Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The major U.S. indexes are looking to notch a third-straight positive session Tuesday. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 423.78 points, or 1.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.96%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.85%. But if the market can add to those gains this week will be largely determined by the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and whether Republicans take control of Congress.

