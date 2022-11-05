Read full article on original website
Community Gathers For Veterans Day Despite Rain
Despite the inclement weather Saturday morning canceling the Hopkinsville Veterans Parade, the community gathered at the War Memorial Building to honor veterans. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch thanked everyone for attending. Lynch and Judge Executive Steve Tribble presented a proclamation to the VFW and the DAV. Christian County Chamber Military Affairs...
WKDZ-WHVO Wins Parks And Recreation Communications Award
The Kentucky Parks and Recreation Society Society named WKDZ-WHVO Radio Stations the 2022 Communications Award winner for the partnership with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation. The award was presented to WHVO and WKDZ during Hoptown this Morning and the WKDZ Country Club by Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks...
New Mouscot Imelda Now Available At The Alhambra Theatre
The third mouscot for the Alhambra Theatre in Hopkinsville is honoring a long-time supporter of the Pennyroyal Arts Council. Pennyroyal Arts Council Director Margaret Prim says Imelda joins Butch and Ruby as collectible mouscots that can be purchased at the Alhambra. Prim says Imelda was named in honor of a...
Pennyroyal Arts Council Getting Ready For Holiday Shows (w/PHOTOS)
The slate of holiday shows at the Alhambra Theatre in downtown Hopkinsville is full, with a variety of music, dance, and movies on the schedule. Pennyroyal Arts Council Executive Director Margaret Prim says they are excited to host a unique event Friday night on the stage of the Alhambra that featured Daniel Kelly and his band performing Shakespeare and Jazz in a jazz club atmosphere.
Christian County Cattleman Thank Community For Record Rodeo
Thanks to great sponsor and community support the Christian County Cattleman’s Lonestar Rodeo set a record in August. Rodeo committee member Jason Jenkins provided the rodeo report during the recent Christian County Cattleman’s fall meeting at the Agriculture Exposition Center. Jenkins says all factors lined up in 2022 to result in a great event.
Officials Reflect On HCC Impact With Cadiz Rotary
Hopkinsville Community College has spent the last six decades sending students to the next level — be it a career or another four-year program. In a recent visit with the Cadiz Rotary Club, HCC’s Chief Academic Officer Dr. Chris Bouyet brought two faculty colleagues — Shari Thompson and Joyce Lambruno — who could share key, passionate reasons to support the continued growth of community colleges in west Kentucky, and the importance of embracing post-secondary education regardless of level.
Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday
There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
House And Two Vehicles Hit In Greenville Road Shooting
Two vehicles and a house were hit in a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at the 2000 block of Greenville Road and located two vehicles and a home that had been hit several times.
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Exit 8 in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Sager Patel of Clarksville was southbound when he lost control causing his SUV to run off the road and overturn several times.
92-year-old dies in vehicle accident in Todd County
GUTHRIE, Ky. – Todd County Emergency Management says one woman died in a vehicle accident Monday. Todd County dispatch received a call at 5:22 p.m. last night for a two-vehicle collision near 4115 Guthrie Road. Emergency management says witness statements, along with an investigation by Kentucky State Police, found...
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
Matt Schalk Wins 56th District Judge’s Race
After a write-in campaign, Matt Schalk defeated Jennifer Nelson in the 56th District Division Two race that spanned Trigg, Caldwell, Lyon, and Livingston Counties. Schalk garnered 1971 write-in votes to defeat Nelson, who received 1,494. Schalk won Caldwell County 944 to 638, Trigg County by a margin of 544 to 420, and Lyon County by a vote of 350 to 279. Jennifer Nelson won Livingston County by a margin of 157 to 133.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Election results: Voters still in line at Woodlawn Elementary in west Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Initial results should begin coming in any moment now, and they will keep coming until the counting is complete. This article will be updated throughout the night.
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
Christian County Voters Elect First Republican Judge-Executive in Over 100 Years
For the first time in 101 years, Christian County will have a Republican judge-executive. Republican Magistrate Jerry Gilliam defeated seven-term Judge-executive Steve Tribble by 917 votes in Tuesday’s general election. According to county historian William Turner, Gilliam is the first Republican to hold the office since Green Champlin in 1921.
Man Injured In Hazel Street Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Hazel Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning into an apartment complex and made a wide turn crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit by a truck behind the SUV. The driver of the...
2 pedestrians injured in Clarksville hit-and-run crash
Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville.
