ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida football: The Gators have something special in freshman Trevor Etienne

The play was dead to rights, a bust destined to put Florida in a tricky spot on 4th down. Except to Florida freshman running back Trevor Etienne, it wasn’t. On a critical 3rd down in the 2nd half on Saturday, with the outcome of Florida’s game at Texas A&M still hanging in the balance, Florida ran an inside zone play to Etienne that was destined for nowhere.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M suffers decommitment from 5-star in-state linebacker

Texas A&M suffered a decommitment on Monday from an in-state linebacker who committed to the Aggies on July 30. Anthony Hill thanked the Texas A&M staff, but wrote on social media that he would re-open his recruitment. Hill is from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas and listed at 6-2,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ashton Funk, elite 2024 OT out of Texas, announces SEC commitment

Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Independent Florida Alligator

Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital

Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KBTX.com

18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WCJB

RIP TV20's Steve Ingram

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KBTX.com

Police investigating rollover crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan company leaving, will lay off 50

Bryan, TX (FOX44) – A bio-tech company based in Bryan has announced it will be closing its local facility and laying off 50 employees. The company, iBio, Inc, which describes itself as an “AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies” has announced it will be moving to San Diego to operate out of a new Drug Discovery Center.
BRYAN, TX
WCJB

Bronson Middle High School locked down after student brings airsoft gun to school

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - In the third incident in less than a week, Bronson Middle High School was locked down after a student brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Levy County Sheriff’s Office says the school was searched after rumors of a weapon on campus spread. Deputies quickly found an 11-year-old student with an airsoft toy gun.
BRONSON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Single-member District supporters allege that NAACP is committing violations of election law and Cornell’s PAC is instigating vandalism and theft

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Amplify Alachua, the group behind the campaign for the Single-Member Districts Charter Amendment, has accused the NAACP of election violations for their role in disseminating signs that oppose the charter amendment, and a citizen has filed a complaint against Alachua County’s Future, a Political Action Committee (PAC) chaired by County Commission Candidate Ken Cornell, for encouraging their supporters to vandalize and remove signs in favor of the charter amendment.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox44news.com

Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dixie County crash kills woman

A 76-year-old woman from the Miami area died Saturday afternoon in a single-car accident in Dixie County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. in Old Town. The woman was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 when she veered right onto the grassy shoulder, colliding with a stop sign that came through the windshield.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy