive Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) leak in September has been referred to as “terribly disappointing” by Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive. Back in September, a huge leak saw over 90 videos and screenshots from GTA 6 surface online, following a reported...
NME
Oculus Rift creator makes headset that can kill users “in real life”
Palmer Luckey, the creator of the original Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) headset has announced that he has modified a headset to be able to kill the user “in real life”. In a blog post on his own website, Luckey said that the idea was inspired by Japanese...
NME
‘Diablo 4’ reportedly set to arrive in April 2023
Blizzard Entertainment‘s Diablo 4 is reportedly set to be released next April, according to new information. The latest game in the series was originally announced back in 2019. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that it will arrive in 2023. Now, new reports from the XboxEra podcast and Windows...
