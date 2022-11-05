Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: The Gators have something special in freshman Trevor Etienne
The play was dead to rights, a bust destined to put Florida in a tricky spot on 4th down. Except to Florida freshman running back Trevor Etienne, it wasn’t. On a critical 3rd down in the 2nd half on Saturday, with the outcome of Florida’s game at Texas A&M still hanging in the balance, Florida ran an inside zone play to Etienne that was destined for nowhere.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M suffers decommitment from 5-star in-state linebacker
Texas A&M suffered a decommitment on Monday from an in-state linebacker who committed to the Aggies on July 30. Anthony Hill thanked the Texas A&M staff, but wrote on social media that he would re-open his recruitment. Hill is from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas and listed at 6-2,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reflects on disappointing season, names QB1 ahead of Auburn
Texas A&M looked like it was going to have one of the best seasons in the SEC on paper ahead of the year, but that has not come to fruition with head coach Jimbo Fisher taking some heat as the offense has not accomplished what was initially expected. Fisher has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: Quietly, Anthony Richardson is turning the corner
That’s the question that has defined much of Florida’s 1st season under Billy Napier. In a year in which Florida has had some constants, both good (power run game) and bad (defense), the play of the 1st-year starter at quarterback has been the wild card. When Richardson has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ashton Funk, elite 2024 OT out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.
WCJB
UF President Ben Sasse’s contract sent to Board of Governor’s for approval
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The proposed contract for Senator Ben Sasse has been published in the agenda for this week’s State Board of Governors meeting. In it, Sasse would receive a base salary of $1,000,000 a year. He would also get another $1,000,000 as a retention payment if he...
mycbs4.com
Runaway teens from Oklahoma recovered in Gainesville with help from Lake City Police
Gainesville — Lake City Police say they helped reconnect two runaway teens from Oklahoma with their families, after locating them in North Central Florida. Police say the 13 and 15-year-olds stole their grandmother's car on October 28th, and started a road trip. The teens were formally documented as missing, in Oklahoma, on the 30th.
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
KBTX.com
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
WCJB
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
KBTX.com
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
fox44news.com
Bryan company leaving, will lay off 50
Bryan, TX (FOX44) – A bio-tech company based in Bryan has announced it will be closing its local facility and laying off 50 employees. The company, iBio, Inc, which describes itself as an “AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies” has announced it will be moving to San Diego to operate out of a new Drug Discovery Center.
WCJB
Bronson Middle High School locked down after student brings airsoft gun to school
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - In the third incident in less than a week, Bronson Middle High School was locked down after a student brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Levy County Sheriff’s Office says the school was searched after rumors of a weapon on campus spread. Deputies quickly found an 11-year-old student with an airsoft toy gun.
alachuachronicle.com
Single-member District supporters allege that NAACP is committing violations of election law and Cornell’s PAC is instigating vandalism and theft
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Amplify Alachua, the group behind the campaign for the Single-Member Districts Charter Amendment, has accused the NAACP of election violations for their role in disseminating signs that oppose the charter amendment, and a citizen has filed a complaint against Alachua County’s Future, a Political Action Committee (PAC) chaired by County Commission Candidate Ken Cornell, for encouraging their supporters to vandalize and remove signs in favor of the charter amendment.
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dixie County crash kills woman
A 76-year-old woman from the Miami area died Saturday afternoon in a single-car accident in Dixie County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. in Old Town. The woman was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 when she veered right onto the grassy shoulder, colliding with a stop sign that came through the windshield.
WCJB
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
