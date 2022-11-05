ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 19

Gina Lee
3d ago

saw that ball after the game I can't believe with all the viewers and kids Across the Nation watching especially that, that they display their sportsmanship in this manner is pretty shameful.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt questions why Oregon scheduled Georgia in 2022: 'There was no reason and no benefit'

One of the more interesting topics surrounding college football team schedules this year was the matchup between Georgia and Oregon. And it was definitely one that college football analyst Joel Klatt had a lot of questions about regarding agreeing to it based on where the location was and simply seeing how this could be a good idea by any stretch of the imagination given where Georgia was as a program when the initial decision was made.
ATHENS, GA
osubeavers.com

Oregon State vs. UCLA Canceled

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer game vs. UCLA, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled after field conditions were deemed unplayable following sustained heavy rain in the Corvallis area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Beavers will now wrap up the 2022 regular season on...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen

Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
CORVALLIS, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Emerald Media

Crueger: Duck apathy

---------- As early as 1 a.m. on the chilly morning of Oct. 22, a flock of Ducks fans began to gather on the campus Memorial Quad for ESPN’s College GameDay. College GameDay is a weekly event hosted by the popular sports news network during football season, with commentators traveling to select schools. The early birds at Oregon’s own GameDay event grew in numbers, hundreds huddling together like hard-hat-laden penguins for warmth as rain poured down on their ponchos and homemade signs.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Talks Bulldogs’ 39-33 Victory Over Auburn

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach shared his thoughts regarding his team's 39-33 win over Auburn in a postgame press conference on Saturday night. The Bulldogs had a big lead heading into halftime, but a stagnant offensive performance and critical mistakes on special teams gave the Tigers the chance to stay in the game. Auburn eventually claimed a one-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter.
STARKVILLE, MS
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill

WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
ALBANY, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

An idea falls by the wayside

Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
LINCOLN CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy