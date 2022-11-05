Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man told police someone took over $39,000 from him between October 31st and Monday. Hopkinsville Police say someone took $39,800 from the man’s account with a money transfer without his consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as fraudulent use of a...
whvoradio.com
Shot Fired Into Pembroke Road Home
An argument led to a shot being fired on Pembroke Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man got into an argument with someone at the 6000 block of Pembroke Road after beating on the door and fired one possibly two shots hitting the home one time.
2 pedestrians injured in Clarksville hit-and-run crash
Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Stolen Motorcycle
A motorcycle was reported stolen on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a black and silver 1996 FLS series Harley Davidson was taken sometime between October 28th and Friday. The motorcycle is valued at $5,200. No arrest has been made.
whvoradio.com
House And Two Vehicles Hit in Greenville Road Shooting
Two vehicles and a house were hit in a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at the 2000 block of Greenville Road and located two vehicles and a home that had been hit several times.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hazel Street Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Hazel Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning into an apartment complex and made a wide turn crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit by a truck behind the SUV. The driver of the...
whvoradio.com
Herndon Man Charged With Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A Herndon man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement on Binns Mill Road Monday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to arrest 24-year-old William Petrin on a warrant for first-degree burglary and he fled on foot. He was reportedly apprehended by a law enforcement K9 after being...
whopam.com
Home, vehicle hit by gunfire on Greenville Road
A home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a shooting incident on Greenville Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says the shots were fired from a southbound vehicle and two bullets struck a home in the 2200 block of Greenville Road just before 3:30 a.m.
Man flown to hospital after shooting in Clarksville neighborhood; police investigating
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the side in an area neighborhood Monday.
WSMV
Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Robertson County
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night. According to Millersville Police, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit ramp...
One person shot in Clarksville flown to hospital
An unidentified male was shot Monday afternoon in Clarksville and taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges For Tennessee Man
A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle. Carter admitted to having a handgun and a DUI-suspended license during the traffic stop.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Exit 8 in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Sager Patel of Clarksville was southbound when he lost control causing his SUV to run off the road and overturn several times.
fox17.com
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
wnky.com
92-year-old dies in vehicle accident in Todd County
GUTHRIE, Ky. – Todd County Emergency Management says one woman died in a vehicle accident Monday. Todd County dispatch received a call at 5:22 p.m. last night for a two-vehicle collision near 4115 Guthrie Road. Emergency management says witness statements, along with an investigation by Kentucky State Police, found...
whvoradio.com
Man Reports Armed Robbery In Hopkinsville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man stopped at the intersection of East 10th Street and Broad Street and three males got into his car and pointed a gun at him and took his money. During the robbery, his car window...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Man critically injured in shooting, crash near Tobacco Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot today in north Clarksville, and police are asking the public to avoid the area. At about 12:45 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Wild Fern Lane, off of Tobacco Road, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. They found a man who had been shot in the side. He was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Nashville, and his status has not been released.
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
whvoradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
mainstreetclarksville.com
I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported
Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
