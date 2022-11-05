Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Asia Markets Mixed as U.S. Awaits Midterm Results; China's Producer Prices Dropped in October
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and China's annualized producer prices fell for the first time in October since December 2020. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 1.48% In mainland China,...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Await U.S. Midterm Results
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open on Wednesday as global investors await the results of the U.S. midterm elections. The midterm elections will determine whether Democrats keep their slim majorities in the House and Senate, or if Republicans will seize...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The major U.S. indexes are looking to notch a third-straight positive session Tuesday. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 423.78 points, or 1.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.96%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.85%. But if the market can add to those gains this week will be largely determined by the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and whether Republicans take control of Congress.
NBC San Diego
One of China's Inflation Gauges Drops for the First Time Since 2020
BEIJING — China's producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, dragged down by drops in iron and steel prices, according to official data released Wednesday. The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell by 1.3%...
M&S warns of ‘more challenging 2024’; Made.com enters administration – business live
Marks & Spencer sees ‘gathering storm,’ as markets await US mid-term election results
NBC San Diego
Binance Offers to Buy FTX's Non-U.S. Operations to Fix ‘Liquidity Crunch'
Binance has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the crypto exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after FTX asked for Binance's help, they "signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC San Diego
E-Commerce Firm Blibli Up Nearly 5% in Indonesia Stock Debut
Shares rose 4.9% to as high as 472 rupiah in its Indonesia Stock Exchange debut on Tuesday, in the country's second-largest initial public offering this year. In early afternoon trade, the stock was trading at about 452 rupiah. The listing comes amid global macroeconomic headwinds and instability in tech stock...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says These 10 ‘Old Guard' Stocks Are Making a Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
NBC San Diego
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
NBC San Diego
FTX's Token Plunges 80% on Liquidity Concerns, Wiping Out Over $2 Billion in Value
FTT, the token native to FTX, lost most of its value on Tuesday, after rival Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, announced plans to acquire the company. The coin fell from about $22 on Monday to below $5, wiping out more than $2 billion in a day. FTT, the token...
NBC San Diego
Charts Suggest It's Not Time to Buy the Dip in Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Just Yet, Cramer Says
Don't start buying the dip in large-cap tech stocks just yet, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. That's the takeaway from Carolyn Boroden's latest technical analysis on Alphabet and Amazon. Investors who want to capitalize on the struggles of large-cap technology stocks should remain patient, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, citing...
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Drops 12%, FTX Token Cut by More Than Half in Broad Crypto Selloff
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance and FTX, came to a merger agreement to fix the latest "liquidity crunch." Bitcoin was last lower by 12% and trading at $18,064.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the afternoon it fell to...
NBC San Diego
Renault and Google Team Up to Develop a ‘Software Defined' Vehicle
Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. French automaker Renault is partnering with Google to develop its cars like...
NBC San Diego
‘Create Adversity': Startup CEO on Raising Kids With an Entrepreneurial Mind
Ever since she was young, Cheryl Sew Hoy always knew she wanted to run her own business. "When teachers asked what's your ambition … and a lot of kids wanted to be doctors or lawyers. My ambition was [to be] a businesswoman," she told CNBC Make It. That childhood...
NBC San Diego
Billionaires Emit a Million Times More Greenhouse Gases Than the Average Person: Oxfam
The investments of 125 of the world's richest billionaires cause 393 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, according to a report by Oxfam. Billionaires "have escaped accountability for too long", Danny Sriskandarajah, CEO of Oxfam GB, says. The investments of 125 billionaires produce 393 million metric tonnes...
