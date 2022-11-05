ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The major U.S. indexes are looking to notch a third-straight positive session Tuesday. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 423.78 points, or 1.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.96%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.85%. But if the market can add to those gains this week will be largely determined by the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and whether Republicans take control of Congress.
NBC San Diego

One of China's Inflation Gauges Drops for the First Time Since 2020

BEIJING — China's producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, dragged down by drops in iron and steel prices, according to official data released Wednesday. The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell by 1.3%...
NBC San Diego

Binance Offers to Buy FTX's Non-U.S. Operations to Fix ‘Liquidity Crunch'

Binance has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the crypto exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after FTX asked for Binance's help, they "signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."
NBC San Diego

Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC San Diego

E-Commerce Firm Blibli Up Nearly 5% in Indonesia Stock Debut

Shares rose 4.9% to as high as 472 rupiah in its Indonesia Stock Exchange debut on Tuesday, in the country's second-largest initial public offering this year. In early afternoon trade, the stock was trading at about 452 rupiah. The listing comes amid global macroeconomic headwinds and instability in tech stock...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says These 10 ‘Old Guard' Stocks Are Making a Comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
NBC San Diego

Charts Suggest It's Not Time to Buy the Dip in Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Just Yet, Cramer Says

Don't start buying the dip in large-cap tech stocks just yet, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. That's the takeaway from Carolyn Boroden's latest technical analysis on Alphabet and Amazon. Investors who want to capitalize on the struggles of large-cap technology stocks should remain patient, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, citing...
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin Drops 12%, FTX Token Cut by More Than Half in Broad Crypto Selloff

The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance and FTX, came to a merger agreement to fix the latest "liquidity crunch." Bitcoin was last lower by 12% and trading at $18,064.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the afternoon it fell to...
NBC San Diego

Renault and Google Team Up to Develop a ‘Software Defined' Vehicle

Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. French automaker Renault is partnering with Google to develop its cars like...
NBC San Diego

Billionaires Emit a Million Times More Greenhouse Gases Than the Average Person: Oxfam

The investments of 125 of the world's richest billionaires cause 393 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, according to a report by Oxfam. Billionaires "have escaped accountability for too long", Danny Sriskandarajah, CEO of Oxfam GB, says. The investments of 125 billionaires produce 393 million metric tonnes...

