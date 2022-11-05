Read full article on original website
Acton police seize suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old in a coma
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police located and seized a vehicle Monday that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old in a coma, Police Chief Richard Burrows said. The vehicle of interest was identified after reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business. Cesar Soto had...
Driver arrested on OUI charge and more after crash that injured State trooper in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after being rear-ended by a drunk driver in Randolph, according to officials. An MSP spokesperson said it was 7:18 p.m. on Sunday when the trooper’s vehicle was struck on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. At the time, the cruiser had been in the roadway’s breakdown lane, conducting a stop on an unregistered sedan that was slated to be towed.
Man fleeing police crashes SUV into woman’s car in Taunton, fatally injuring her
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed in a car crash Monday as a man sped away from police. State police officers said around 2 p.m. they were trying to stop a car in Middleborough being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez, whom they are investigating, they said. The 34-year-old Medford man sped away, fleeing the attempt at a stop.
Driver fleeing police facing manslaughter charge after deadly crash in Taunton
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was fleeing from police when he caused a crash in Taunton that left a woman dead has been charged with manslaughter and other charges, police said Monday night. State troopers were trying to stop a car in Middleborough being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez,...
‘He put our lives at risk’: Pregnant woman recalls being sideswiped by wrong-way driver who caused head-on crash
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An expectant mother was among the drivers who narrowly avoided tragedy Friday night when a wrong-way driver who was caught on camera sped the wrong way down Interstate 290 in Worcester before slamming head-on into an SUV in Auburn. Danilys Medina told 7NEWS her daughter’s sedan...
Man in court after fatally injuring a woman by crashing into her car
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who police said was responsible for a runaway wreck in Taunton was arraigned in district court Tuesday. 34-year-old Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is accused of crashing his SUV into another car, resulting in fatal injuries to the 54-year-old woman who had been driving the car. He faces a number of charges including manslaughter.
Resident, nine dogs escape ongoing house fire in Raynham
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire in Raynham, officials said Tuesday. In the afternoon at 12:36 p.m. crews responded to a call of a house fire on Center Street, where smoke and flames were visible on the first and second floors. There were no injuries reported....
Raynham man dies of gunshot wound in homicide, police say
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Taunton Sunday night. At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering with a gunshot wound.
Lynn Fire: 1 person unaccounted for after house fire on Circuit Ave
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Lynn say a person was unaccounted for after an early morning house fire forced residents, including two children, to escape. A multistory home on Circuit Avenue remained an active scene Tuesday, hours after Lynn Fire crews were able to put out a massive blaze that started sometime around 4 a.m.
Woman charged in connection with deadly Harwich stabbing
HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested on criminal charges Monday after a man died from stab wounds he suffered earlier in the day, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Harwich Police Chief David Guillemette said. Officers responding to a reported stabbing in Harwich around 9:15...
Man arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting as city leaders boost police presence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police announced an arrest Monday in connection with one of several shootings in the city Sunday night. Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.
Two men hospitalized after shooting in Melrose, police searching for gunman
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said two men were shot in Melrose Sunday night. According to Police Chief Michael Lyle, the incident happened on Waverly Place near West Wyoming Drive at 7:30 p.m. after a verbal altercation led to both victims needing to be hospitalized. No additional info on their...
Worcester Police: 5 juveniles arrested, firearms recovered following early Sunday morning pursuit
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pursuit spanning several towns and cities in Worcester County ended with five juveniles being placed under arrest, according to officials. In a press release, the Worcester Police department said it was around 1:10 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on Grafton Street. According to police, the vehicle sighted matched the image of a white Ford Explorer that was allegedly involved in a separate shooting incident.
Crews battle early morning house fire in Lynn that left family hospitalized
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters knocked down an early morning fire that tore through a multi-family home and left a family with two children recovering at the hospital, officials. said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday found flames coming from the...
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
Car crashes into Stop & Shop in Swampscott
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to the Stop & Shop in Swampscott on Monday after a driver crashed into a Stop & Shop. The car left a hole in the building on 450 Paradise St., and crews remain on the scene. The area was blocked off,...
Police block off area after stabbing in Winthrop
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - There were reports of a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night. Police have blocked off part of the road with tape and an ambulance was called. No additional information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
Billerica Man killed in crash on Middlesex Turnpike
BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man was killed in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Sunday, officials said. Burlington Police responded to a crash at 12:50 p.m. on the Middlesex Turnpike intersection with Blue Sky Drive. Police said they found the involved motorcycle and sedan at the scene. The...
Five people shot in multiple incidents across the city within an hour, Boston police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said five people have been shot in several incidents Sunday night. Two people were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan, police said. There were other shootings throughout the city within an hour, with one person shot on Westview Street in Dorchester, and two more people shot on Rosa Street in Hyde Park.
Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
